Steal deal! Massive price cut on Nothing Phone (1)! Check discounts and offers

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 03 2023, 16:53 IST
Nothing Phone (1) is on sale on Flipkart (HT Tech)
Looking for a mid-range smartphone? We have found one for you! Nothing Phone (1) price cut has been rolled out on Flipkart ahead of the launch of the new Nothing Phone (2). The price has plunged on Flipkart and is available with a huge discount along with bank offers.

The Nothing Phone(1) comes with a 6.55-inch Full HD Display with 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ Processor which makes the phone's performance smooth. Along with these features, It has a dual set-up camera, both 50MP and a front camera of 16 MP that clicks amazing quality pictures. Additionally, it is powered by a 4500 mAh Lithium-ion battery that gives a long-lasting battery life to the user.

Flipkart is offering huge discounts on Nothing Phone (1) and additional offs via bank offers.

Nothing Phone (1) discount

The Nothing Phone (1) is originally priced at Rs. 37999. However, from Flipkart, you can get it for only Rs. 29499, which is giving you a discount of 22 percent. Amazing, right?

 

This is not all! You can further reduce the price of Nothing Phone (1) by availing bank offers. Check out more deals here!

Bank offers

You can get Flat Rs.1250 Off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI Transactions on orders priced between Rs.15000 to Rs.39999. And you get 5% Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

You can also get the higher variant of Nothing Phone(1), 256 GB, which originally retails for Rs. 39999 and now is retailing at the price of Rs.30499 giving you a discount of 23 percent.

Note that the above-mentioned discount is available only on Nothing Phone (1) 128 GB storage variant.

First Published Date: 03 Jul, 15:31 IST
