 Nothing Phone 1 12gb Ram Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Nothing Phone 1 12GB RAM

    Nothing Phone 1 12GB RAM is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 37,999 in India with 50 MP + 50 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.5 GHz, Single core, Kryo 670 + 2.4 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 670 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 670) Processor, 4500 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Nothing Phone 1 12GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Nothing Phone 1 12GB RAM now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    7
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37963/heroimage/151726-v3-nothing-phone-1-12gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37963/images/Design/151726-v3-nothing-phone-1-12gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37963/images/Design/151726-v3-nothing-phone-1-12gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37963/images/Design/151726-v3-nothing-phone-1-12gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37963/images/Design/151726-v3-nothing-phone-1-12gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹37,999
    256 GB
    6.55 inches (16.64 cm)
    Octa core (2.5 GHz, Single core, Kryo 670 + 2.4 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 670 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 670)
    50 MP + 50 MP
    16 MP
    4500 mAh
    Android v12
    Nothing Phone 1 12GB RAM Price in India

    Nothing Phone 1 12GB RAM price in India starts at Rs.37,999. The lowest price of Nothing Phone 1 12GB RAM is Rs.34,290 on amazon.in.

    Nothing Phone 1 12gb Ram Full Specifications

    • 50 MP + 50 MP
    • 6.55 inches (16.64 cm)
    • 16 MP
    • 4500 mAh
    Battery
    • No
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    • 4500 mAh
    • Yes, Quick, v4.0, 33W: 50 % in 30 minutes
    Camera
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • Yes
    • Single
    • Exmor RS
    • F2.25
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • F1.88
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 16 MP f/2.25, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3.1" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
    • Yes
    Design
    • Yes, Splash proof, IP53
    • Dust proof
    • Black, White
    • 75.8 mm
    • 193.5 grams
    • Back: Gorilla Glass
    • 8.3 mm
    • 159.2 mm
    Display
    • 85.84 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 20:9
    • 1200 nits
    • 6.55 inches (16.64 cm)
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 120 Hz
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • OLED
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
    • 402 ppi
    General
    • July 13, 2022 (Official)
    • Android v12
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Yes
    • Nothing
    • Phone 1 12GB RAM
    Multimedia
    • USB Type-C
    • Yes
    • Dolby Atmos
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes, v5.2
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz, MIMO
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz, MIMO
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Head: 1.292 W/kg, Body: 1.093 W/kg
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    Performance
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
    • Adreno 642L
    • 12 GB
    • 15.0 s
    • Octa core (2.5 GHz, Single core, Kryo 670 + 2.4 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 670 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 670)
    • 6 nm
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR5
    • LPDDR5
    Smart TV Features
    • 50 MP + 50 MP
    Special Features
    • Optical
    • On-screen
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • No
    • 256 GB
    • Up to 226 GB
    • UFS 3.1
    • Yes
    Nothing Phone 1 12gb Ram