Steal deal! iPhone 12 gets a price drop; Buy for 34999 on Amazon

Powered by the A14 Bionic chipset, the iPhone 12 still performs as well as other top smartphones available in the market right now. It was also the first regular iPhone model to come equipped with an OLED display, giving it an edge over previous iPhones. Therefore, the iPhone 12 is certainly worth considering for anyone in search of a high-performance smartphone without the hefty price tag of flagship devices. With Amazon's offer on the iPhone, its price has dropped to a new low.

In addition to huge discounts, you can also take advantage of great exchange discounts and bank benefits. So, check out the details of this amazing iPhone 12 offer on Amazon here.

iPhone 12 Discount

Amazon has reduced the price of the iPhone 12 by a massive amount and it could be yours for just Rs. 34999 right now! Here's how.

The 64GB variant of the is originally priced at Rs. 59900. However, Amazon has reduced the price of the smartphone to just Rs. 53999, giving you a huge Rs. 5901 discount on the smartphone.

That's not all. You can further drive down the price of iPhone 12 even more with the help of exchange offers and bank benefits.

iPhone 12 Exchange Offer

Amazon is offering a massive exchange bonus on the iPhone 12. You can get up to Rs. 19000 off if you trade-in your old smartphone. This takes down the price of the iPhone 12 to just Rs. 34999!

However, the discount depends upon the model and condition of your old smartphone. You also need to enter the Pin code to check the exchange offer availability in your area.

iPhone 12 Bank offers

Although Amazon has not provided any bank offers on the iPhone 12, customers can avail the facility to buy it with no-cost EMI. That means you can take home the iPhone 12 by paying a nominal amount and pay the rest of it in installments, without any added interest! Additionally, you also get 6 months free Spotify subscription with purchase of the iPhone 12.