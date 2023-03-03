    Trending News

    Special Holi deal! Grab 69900 worth iPhone 13 priced at just 38999 on Flipkart

    Grab the iPhone 13 with an amazing Holi discount on Flipkart at just Rs. 38999. Check offer details here.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 03 2023, 11:42 IST
    iPhone 15 Pro: USB-C port, solid state button, chip and more- Know what's coming
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    1/6 With the expected launch of the four iPhone 15 models in September 2023, Apple is likely to being several new features to the pro models of the lineup. Here are the expected features iPhone 15 Pro models can get according to the latest leaks and reports. (HT Tech)
    iPhone 14 Pro
    2/6 USB-C port: According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, iPhone 15 Pro models may feature a USB-C port with the help of which the data transfer speed of the phone will increase. (AFP)
    image caption
    3/6 Round edge design: Apple is expected to give iPhone 15 a new border design, rounded edge and flat front. Informing about the same Twitter user and leakster ShrimpApplePro (@VNchocoTaco) saud that the iPhone 15 will feature a new border design. The back edge corner will be rounded and not square anymore and the material also will be titanium. (Reuters)
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    4/6 Solid state button: Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst at TF International Securities had informed that the volume button and the power button of two high end iPhone 15 models may adopt a solid state button design similar to home button design of iPhone 7/8/SE2 and 3. (HT Tech)
    iPhone 14 Pro
    5/6 He tweeted, "My latest survey indicates that the volume button and power button of two high-end iPhone 15/2H23 new iPhone models may adopt a solid-state button design (similar to the home button design of iPhone 7/8/SE2 & 3) to replace the physical/mechanical button design." (AFP)
    image caption
    6/6 A17 chip: According to Japanese publication, the iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to be equipped with an A17 Bionic chip providing improved performance and overall experience. (HT Tech)
    iPhone 13
    View all Images
    Check out this amazing iPhone 13 Holi offer live on Flipkart right now. (Pixabay)

    Holi is almost here and the festival will colour everyone's lives, spreading good cheer and fellowship. If you wish to make Holi special for your loved one, you can gift them a smartphone! And what better smartphone to gift than an iPhone? With Flipkart's offer on the smartphone, the iPhone 13 could be yours with a huge discount. In addition to the price drop, Flipkart is also offering exchange and bank benefits on the device.

    After applying all the offers, the iPhone 13 can be yours for just Rs. 38999 for the duration of this offer. Here's how.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    iPhone 13 Discount

    The 128GB variant of the iPhone 13 is originally priced at Rs. 69900. However, Flipkart has announced a huge discount on it and you can grab it for Rs. 38999 thanks to the special Holi offers!

    After the initial discount, the iPhone 13 is available for just Rs. 61999 on Flipkart, giving you a direct Rs. 7901 discount. To make this deal even sweeter, you can further reduce the price of the iPhone 13 with the help of exchange and bank offers.

    iPhone 13 Exchange Offers

    Flipkart is also offering a huge exchange bonus on the iPhone 13. You can get up to Rs. 23000 off on the price of the iPhone 13 if you trade-in your old smartphone. However, the exchange bonus depends on the model and the condition of the old smartphone.

    Both offers combined take down the price of the iPhone 13 to just Rs. 38999! Offers are also valid on other variants of the smartphone too.

    B09G9D8KRQ

    iPhone 13 Bank Offers

    Get Rs. 2000 off on HDFC bank Credit Non-EMI, Credit and Debit Card EMI. Customers will also receive a surprise cashback coupon valid till November 2023. Flipkart is offering the facility to buy it with no-cost EMI. That means you can take home the iPhone 13 by paying a nominal amount and pay the rest of it in installments, without any added interest!

    First Published Date: 03 Mar, 11:41 IST

    First Published Date: 03 Mar, 11:41 IST
