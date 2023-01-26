    Trending News

    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Cola Phone
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    ChatGPT alternatives
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets

    Save OVER 34000 on iPhone 14 today! Check new price, discount, other details

    You can get yourself an iPhone 14 and save a huge amount! You can save more than Rs. 34000 on the phone today. Check offers on Flipkart here.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 26 2023, 14:46 IST
    Use passkey to sign in to your Apple iPhone; no password required
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    1/5 If you are an Apple iPhone user, you will not have to remember passwords now as you can use passkeys to sign in on their iPhones. Passkeys give iPhone users a simple and secure way to sign in without passwords by relying on Face ID or Touch ID to identify them when they login on supporting websites and apps. (HT Tech)
    image caption
    2/5 "A passkey is a cryptographic entity that’s not visible to you, and it’s used in place of a password. A passkey consists of a key pair, which—compared to a password—profoundly improves security. One key is public, registered with the website or app you’re using. The other key is private, held only by your devices. Through the use of powerful, industry-standard cryptography techniques, this key pair helps ensure a strong, private relationship between your devices and the website or app," Apple said. (HT Tech)
    iPhone
    3/5 The iPhone stores the passkey in iCloud Keychain, so it is available on all your devices where you are signed in with your Apple ID (iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura, or tvOS 16 required). Here is all you need to know about passkeys. (REUTERS)
    iPhone 14 Pro
    4/5 How to save a passkey for an account: Depending on the website, browser, or app, saving a passkey to your iPhone and iCloud Keychain usually consists of steps similar to these. On your iPhone, do one of the following: 1. For a new account: On the account sign-up screen, enter an account name. 2. For an existing account: Sign in with your password, then go to the account management screen. When you see the option to save a passkey for the account, tap Continue. And your passkey is saved. (AFP)
    image caption
    5/5 How to sign in to an account on your iPhone with a passkey: On the sign-in screen for the website or app, tap the account name field. Tap the account suggested at the bottom of the screen or near the top of the keyboard. If your iPhone has Touch ID, follow the onscreen instructions to verify your identity. Otherwise, Face ID verifies your identity. (Apple)
    iPhone 14
    View all Images
    Here is how you can save more than Rs. 34000 on iPhone 14. (REUTERS)

    Want to upgrade your phone to the iPhone 14? If yes, today can be a great day for the same, as you will be able to save more than Rs. 34000 on the purchase of iPhone 14. Wondering how? Flipkart is offering a huge discount and other offers on the iPhone 14. The 128GB storage variant of the phone worth Rs. 79900 can be yours for Rs. 45599. Check the iPhone 14 price drop and offer details here.

    iPhone 14: Discount and offers on Flipkart

    Flipkart is offering a whopping discount of 16 percent on the 128GB storage variant of the iPhone 14. With the help of the discount, the phone worth Rs. 79900 is now listed on the ecommerce platform at a reduced cost of Rs. 66999. That means, on purchasing the phone from Flipkart on discount, you will be able to save Rs. 12901 on the device. But this is not all! You can opt for further reduction in the price of the device.

    Flipkart is also offering exchange and bank offers on the iPhone 14. If you have an old smartphone in a good working condition you can exchange it to get further reduction in the cost of the phone. On opting for the exchange offer, you will be able to reduce the cost of iPhone 14 further by up to Rs. 21400. If you avail the phone on discount and get maximum off on exchange, you will be able to get the iPhone 14 for just Rs. 45599.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?
    B0BDJ7P6NG

    Notably, Flipkart is offering only one bank offer on the iPhone 14- 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

    iPhone 14 features and specifications

    The iPhone 14 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, runs on A15 Bionic chipset, gets the latest iOS 16 version, sports a 12MP dual rear camera setup along with a front camera of 12MP, and more.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 26 Jan, 14:38 IST
    Tags:
    Home Mobile News Save OVER 34000 on iPhone 14 today! Check new price, discount, other details
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    iPhone tricks: Tired of spam calls? Block pesky numbers easily; Do it this way
    Instagram
    Instagram Dynamic Profile Photo: Make your Insta avatar now! Know how to use it
    iPhone
    Take the best photos on your iPhone, just use this astounding camera feature
    iPhone
    Selfie lovers alert! Know 5 tips to take stunning photos with your iPhone
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Read deleted messages on iPhone! Update to iOS 16 and check the steps here

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Review: Packs curved display and is a little pricey. But is the phone worth it?
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7 Review: As a convertible laptop, it breaks through all the negativity
    Dynamic Island
    Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro gets more useful; Should all phones have it?

    Trending Stories

    Cola Phone
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Microsoft
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    ChatGPT alternatives
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    Instagram
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Primebook
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    WWE 2K23
    WWE 2K23 release date OUT; To feature John Cena on the cover! Know price, features
    Assassin's Creed
    Assassin’s Creed developer Ubisoft is pushing all the wrong buttons
    World of Warcraft
    World of Warcraft China Shutdown Cuts Off Millions of Gamers
    FIFA 22
    FIFA, Call of Duty, Mario Kart to GTA, 10 Best Video Games of all time revealed
    World of Warcraft
    Chinese gamers bid sad farewell to 'World of Warcraft'