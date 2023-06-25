Steal deal ALERT! Get a huge price cut on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, check offers here

Big Bachat Dhamal sale is ending soon! Grab Samsung Galaxy S20 FE at a huge discount on Flipkart today.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 25 2023, 09:23 IST
Amazing! Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G price drops from 74990 to just 30000
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
1/5 Waiting for amazing offers to grab smartphones? Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is available with a huge price drop and other offers on Flipkart and Amazon. Apart from that, exchange and bank offers are also being offered by the ecommerce platforms on the phone. Here are the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G price drop details and offers you need to know. (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
2/5 Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G price drop on Amazon: The ecommerce website is offering a discount of 60 percent on the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G in Cloud Mint colour. The phone with the retail price of Rs. 74990 after discount is available for Rs. 29999 on Amazon. Also, if you have an older phone to exchange, you will be able to save more on the phone. With the help of the exchange offer, you will be able to bring down the price of the phone by up to Rs. 14050. Amazon is also offering bank offers on the phone. (Samsung)
image caption
3/5 Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G price drop on Flipkart: The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G in Cloud Mint color is available on Flipkart for Rs. 30999. However, the ecommerce website is not offering any exchange offer on the phone. While the only bank offer being provided is 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card. (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
4/5 Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G price drop- Flipkart vs Amazon: With the discount and offer details mentioned above, it can be said that Amazon is offering better deals on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G price drop compared to Flipkart. (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
5/5 How to buy Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G price drop: Visit the website of the ecommerce platform or its mobile application. Search for the phone and check the offers available. Once you select the colour and size variant click on buy now. (Samsung)
Save a huge amount of money on the purchase of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE!
View all Images
Save a huge amount of money on the purchase of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE! (HT Photo)

The Big Bachat Dhamal sale is live! Hurry, as it is nearing its end. You'll find a wide range of smartphones available at significant discounts. Among the standout deals, our attention was captured by the discounted Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. It is a phone with unique features and specifications at budget-friendly prices. Although the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE comes under an expensive price range but is now available on Flipkart with a huge discount. Let's check out what the new smartphone has to offer.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE features a 6.5-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with 128 GB of storage and 8 GB RAM. It is powered with a 4500 mAh Battery that gives a long battery life. Not only that, but it gives an effortless performance with Exynos 2100 chipset. It captures breathtaking images with its triple-set cameras that consists of a 12MP ultra-wide primary lens, a 12 MP wide lens, and an 8 MP telephoto lens with a 32 MP selfie camera.

Check out the offers here!

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE discounts

As per Flipkart, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE retails at a price of Rs.74,999, however, the Big Bachat Dhamal Sale is giving you a discount of 63% off and that reduces the selling price to Rs. 27,650. Huge discount right?

B08VB57558-1

That's not all! You can get additional discounts by availing of bank offers that will further reduce the price of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE.

Bank offers

By using the below-mentioned bank card you get another hefty off for Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

  • You can get Flat Rs. 4,000 Off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI Transactions on orders of Rs.50,000 and above
  • Again you get, flat Rs. 3,000 Off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI Transactions on orders priced between Rs.40,000 to Rs.49,999
  • Additionally, Flat Rs.1,250 Off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI Transactions on orders priced between Rs.15,000 to Rs.39,999

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 25 Jun, 09:22 IST
Home Mobile News Steal deal ALERT! Get a huge price cut on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, check offers here
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
Turn your slow smartphone into a speed freak, just delete these apps
English_Language
6 effective tips to improve your English Language and apps that help
Sakshi_Kochhar
As Sakshi Kochhar turns youngest Indian pilot, here are 4 apps that can make you one too
Galaxy Enhance-X app
Want AI power to fix photos? If you have Galaxy S23, S22 or S21, download Enhance-X app
1. Create an avatar to use in your upcoming meetings – Whether you are or not camera friendly this tip is for all. Creating your own Avatar with teams helps provide all of these crucial elements without ever turning your camera on.  
How to get the most out of your Microsoft Teams meetings

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
keep up with tech

Gaming

Call of Duty
Good news for gamers! Microsoft vows to keep ‘Call of Duty’ on Sony PlayStation consoles
Indian gaming-focused venture capital (VC) fund Lumikai
India's Lumikai launches $50 mln gaming, interactive media fund
Final Fantasy has entertained fans and critics for 35 years now
Game changer: Final Fantasy's decades of reinvention
Microsoft
Microsoft, regulators tangle in court over fate of $69 billion deal that could reshape video gaming
Xbox Series X
Bummer! Microsoft to raise the price of Xbox Series X, Game Pass

    Trending News

    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets