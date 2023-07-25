Stunning Amazon Deal on iPhone 14, grab with a huge discount

Amazon is offering a hefty discount on iPhone 14.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 25 2023, 16:25 IST
Hurry! Flipkart sale today, don't miss out on these iPhone 14, iPhone 13 discounts
iPhone 14 Plus
1/5 Apple iPhone 14: The smartphone features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and is powered by A15 Bionic Chip and a 6-core processor for smooth performance. The original price of the iPhone 14, 128 Gb variant is Rs.79000, however, you can get it with an 11 per cent discount for Rs.70999.  ( HT Tech)
iPhone 13
2/5 Apple iPhone 13:  It comes with a 6.1‑inch all‑screen OLED display. It is powered with the latest version of iOS which is iOS 16. It features a dual set camera of 12 MP each and has a lightning-fast A15 Bionic chip. The Phone retails for Rs.69990, but you get it for Rs.58499 from Flipkart at a 16 per cent discount.  (Pexels)
image caption
3/5 Apple iPhone 12: The phone features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and a ceramic shield that protects the screen. It is powered by an A14 Bionic chip for smooth performance. Additionally, it features a dual-camera system with 12MP main camera. The price of the 128 GB variant is Rs.59000, but you get it with a 9 percent discount on Flipkart at Rs.53999.  (Apple)
image caption
4/5 Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: It comes with a 6.8-inch Quad HD AMOLED Display with 256 GB of storage and 12 GB RAM. It captures amazing Pictures with a 108 MP main camera. The original price of the phone is Rs.131999, however, on Flipkart, you can get it for Rs.92499, giving you a discount of 29 percent.  (HT Tech)
image caption
5/5 Samsung Galaxy S23: The smartphone features a 6.1-inch Full HD+ display with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. It comes with 3900 mAh and captures amazing pictures with its 50 MP main camera. The phone is priced at Rs.95999, but on Flipkart you can get it for Rs.79999, giving you a discount of 16 percent.  (HT tech)
iPhone 14
View all Images
You can now get iPhone 14 for just Rs. 69999. (Unsplash)

Carrying an iPhone is not about status. What it brings to the table are a number of benefits for the user. The small box is a bundle of joy and entertainment. However, it is very expensive. If you still do not own one and think it is too costly for you to afford, then this Amazon deal will set that right to a limited extent. Amazon is offering a huge price cut for the iPhone 14. But before you proceed towards the deal check out the specifications of the iPhone 14.

Why buy the iPhone 14?

B0BDHX8Z63-1

The Apple iPhone 14 comes with 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. In iPhone 14 you get All-day battery life and up to 20 hours of video playback. The smartphone comes with iOS16 to enhance your iPhone 14 performance. The iPhone 14 comes with an advanced camera system for better photos in any light. The smartphone sports 12MP dual rear camera and 12MP Front camera. It comes with A15 Bionic chip with 5-core GPU for lightning-fast performance. It also gets the superfast 5G cellular connection.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Discount:

Amazon is offering 12 % of the initial discount on iPhone 14. Earlier the price of iPhone 14 on Amazon was Rs. 79900 but with the initial discount you can buy it for just Rs. 69999.

Not just the initial discount, Amazon also offers several bank and exchange deals to further reduce the price of the smartphone.

Exchange Deal:

Amazon is offering an exchange deal where you can get up to Rs.55000 off. But remember that the exchange deal discount depends on the condition and resale value of the old smartphone you trade-in. Before going for the exchange deal, do verify exactly what you will get for your old smartphone and that you can do online on the platform.

Bank Offer:

To make the deal even delightful for you Amazon offers you a bank offer with which you can further reduce the price of the smartphone. The bank offer available on Amazon is:

1. 5% Instant Discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions. Minimum purchase value Rs. 1000.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 25 Jul, 12:14 IST
Home Mobile News Stunning Amazon Deal on iPhone 14, grab with a huge discount
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Massive discounts on new and old Epic Games. Check details.
Massive sale! Epic Games Summer sale offers up to 75% off; GTA V, FIFA 23, more
Pokemon Sleep
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
Steam games
Steam freebies! 6 Exciting new games to play today
Digits
Digits, the FUN math puzzle by the New York Times to be killed off soon
Check out the survey findings about Indian gaming habits conducted by Lenovo and Esports.
Gaming habits of Indian gamers revealed! Check eye-ball grabbing stats

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets