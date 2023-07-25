Stunning Amazon Deal on iPhone 14, grab with a huge discount

Carrying an iPhone is not about status. What it brings to the table are a number of benefits for the user. The small box is a bundle of joy and entertainment. However, it is very expensive. If you still do not own one and think it is too costly for you to afford, then this Amazon deal will set that right to a limited extent. Amazon is offering a huge price cut for the iPhone 14. But before you proceed towards the deal check out the specifications of the iPhone 14.

Why buy the iPhone 14?

The Apple iPhone 14 comes with 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. In iPhone 14 you get All-day battery life and up to 20 hours of video playback. The smartphone comes with iOS16 to enhance your iPhone 14 performance. The iPhone 14 comes with an advanced camera system for better photos in any light. The smartphone sports 12MP dual rear camera and 12MP Front camera. It comes with A15 Bionic chip with 5-core GPU for lightning-fast performance. It also gets the superfast 5G cellular connection.

Discount:

Amazon is offering 12 % of the initial discount on iPhone 14. Earlier the price of iPhone 14 on Amazon was Rs. 79900 but with the initial discount you can buy it for just Rs. 69999.

Not just the initial discount, Amazon also offers several bank and exchange deals to further reduce the price of the smartphone.

Exchange Deal:

Amazon is offering an exchange deal where you can get up to Rs.55000 off. But remember that the exchange deal discount depends on the condition and resale value of the old smartphone you trade-in. Before going for the exchange deal, do verify exactly what you will get for your old smartphone and that you can do online on the platform.

Bank Offer:

To make the deal even delightful for you Amazon offers you a bank offer with which you can further reduce the price of the smartphone. The bank offer available on Amazon is:

1. 5% Instant Discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions. Minimum purchase value Rs. 1000.