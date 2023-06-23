Steal deal ALERT! Massive price cut on Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

We have found you an amazing smartphone deal on Samsung Galaxy S21 FE on Flipkart. This flagship phone is filled with unique features and specifications. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE supports 128 GB storage with 8 GB Ram. It is powered with triple-set cameras of 12MP+12MP+8MP along with a 32MP front camera. It is powered by a 4500 mAh Lithium-ion Battery.

Sounds intriguing right? With an amazing flagship smartphone, we have found you a great price cut discount on Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. Know more about the discounts and offers below.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE offers

According to Flipkart, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE originally retails for Rs. 74,999. However, on Flipkart, it is available only for Rs. 34,999, giving you a discount of 56 percent.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

B0C24CWJ2K-1

Not just that! You get an additional price cut on Samsung Galaxy S21 FE by using bank offers and great exchange value.

Bank and exchange offers

To get an additional price cut, you get flat Rs. 1,250 Off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions on orders priced between Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 39,999. Furthermore, Get 10% Cashback on Samsung Axis Bank Credit Cards.

The offer does not end here! You get a huge off by trading your old smartphones and get off up to Rs. 30,000. However, the exchange value solely depends on the smartphone's model and working conditions. Make sure you enter your area pin code to check if the exchange offer is available in your area. Keep your trading smartphone in a presentable way so the technician can evaluate the working status of your phone. Ensure that you have done a factory reset for smooth trading.