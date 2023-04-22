Stellar offer! Google Pixel 7 Pro price cut to 48199 on Amazon; Get FREEBIES too

Looking for a smartphone with good cameras and stock Android experience? Check out this Google Pixel 7 Pro price cut.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 22 2023, 11:44 IST
Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro First Look: Google flagships are back in India
image caption
1/6 This is the Google Pixel 7, costing Rs. 59,999. The standard version has compact dimensions and a small display.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
2/6 Both the Pixel 7 models rely on the Tensor G2 chipset which promises better AI performance, faster overall processing and better power efficiency.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
3/6 And this is the Google Pixel 7 Pro, costing Rs. 84999. A larger display, larger battery, and a third zoom camera are the extras you get here. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
4/6 The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro uses Google's new Super Hi Res Zoom feature to improve magnification at all levels. The Pixel 7 Pro also gets a 5X optical zoom camera.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
5/6 The Pixel 7 gets a 6.3-inch OLED display with a refresh rate up to 90Hz, while the Pixel 7 Pro has a 6.7-inch 10Hz-120Hz OLED display. Face Unlock also comes to the Pixel 7 Pro. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
6/6 The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are available in various shades of green, white and black.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
Google Pixel 7 Pro
View all Images
Google Pixel 7 Pro price cut has been announced on Amazon. (Unsplash)

With Google Pixel 7 series, Google returned to the flagship smartphone space after three years in India. That too with an interesting option of Pixel 7 Pro which offers great still photography experience, stellar design, and Android experience. Currently, Amazon is offering attractive discounts, exchange offers, and bank deals on the 12GB RAM and 128GB storage versions of the Google Pixel 7 Pro. Plus, interesting freebies.

This phone comes with a triple rear camera setup, featuring a 50MP primary camera, a 48MP camera, and a 12MP camera. Additionally, the Pixel 7 Pro uses the powerful Tensor G2 chipset. If you are looking forward to get this phone, then you must check out this Google Pixel 7 Pro deal here to nab this flagship smartphone for under Rs. 50000. Just read on.

Google Pixel 7 Pro price cut on Amazon

The Google Pixel 7 Pro with 12GB RAM and 128GB storage is currently being offered on Amazon with exceptional discounts, exchange offers, and bank promotions. This phone model is listed on Amazon for Rs. 99990, but with a discount of 31 percent, it can be purchased for Rs. 68999. Additionally, buyers can take advantage of exchange and bank offers to further reduce the price. Customers using an HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card for their transaction can receive an instant discount of 5 percent, up to Rs. 250.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B0BCQWVFPW

For exchange, all you need to do is simply exchange your old smartphone. If you opt for the exchange offer on the Google Pixel 7 Pro, you can get a further Rs. 20550 off. Once you avail of the discount, bank offers, and exchange offers, the price of the device can come down to just Rs. 48199. However, you must note that this maximum discount will be applicable on some selective smartphones only while exchanging. The exchange value will depend on the resale value of your old smartphone, hence keep a check on the discount before proceeding with the purchase.

The deal doesn't end here! Amazon is also offering freebies such as a six months free Spotify Premium subscription upon purchase of Google Pixel 7 Pro.

