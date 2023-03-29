Stellar Flipkart deal reduces iPhone 13 price to just Rs. 31999! Get best deal THIS way

Grab the iPhone 13 at just Rs. 31999 with Flipkart’s discounts, trade-in offer and bank benefits. Check offer details here.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Mar 29 2023, 11:11 IST
iPhone 14, iPhone 13 to iPhone 12–top 5 iPhone deals you must check out
image caption
1/5 One of the best deals during the sale is the one on iPhone 14. Flipkart has initially reduced the price of the iPhone 14 to Rs. 65999 with a flat discount of Rs. 13901. Plus, up to Rs. 1000 off on cards and a maximum Rs. 20000 discount via exchange deal. (Divya / HT Tech)
iPhone 14 Plus
2/5 iPhone 14 Plus price slashed by 17 percent! It is available for Rs. 73999 against the original Rs. 89900 on sale. Similarly like iPhone 14, you can get several other bank and exchange deal benefits to get it for just Rs. 52999.  (HT Tech)
image caption
3/5 Another best option is the iPhone 13, which is originally priced at Rs. 69900. However, Flipkart has announced a huge price cut to Rs. 59999 from Rs. 69900. Well, you can grab it for Rs. 38999 after applying all the offers! (HT Tech)
image caption
4/5 iPhone 12 - 5G iPhone at an affordable price! The iPhone 12 64GB worth Rs. 59900 is available at Rs. 53999 during the Flipkart sale. Don’t worry, you can further drop the prices via bank offers and exchange deals.  (Unsplash)
image caption
5/5 iPhone 11 at a much more affordable price than before! It is available at Rs. 38999 against the original price of Rs. 43900. Moreover, with bank card deals and exchange offers, you can get it for just Rs. 17999.  (Unsplash)
iPhone 13
View all Images
iPhone 13 has received a huge price cut on Flipkart. (Apple)

With iOS 17 on the horizon, it is the perfect time to upgrade to a new iPhone! And Apple iPhone 13 makes the perfect option to upgrade to, as it improves upon every aspect of the previous-gen iPhone 12. It features a smaller notch, faster processor and better cameras. It is also the first iPhone to feature Apple's new A15 Bionic chipset which also powers the iPhone 14, making it one of the fastest smartphones in the market.

Although the iPhone 13 is usually priced at a premium, Flipkart has announced an amazing offer on the smartphone where its price has taken a huge drop. Check out the offer details here.

iPhone 13 Discount

The 128GB variant of the iPhone 13 is originally priced at Rs. 69900. However, Flipkart has announced a huge discount on it and you can grab it for Rs. 31999 after applying all the offers!

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

After the initial discount, the iPhone 13 is available for just Rs. 61999 on Flipkart, giving you a direct Rs. 7901 discount. To make this deal even sweeter, you can further reduce the price of the iPhone 13 with the help of exchange and bank offers.

iPhone 13 Exchange Offers

Flipkart is also offering a huge exchange bonus on the iPhone 13. You can get up to a staggering Rs. 30000 off on the price of the iPhone 13 if you trade-in your old smartphone. However, the exchange bonus depends on the model and the condition of the old smartphone.

If you're able to get the maximum value possible for your old smartphone, the price of the iPhone 13 drops down to just Rs. 31999! Offers are also valid on other variants of the smartphone too.

B09G9BL5CP

iPhone 13 Bank Offers

Customers can get Rs. 2000 off on HDFC bank Credit Non EMI, Credit and Debit Card EMI transactions. Also get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card transactions. Flipkart is offering the facility to buy it with no-cost EMI. That means you can take home the iPhone 13 by paying a nominal amount and pay the rest of it in installments, without any added cost!

First Published Date: 29 Mar, 11:10 IST
