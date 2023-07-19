Splendid Deal on Flipkart! Grab Nothing Phone (1) now as price plummets from Rs. 37,999 to just Rs. 28999

Want to get a huge price cut on Nothing Phone (1)? Check out this Flipkart deal.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 19 2023, 17:42 IST
Nothing Phone 1 vs Phone 2: From price, chip, battery to camera, check what is expected
image caption
1/6 Design: It will be safe to say that Nothing Phone 2 will retain a transparent design like its predecessor Phone 1 and other Nothing products. The teaser reveals a glyph light strip and a red recording indicator that has been altered from a circular shape to a rectangular one. (Nothing)
Nothing Phone
2/6 Performance: Nothing Phone 2 is tipped to feature a flagship Snapdragon 8 series chipset which will be a big upgrade over Nothing Phone 1's Snapdragon 778G+ 5G chipset. (HT Tech)
Nothing Phone
3/6 Battery: One of the biggest upgrades on Nothing Phone 2 is tipped to be the boost in the battery. As per a MySmartPrice report, a 5000mAh battery can be expected instead of Phone 1's 4500mAh.  (HT Tech)
image caption
4/6 Display and software: Nothing Phone 2 is expected to get an adaptive AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, though, it may get the same-sized bezels. Plus, Nothing may bring elevated stock Android experience. (HT Tech)
image caption
5/6 Cameras: So far, there's no word on Phone 2's cameras. Nothing Phone 1 features dual 50MP rear cameras and a 16MP selfie shooter. However, Nothing is expected to overcome the limitations of the previous model's camera performance.   (HT Tech )
Nothing Phone 1
6/6 Price and availability: Nothing hasn't announced the final launch date yet. Leaks suggest that you can expect Nothing Phone 2 in June or July 2023. Also, considering the upgrade Snapdragon 8-series chipset, Phone 2 can be slightly more expensive than Phone 1, which was launched at Rs. 33999. (HT Tech)
Nothing Phone (1)
View all Images
Nothing Phone (1) can be yours for just Rs. 28999. (Amritanshu/HT Tech)

If you were looking for a smartphone to buy that is available with discounts and missed the recent online sales, then you should know that an opportunity to grab such a phone still exists. You can save a maximum amount on the purchase of Nothing Phone (1) as Flipkart is offering a heavy discount on it. Before moving to the deal read about the specifications of Nothing Phone (1).

Nothing Phone (1)

Nothing Phone (1) comes with some outstanding features, be it design, camera or battery. Nothing Phone has offers 8 GB RAM, and 128GB storage, a dual-camera configuration and a 16.63 cm (6.55) OLED display. The Smartphone packs a 4500 mAh Lithium-ion Battery and Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ Processor. The Handset is Available in two colours white and black. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Flipkart is offering a huge discount on the Nothing Phone. Check out the discount and other ways to reduce the price of the smartphone and save more.

Discount:

The Nothing Phone (1) deal on Flipkart is available with a 23% discount, which has brought the price down to Rs. 28,999 from Rs. 37,999 for the 128GB storage variant.

Bank offers:

Flipkart is also offering several bank offers, which will help you save more on this deal. We list them here:

1.You can get 10% off on Axis Bank Credit Card and EMI Transactions, up to Rs.1000, on orders of Rs.5,000 and above.

2.You can also get flat Rs.1,250 Off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI Transactions on orders priced between Rs.15,000 to Rs.39,999.

3.Custemers get 10% Instant Discount on Citi Credit Card and EMI Transactions, up to Rs.1,000 on orders of Rs.5,000 and above.

4.On Flipkart you can also get 10% off on Axis Bank Debit Card and EMI Transactions, up to Rs.500, on orders of Rs.5,000 and above.

5.Users can get 10% Instant Discount on Citi Debit Card Transactions, up to Rs.500 on orders of Rs.5,000 and above.

6. Bank offers also include flat Rs.1000 off on Flipkart Axis Credit Card EMI Transactions.

7. You can also get 5% Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 19 Jul, 17:42 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Splendid Deal on Flipkart! Grab Nothing Phone (1) now as price plummets from Rs. 37,999 to just Rs. 28999
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Check out the survey findings about Indian gaming habits conducted by Lenovo and Esports.
Gaming habits of Indian gamers revealed! Check eye-ball grabbing stats
Space Invaders: World Defense
Take down aliens in AR! Google’s Space Invaders World Defense out on Android, iOS
The 9th Circuit US Court of Appeals ruling means that only UK regulators stand between the companies closing the deal before a July 18 deadline.
FTC Loses Appeal Bid to Block Microsoft-Activision Deal
GTA V cheat codes
Grab GTA 5 cheat codes on PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC
GTA V
GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass for free!

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets