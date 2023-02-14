    Trending News

    Special deal! Grab Samsung Galaxy S22 at just 34949 on Valentine's Day

    The Samsung Galaxy S22 can be yours with a massive discount thanks to Amazon's Valentine's Day offer. Know the offer details here.

    By: HT TECH
    Feb 14 2023, 20:13 IST
    Samsung Galaxy S22
    View all Images
    There is a hefty discount on Samsung Galaxy S22 on Amazon. (Samsung)

    Gift your partner the Samsung Galaxy S22 this Valentine's Day! If you're still searching the market for the perfect gift to give your loved one, then the Samsung Galaxy S22 could be the perfect choice. Although Samsung has now launched the Galaxy S23, the Galaxy S22 remains one of the best smartphones in the market. Although it isn't a cheap smartphone by any means, Amazon has massively reduced the price of the smartphone and it can be yours with a heavy discount today on this day of love!

    After applying all the offers, you can grab it for just Rs. 34949! Check out the offer details here.

    Samsung Galaxy S22 Discount

    The base 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S22 is originally priced at Rs. 85999. However, it can be yours for just Rs. 34949 thanks to Amazon's amazing offer on the occasion of Republic Day! Amazon is initially offering a huge 38 percent discount on Samsung Galaxy S22. After discount, Samsung's flagship smartphone is available for just Rs. 52999.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    That's not all. You can also take advantage of exchange offers and bank benefits available on the Samsung Galaxy S22.

    Samsung Galaxy S22 Exchange Offer

    Amazon is also offering an exchange deal on the Samsung Galaxy S22. You can get up to Rs. 18050 off on the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 if you exchange your old smartphone. Do note that the discount amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone as well as the exchange availability in your area.

    Both these offers combined take down the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 to just Rs. 34949!

    B09SH9D45B

    Samsung Galaxy S22 Bank Offers

    You can also avail bank offers to make this deal even sweeter! Customers can get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1000 on Federal Bank Credit Card transactions and 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions. Moreover, there's an option for no-cost EMI meaning you can buy the smartphone with a payment plan, without any hassle of paying any interest.

    So, stop waiting and gift your partner the Samsung Galaxy S22 as a token of your love and appreciation!

    First Published Date: 14 Feb, 20:13 IST
