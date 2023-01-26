Save OVER 34000 on iPhone 14 today! Check new price, discount, other details

You can get yourself an iPhone 14 and save a huge amount! You can save more than Rs. 34000 on the phone today. Check offers on Flipkart here.

Want to upgrade your phone to the iPhone 14? If yes, today can be a great day for the same, as you will be able to save more than Rs. 34000 on the purchase of iPhone 14. Wondering how? Flipkart is offering a huge discount and other offers on the iPhone 14. The 128GB storage variant of the phone worth Rs. 79900 can be yours for Rs. 45599. Check the iPhone 14 price drop and offer details here.

iPhone 14: Discount and offers on Flipkart

Flipkart is offering a whopping discount of 16 percent on the 128GB storage variant of the iPhone 14. With the help of the discount, the phone worth Rs. 79900 is now listed on the ecommerce platform at a reduced cost of Rs. 66999. That means, on purchasing the phone from Flipkart on discount, you will be able to save Rs. 12901 on the device. But this is not all! You can opt for further reduction in the price of the device.

Flipkart is also offering exchange and bank offers on the iPhone 14. If you have an old smartphone in a good working condition you can exchange it to get further reduction in the cost of the phone. On opting for the exchange offer, you will be able to reduce the cost of iPhone 14 further by up to Rs. 21400. If you avail the phone on discount and get maximum off on exchange, you will be able to get the iPhone 14 for just Rs. 45599.

Notably, Flipkart is offering only one bank offer on the iPhone 14- 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

iPhone 14 features and specifications

The iPhone 14 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, runs on A15 Bionic chipset, gets the latest iOS 16 version, sports a 12MP dual rear camera setup along with a front camera of 12MP, and more.