Special Holi deal! Grab 69900 worth iPhone 13 priced at just 38999 on Flipkart

Holi is almost here and the festival will colour everyone's lives, spreading good cheer and fellowship. If you wish to make Holi special for your loved one, you can gift them a smartphone! And what better smartphone to gift than an iPhone? With Flipkart's offer on the smartphone, the iPhone 13 could be yours with a huge discount. In addition to the price drop, Flipkart is also offering exchange and bank benefits on the device.

After applying all the offers, the iPhone 13 can be yours for just Rs. 38999 for the duration of this offer. Here's how.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

iPhone 13 Discount

The 128GB variant of the iPhone 13 is originally priced at Rs. 69900. However, Flipkart has announced a huge discount on it and you can grab it for Rs. 38999 thanks to the special Holi offers!

After the initial discount, the iPhone 13 is available for just Rs. 61999 on Flipkart, giving you a direct Rs. 7901 discount. To make this deal even sweeter, you can further reduce the price of the iPhone 13 with the help of exchange and bank offers.

iPhone 13 Exchange Offers

Flipkart is also offering a huge exchange bonus on the iPhone 13. You can get up to Rs. 23000 off on the price of the iPhone 13 if you trade-in your old smartphone. However, the exchange bonus depends on the model and the condition of the old smartphone.

Both offers combined take down the price of the iPhone 13 to just Rs. 38999! Offers are also valid on other variants of the smartphone too.

B09G9D8KRQ

iPhone 13 Bank Offers

Get Rs. 2000 off on HDFC bank Credit Non-EMI, Credit and Debit Card EMI. Customers will also receive a surprise cashback coupon valid till November 2023. Flipkart is offering the facility to buy it with no-cost EMI. That means you can take home the iPhone 13 by paying a nominal amount and pay the rest of it in installments, without any added interest!