Steal deal ALERT! Get a huge price cut on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, check offers here

The Big Bachat Dhamal sale is live! Hurry, as it is nearing its end. You'll find a wide range of smartphones available at significant discounts. Among the standout deals, our attention was captured by the discounted Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. It is a phone with unique features and specifications at budget-friendly prices. Although the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE comes under an expensive price range but is now available on Flipkart with a huge discount. Let's check out what the new smartphone has to offer.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE features a 6.5-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with 128 GB of storage and 8 GB RAM. It is powered with a 4500 mAh Battery that gives a long battery life. Not only that, but it gives an effortless performance with Exynos 2100 chipset. It captures breathtaking images with its triple-set cameras that consists of a 12MP ultra-wide primary lens, a 12 MP wide lens, and an 8 MP telephoto lens with a 32 MP selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE discounts

As per Flipkart, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE retails at a price of Rs.74,999, however, the Big Bachat Dhamal Sale is giving you a discount of 63% off and that reduces the selling price to Rs. 27,650. Huge discount right?

That's not all! You can get additional discounts by availing of bank offers that will further reduce the price of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE.

Bank offers

By using the below-mentioned bank card you get another hefty off for Samsung Galaxy S20 FE