Steal deal ALERT! Massive price cut on Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Amazing Flipkart deal has been rolled out on Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 23 2023, 13:54 IST
On Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, iPhone 12 mini, Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G, get up to 40% discount
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
1/5 Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G: The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the phone is available at a discount of 40 percent on Flipkart for Rs. 44999. It can be known that the retail price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is Rs. 74999. On availing the exchange offer, you can further get Rs. 17500 off on the phone. Bank offers are available too. (HT Tech)
Apple iPhone 12 mini
2/5 Apple iPhone 12 mini: With a retail price of 59900, the 64GB storage variant of the iPhone 12 mini is currently available on Flipkart at a discount of 26 percent for Rs. 43999. The price of the phone can further be brought down by up to Rs. 17500 if you get it on exchange. Flipkart is offering bank offers too. (Apple)
image caption
3/5 Google Pixel 6a: The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Google Pixel 6a in Charcoal is available at a discount of 20 percent on Flipkart. The price of the phone has come down from Rs. 43999 to Rs. 34999. You can also buy the phone on exchange and get up to another Rs. 20500 off. Flipkart is also offering bank offers on the phone. (HT Tech)
Apple iPhone 11
4/5 Apple iPhone 11: The 64GB storage variant of the phone is available at a discount of 6 percent. That is the price of the iPhone 11 has come down to Rs. 40990 from Rs. 43900 on Flipkart. You can also avail the exchange offer to avail further off of up to Rs. 17500. Bank offers can be availed too. (Apple)
image caption
5/5 Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G: With a discount of 13 percent, the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of the Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G is available at a discounted rate of Rs. 45999 on Flipkart. It can be known that the retail price of the phone is R. 52999 and the ecommerce website is offering a discount of 13 percent on the phone. An exchange offer of up to Rs. 17500 can be availed too. (HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
View all Images
Grab a fantastic deal on Samsung Galaxy S21 FE on Flipkart. (Samsung)

We have found you an amazing smartphone deal on Samsung Galaxy S21 FE on Flipkart. This flagship phone is filled with unique features and specifications. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE supports 128 GB storage with 8 GB Ram. It is powered with triple-set cameras of 12MP+12MP+8MP along with a 32MP front camera. It is powered by a 4500 mAh Lithium-ion Battery.

Sounds intriguing right? With an amazing flagship smartphone, we have found you a great price cut discount on Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. Know more about the discounts and offers below.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE offers

According to Flipkart, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE originally retails for Rs. 74,999. However, on Flipkart, it is available only for Rs. 34,999, giving you a discount of 56 percent.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B0C24CWJ2K-1

Not just that! You get an additional price cut on Samsung Galaxy S21 FE by using bank offers and great exchange value.

Bank and exchange offers

To get an additional price cut, you get flat Rs. 1,250 Off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions on orders priced between Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 39,999. Furthermore, Get 10% Cashback on Samsung Axis Bank Credit Cards.

The offer does not end here! You get a huge off by trading your old smartphones and get off up to Rs. 30,000. However, the exchange value solely depends on the smartphone's model and working conditions. Make sure you enter your area pin code to check if the exchange offer is available in your area. Keep your trading smartphone in a presentable way so the technician can evaluate the working status of your phone. Ensure that you have done a factory reset for smooth trading.

 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 Jun, 13:54 IST
Home Mobile News Steal deal ALERT! Massive price cut on Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

English_Language
6 effective tips to improve your English Language and apps that help
Sakshi_Kochhar
As Sakshi Kochhar turns youngest Indian pilot, here are 4 apps that can make you one too
Galaxy Enhance-X app
Want AI power to fix photos? If you have Galaxy S23, S22 or S21, download Enhance-X app
1. Create an avatar to use in your upcoming meetings – Whether you are or not camera friendly this tip is for all. Creating your own Avatar with teams helps provide all of these crucial elements without ever turning your camera on.  
How to get the most out of your Microsoft Teams meetings
Photoshop
This Photoshop AI feature will change the way you edit photos; Know what is Generative Fill

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
text messaging
This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
keep up with tech

Gaming

Indian gaming-focused venture capital (VC) fund Lumikai
India's Lumikai launches $50 mln gaming, interactive media fund
Final Fantasy has entertained fans and critics for 35 years now
Game changer: Final Fantasy's decades of reinvention
Microsoft
Microsoft, regulators tangle in court over fate of $69 billion deal that could reshape video gaming
Xbox Series X
Bummer! Microsoft to raise the price of Xbox Series X, Game Pass
BGMI
Bugatti Chiron, La Voiture Noire come to BGMI! Know all about this new collaboration

    Trending News

    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
    Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
    Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
    This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
    text messaging

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets