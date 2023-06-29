Steal deal! Huge price cut on IQOO Neo 6 5G; check offers!

Flipkart has rolled out a huge price cut on iQOO Neo 6. Check deals and offers here!

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 29 2023, 17:47 IST
iQOO Neo 6 is available with a massive discount on Flipkart (iQOO India)
iQOO Neo 6 is available with a massive discount on Flipkart (iQOO India)

Are you hunting for some great deals on mid-range smartphones? If yes, then we have found the one for you! Flipkart has rolled out a a huge price cut on iQOO Neo 6 along with additional offers. Before proceeding further, you should know what is so good about the iQOO Neo 6 5G smartphone.

The iQOO Neo 6 features a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with a storage capacity of 128GB and 8GB RAM. It is powered by a Snapdragon 870 Chipset that enhances the phone's performance. Its camera setup is 64MP + 64MP + 8MP + 2MP along with a 16 MP+16 dual front camera that captures clear and amazing quality pictures. It is powered by a 4700 mAh Battery with 80W fast charging.

Want to get your hand on a phone? Check out the discounts here!

The iQOO Neo 6 discount

According to Flipkart, the iQOO Neo 6 is originally priced at Rs. 34,999, however, from Flipkart you can get it at a discounted price. It is now available at Rs.27,999, giving you a price reduction of 20 percent.

 

Not just a discount! You can also get additional discounts by availing money saving bank offers.

Bank offers

You can get flat Rs.1,250 Off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions on orders priced between Rs.15,000 to Rs.39,999. And you get a flat Rs.3,000 Off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions on orders priced between Rs.40,000 to Rs.49,999. Additionally, you can get a flat Rs.4,000 Off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI Transactions on orders of Rs.50,000 and above.

First Published Date: 29 Jun, 17:47 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets