Smartphone under 10000! This Samsung Galaxy F14 deal is INSANE; Nab it this way

What do we all need from a smartphone? Decent performance, long battery life, good display, and basic photography, especially when we are bound by a limited budget. Samsung Galaxy F14 5G can easily fulfill these needs as it offers an overall satisfactory experience at a reasonable price. In this deal, Flipkart is offering this budget smartphone at an affordable price. You can purchase the Samsung Galaxy F14 5G for under Rs. 10000. Want to know how? Read on to check out this price cut on the Samsung Galaxy F14 5G and learn how to nab it at a discounted price.

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G price cut

According to Flipkart listing, the Samsung Galaxy F14 5G is priced at Rs. 17490 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB memory variant. However, with this deal, you can find it available for just Rs. 13490 on Flipkart. Moreover, by taking advantage of the bank offers and exchange deal, you can enjoy additional discounts.

Bank offers: On selected Bank credit and debit card transactions you will receive an additional discount of Rs. 1500. This means that you can purchase the basic model of the Samsung Galaxy F14 5G for as low as Rs. 11990 with the maximum bank offers applied.

Exchange offer: Looking for even more discounts? If you have an old smartphone to trade in, the price of the Samsung Galaxy F15 5G can be reduced to unbelievable numbers. Through the exchange deal, you can get a massive discount of up to Rs. 12350 on this Samsung F-series smartphone. However, it's important to note that the discounted price will depend on the model and brand's resale value of the smartphone you trade in.

With the combination of bank offers and the exchange deal, you can easily bring down the price of the Samsung Galaxy F14 5G to under Rs. 10000.

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G: What it has to offer

The new Galaxy F14 5G comes with Exynos 1330 chipset based on a5nm processor along with a large 6000mAh battery. It supports 25W charging. The Galaxy F14 5G sports a 6.6-inch full HD+ 90Hz display protected with Gorilla Glass 5. It also supports 13 5G bands, up to 2 generations of OS upgrades, and up to 4 years of security updates. It also gets a dual camera setup of 50MP + 2MP along with a 13MP Front Camera for selfies.