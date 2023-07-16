Steal deal! Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price cut by 64% during Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023

Looking for a smartphone deal with a massive discount? Check out this Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price cut that has been rolled out during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 16 2023, 09:25 IST
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 has several lucrative deals and this on on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is simply amazing. (Samsung)

Amazon Prime Day sale 2023 has brought some amazing deals for Prime members that will let them save huge amounts of money even as they are able to grab premium products. Whether it is about smartphones, home appliances, smartwatches, earbuds, or others – there is something for everyone there. And one of these thrilling deals is available on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, which has witnessed a whopping discount and buyers don't even have to worry about any card offers or exchange deals.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was launched in 2021. It features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate for a rich binge-watching experience. It is powered by a Snapdragon 865 chipset and for photographic needs, it brings a setup of a triple-camera headlined by a 12MP primary lens with OIS coupled with 8MP telephoto and a 12MP ultrawide lens. Everything is backed by a 4500mAh battery with the support of 25W charging.

If you are interested in the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and want to take advantage of this amazing deal, you need to hurry! The Prime Day Sale 2023 will end today. Have a closer look at one of the best deals on Amazon Prime Day.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G deal

During this two-day Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale, you will find a flat 64 percent off. It must be noted that as per the listed price of Amazon, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has an MRP of Rs.74999. Thanks to Amazon sale, you can buy it priced at just Rs. 26999.

Bank Offers: To make it sweeter, you can further nab a discount of Rs. 2000 on SBI Credit Card transactions for a minimum purchase value of Rs. 12000. Moreover, Prime savings offers an additional Rs. 2000 instant discount on ICICI Bank Credit Cards (excluding Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card) can be applied.

Exchange deal: If an old smartphone is lying at your home, then this is your chance to trade it in! Amazon's exchange deal is available on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE that can potentially save an additional up to Rs. 24350. But do note that this will be the maximum discount. Also, the actual exchange offer on your old smartphone will depend on its condition and brand.

First Published Date: 16 Jul, 09:25 IST
Home Mobile News Steal deal! Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price cut by 64% during Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023
