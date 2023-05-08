Steal deal! iPhone 14 price crashes to 36999 from 79900 on Amazon

The iPhone 14 worth Rs. 79900 can be bought under Rs. 37000 today with the help of amazing offers on Amazon. Here are the offers you need to avail.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 08 2023, 09:56 IST
Apple WWDC 2023 event: iOS 17, 15-inch MacBook Air and more set to launch soon
WWDC event
1/5 iOS 17: One of the most highlighted announcements of WWDC 2023, Apple is expected to stuff your iPhones with new features. From a dedicated Journal app, a Mood Tracker, a Control Center upgrade, increased functionality for Dynamic Island, added features for Apple Music, and much more -- iPhone fans have a lot of expectations from iOS 17. (Pexels)
image caption
2/5 15-inch MacBook Air: As per Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, a larger MacBook Air can be launched at the event. The device is expected to feature a 15.5-inch display and will be powered by either the 8-core or 10-core GPU variants of the M2 chipset.  (HT Tech)
VR
3/5 Mixed Reality Headset: Apple's highly-anticipated mixed reality headset may also be unveiled at the upcoming event. According to rumours, the headset is expected to come equipped with dual 4K micro-OLED displays and numerous cameras to map the environment and monitor facial expressions, gesture-based control methods, and more. (Representative) (AFP)
image caption
4/5 watchOS 10: Not just iPhones, but Apple Watch users are expected to get the watchOS 10 announcement. It may come with some important features such as a new widget system to check information without opening the app, a customizable Digital Crown, a redesign for Apple Watch Home Screen, and more. (HT Tech)
WWDC
5/5 Other software updates: Moreover, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, and tvOS 17 are also expected to be introduced.  (Unsplash)
Apple iPhone 14
View all Images
Know how you can bag iPhone 14 under Rs. 37000. (REUTERS)

Do you desire to buy an iPhone 14? If yes, today is the best opportunity for the same. Today is the last day of Amazon's Great Summer Sale and the iPhone 14 is available under it with amazing price drop offers. The phone worth Rs. 79900 can be purchased at a reduced rate on Amazon with the help of exchange and bank offers along with the discount. Notably, iPhone 14 is a premium smartphone running on A15 Bionic chipset and offers amazing overall performance. Here is how you can grab the iPhone 14 by paying a lot less than its market price of Rs. 79900 for the 128GB storage variant.

iPhone 14 price drops under Rs. 37000 on Amazon

Amazon is offering a 16 percent discount on the iPhone 14 bringing its price down to Rs. 66999. Along with the discount, you can opt for the exchange and bank offers too to reduce the cost of the phone further. If you have an old smartphone in a good working condition, you can exchange it to get further up to Rs. 30000 off on the phone. On combining both the discount and exchange offer (if you get maximum benefit), the cost of the iPhone 14 can come down to Rs. 36999.

Meanwhile, the bank offers that can be availed are, 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1000 on Kotak Credit Card EMI transaction on minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000; 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 750 on Kotak Credit Card Non-EMI transaction on minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000; 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1000 on Kotak Debit Card EMI transaction on minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000; 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 500 on ICICI Debit Card transaction on minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000; and 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 750 on Kotak Debit Card Non-EMI transaction on minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000.

iPhone 14 price drop on Flipkart

Similar to Flipkart, the iPhone 14 (128 GB storage variant) will cost you Rs. 69999 on Flipkart today. While on exchange you can get another up to Rs. 29250 off on the phone. However, it needs to be noted that the reduction in amount completely depends upon the model of the phone you will be exchanging and its working condition. Flipkart is also offering bank offers on the device.

First Published Date: 08 May, 09:56 IST
