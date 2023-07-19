Splendid Deal on Flipkart! Grab Nothing Phone (1) now as price plummets from Rs. 37,999 to just Rs. 28999

If you were looking for a smartphone to buy that is available with discounts and missed the recent online sales, then you should know that an opportunity to grab such a phone still exists. You can save a maximum amount on the purchase of Nothing Phone (1) as Flipkart is offering a heavy discount on it. Before moving to the deal read about the specifications of Nothing Phone (1).

Nothing Phone (1)

Nothing Phone (1) comes with some outstanding features, be it design, camera or battery. Nothing Phone has offers 8 GB RAM, and 128GB storage, a dual-camera configuration and a 16.63 cm (6.55) OLED display. The Smartphone packs a 4500 mAh Lithium-ion Battery and Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ Processor. The Handset is Available in two colours white and black.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Flipkart is offering a huge discount on the Nothing Phone. Check out the discount and other ways to reduce the price of the smartphone and save more.

Discount:

The Nothing Phone (1) deal on Flipkart is available with a 23% discount, which has brought the price down to Rs. 28,999 from Rs. 37,999 for the 128GB storage variant.

Bank offers:

Flipkart is also offering several bank offers, which will help you save more on this deal. We list them here:

1.You can get 10% off on Axis Bank Credit Card and EMI Transactions, up to Rs.1000, on orders of Rs.5,000 and above.

2.You can also get flat Rs.1,250 Off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI Transactions on orders priced between Rs.15,000 to Rs.39,999.

3.Custemers get 10% Instant Discount on Citi Credit Card and EMI Transactions, up to Rs.1,000 on orders of Rs.5,000 and above.

4.On Flipkart you can also get 10% off on Axis Bank Debit Card and EMI Transactions, up to Rs.500, on orders of Rs.5,000 and above.

5.Users can get 10% Instant Discount on Citi Debit Card Transactions, up to Rs.500 on orders of Rs.5,000 and above.

6. Bank offers also include flat Rs.1000 off on Flipkart Axis Credit Card EMI Transactions.

7. You can also get 5% Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.