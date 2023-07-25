Smartphones under Rs. 40000: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, iQOO Neo 7 Pro, Vivo V27 Pro, and more

Are you in search of a great smartphone to upgrade? Then we have curated a list of amazing smartphones with their features, specifications and prices to help you pick one that meets your current needs. Although finding the right smartphone can be tiring, this listicle can narrow down your search and allow you to make the right decision.

Check out the following smartphone options.

Top 5 best smartphones under Rs. 40000

iQOO Neo 7 Pro

The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and an independent gaming chip for a better performance chipset. It features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display. It captures amazing pictures with its 50MP OIS camera. The iQOO Neo 7 Pro originally retails for Rs. 39,999, however, from Amazon, you can get it for Rs. 34,999.

Oppo Reno 10 Pro

It comes with a 6.7-inch OLED 3D curved screen with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It features a 50MP Sony IMX890 main sensor, a 32MP telephoto portrait camera, and an 8MP ultra wide-angle camera along with a 32MP selfie shooter with 2x zoom. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G SoC and 4600mAh battery. The phone is priced at Rs.44,999, however, from Amazon, you can get it for Rs.39,999.

Vivo V27 Pro

The phone features a 120 Hz refresh rate with a 6.78-inch FHD+ display. It comes with 8GB, 12GB of RAM. The Vivo V27 Pro is powered by a 4600 mAh battery and Mediatek Dimensity 7200 Processor. It has a 50 MP main camera that captures good-quality images. The smartphone retails for Rs.36,999, but from Amazon, you can get it for Rs.34,770.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

The smartphone features a 6.4-inch AMOLED 2X screen display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 888 5G Chipset and 4,500 mAh battery. It comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 12MP Ultra Wide Camera, a 12MP Wide-angle Camera, and an 8MP Telephoto Came. On Amazon, the phone is available at a discounted price of Rs.31769.

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G

Galaxy A73 5G is equipped with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Display and 256 GB expandable storage. It is powered by a 5000 mAh Li-ion Battery and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Processor. It comes with a four-set camera of 108MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP lenses and a 32MP Front Camera. The price of the smartphone is Rs.47490, but from Amazon, you can get it for Rs.34940.