    Trending News

    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    Gizmore Cloud
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets

    Steal deal! iPhone 12 gets a price drop; Buy for 34999 on Amazon

    iPhone 12 has received a huge price drop on Amazon and its price has lowered to just Rs. 34999. Know offer details here.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 16 2023, 17:44 IST
    Yellow iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus go on sale TODAY! Amazon offers 9 pct discount
    iPhone 14
    1/5 Apple recently took the wraps off the colourful new variants of iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus. The non-Pro iPhone 14 models debuted last year with five colour options - Midnight, Starlight, Product RED, Blue, and Purple. Now, there’s one more option to choose from as Apple has introduced a new Yellow colour.  (Apple)
    iPhone 14
    2/5 The Yellow colour has not been seen on iPhones for some time now. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series had new shades of colours but not yellow, and the last time it was seen was with the iPhone 11. Apple announces one bonus colourway for its iPhones every year to boost the sales of the device midway through the first year. (Apple)
    Yellow iPhone 14
    3/5 Those looking to purchase this new colour option can now buy the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus starting today, March 14, priced at Rs. 79900 and Rs. 89900 respectively. In addition to this, you can already grab the iPhone 14 with a massive discount right now.  (Apple)
    image caption
    4/5 The iPhone 14 is originally priced at Rs. 79900 on Amazon but it has received a price cut on the e-commerce platform. As a result, the price has dropped to Rs. 72999, giving users a 9% discount on the iPhone. Moreover, you can get up to Rs. 18050 as trade-in bonus if you exchange your old smartphone.  (Apple)
    image caption
    5/5 Buyers of the iPhone 14 series will receive free two years of Emergency SOS via satellite and Find My via satellite features which are currently available in countries like Canada, France, the U.K., and the U.S. right now. Moreover, customers will receive three free months of Apple Arcade and Apple Fitness+ with a new subscription.  (Apple)
    iPhone 12
    View all Images
    Amazon is offering discounts, exchange offers and bank benefits on the iPhone 12. (Apple)

    Powered by the A14 Bionic chipset, the iPhone 12 still performs as well as other top smartphones available in the market right now. It was also the first regular iPhone model to come equipped with an OLED display, giving it an edge over previous iPhones. Therefore, the iPhone 12 is certainly worth considering for anyone in search of a high-performance smartphone without the hefty price tag of flagship devices. With Amazon's offer on the iPhone, its price has dropped to a new low.

    In addition to huge discounts, you can also take advantage of great exchange discounts and bank benefits. So, check out the details of this amazing iPhone 12 offer on Amazon here.

    iPhone 12 Discount

    Amazon has reduced the price of the iPhone 12 by a massive amount and it could be yours for just Rs. 34999 right now! Here's how.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    The 64GB variant of the is originally priced at Rs. 59900. However, Amazon has reduced the price of the smartphone to just Rs. 53999, giving you a huge Rs. 5901 discount on the smartphone.

    That's not all. You can further drive down the price of iPhone 12 even more with the help of exchange offers and bank benefits.

    iPhone 12 Exchange Offer

    Amazon is offering a massive exchange bonus on the iPhone 12. You can get up to Rs. 19000 off if you trade-in your old smartphone. This takes down the price of the iPhone 12 to just Rs. 34999!

    However, the discount depends upon the model and condition of your old smartphone. You also need to enter the Pin code to check the exchange offer availability in your area.

    B08L5VJWCV

    iPhone 12 Bank offers

    Although Amazon has not provided any bank offers on the iPhone 12, customers can avail the facility to buy it with no-cost EMI. That means you can take home the iPhone 12 by paying a nominal amount and pay the rest of it in installments, without any added interest! Additionally, you also get 6 months free Spotify subscription with purchase of the iPhone 12.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 16 Mar, 17:44 IST
    Tags:
    Home Mobile News Steal deal! iPhone 12 gets a price drop; Buy for 34999 on Amazon
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Cybersecurity
    Protect your digital business from DDoS attacks; Microsoft explains how
    iPhone
    iPhone frozen? Fix it THIS way; check quick guide
    Web_capture_20-5-2022_12853_pixabaycom_16530288545
    No need to type on iPhone! This COOL trick is so much better
    iPhone
    iPhone filled to the brim with memories? Know how to transfer photos from iPhone to laptop
    iPhone
    iOS 16 tip: Read deleted messages on your iPhone! Know how

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Find N2 Flip
    Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT
    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it

    Trending Stories

    Gizmore Cloud
    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Minecraft
    Minecraft 1.19.4 update to release TODAY; Know what’s new and how to download
    PS5
    PS5 update! Sony adds Discord Invite, Variable Refresh Rate and other new features
    Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League
    Warner Bros. Delays ‘Suicide Squad’ Game Again After Fan Backlash
    Call of Duty Warzone Mobile
    Call of Duty Warzone Mobile to launch soon; Could mean BAD NEWS for CoD: Mobile
    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats for PS5: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes; get stunning booster shot