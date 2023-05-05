Stunning deal! Flipkart sale knocks down iPhone 14 Pro price to 87499 from 129900

Flipkart deal on the iPhone 14 Pro will let you own the device for just Rs. 87499. Check out this stunning iPhone 14 Pro deal.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 05 2023, 12:07 IST
iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 to iPhone 12-Best iPhone deals during Amazon Great Summer Sale
iPhone 14 Pro Max
1/5 iPhone 14 Pro Max – The iPhone 14 Pro Max is the highest-end iPhone you can buy right now, and you can grab it for just Rs. 127999 on Amazon, against its original price of Rs. 139900. Buyers can also avail up to Rs. 19950 off as an exchange bonus as well as several bank offers. (Unsplash)
image caption
2/5 iPhone 14 Pro – Apple's flagship iPhone can be purchased for Rs. 119900 on Amazon right now, against its original price of Rs. 129900. Apart from this, you can also get up to Rs. 19950 as exchange bonus if you trade-in your old smartphone along with several other bank offers. (REUTERS)
iPhone 14 Plus
3/5 iPhone 14 Plus - The iPhone 14 Plus has received a huge price drop courtesy on Amazon Great Summer Sale and its price has dropped from Rs. 89900 to just Rs. 75999. You can also get up to Rs. 19950 as exchange bonus. Lastly, you can avail bank offers too. (Apple)
image caption
4/5 iPhone 14 – iPhone 14 has dropped to its lowest ever price on Amazon and you can grab it for just Rs. 67999. Also get up to Rs. 20950 off if you exchange your old smartphone. Amazon is also offering 10% discount up to Rs. 1000 off on ICICI Credit Card EMI transactions, among other bank offers. (Akash/HT Tech)
iPhone 12
5/5 iPhone 12 – The 128GB variant of the iPhone 12 is originally priced at Rs. 70900 on Amazon but it can be yours for just Rs. 59000. Moreover, you can also avail an exchange discount of up to Rs. 19950. Also get 10% off up to Rs. 1000 on Kotak Bank Credit Card EMI transactions. (Unsplash)
iPhone 14 Pro
View all Images
Check this latest Flipkart deal which is offering a chance to buy an iPhone 14 Pro under Rs. 90000. (HT Tech)

Finding a good discount on Apple flagship models is a challenging task! Well, if you are planning to get a new iPhone for yourself, then this may be the best time, all thanks to Flipkart's Big Savings Days sale, which is offering flagship models at a new low price. Check out the latest iPhone 14 Pro price cut deal during the ongoing Flipkart sale to learn how to obtain it at an insanely low price.

iPhone 14 Pro price cut

Flipkart is offering a flat Rs. 11901 discount on the iPhone 14 Pro bringing its price down to Rs. 117999 from the listed price of Rs. 129900. Along with the discount, you can opt for the exchange and bank offers too to reduce the cost of the flagship iPhone further. If you have an old smartphone in good working condition, you can exchange it to get further up to Rs. 29250 off on the phone.

Apart from this, there are a couple of bank offers. You can find the bank offers available on SBI credit cards with a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 1250.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B0BDJ7P6NG

On combining both the discount and exchange offer considering that you get maximum benefit, the cost of the iPhone 14 Pro can come down to Rs. 87499. However, it is advisable to ensure that your old smartphone is in good working condition to receive a high value through the exchange deal. The discount amount may vary depending on the device being exchanged.

Why should you buy iPhone 14 Pro

The latest iPhone 14 Pro comes with some great features and upgrades over iPhone 13 series. There is a 48MP primary camera that has been introduced for the first time on an iPhone. Before this, all the iPhone Pro models had a combo of 12MP cameras only. Not just this, a new pill-shaped cutout along with the Dynamic Island feature is also here, which offers some interesting functions. Plus, the powerful performance of the A16 Bionic chipset, better battery life, and satellite connectivity.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 05 May, 12:07 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Stunning deal! Flipkart sale knocks down iPhone 14 Pro price to 87499 from 129900
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone camera
iPhone has secret feature to capture fascinating light trails! Use it THIS way
iPhone Wifi
Can't find your iPhone Wi-Fi password? Check this iOS 16 trick out now
Apple iPhone
Is your iPhone battery health good or bad? Here is how to find out if you need to replace it
iPhone
Live to drive? Then switch on THIS mode on your iPhone now
iPhone 15
iPhone tricks: STOP taking screenshots the boring way- Take it this way instead

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Microsoft Designer
Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
keep up with tech

Gaming

The new titles include WHAT THE CAR?, TMNT Splintered Fate, Disney SpellStruck, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder, all of which are only available on Apple Arcade.
What The Car?, TMNT Splintered Fate to Disney SpellStruck, Apple launches 20 new games for Apple Arcade
GTA V
GTA V Tips: How to make money to purchase vehicles, weapons, properties and more
Know the Xbox Game Pass wave 1 May 2023 games that you can soon play.
Xbox Game Pass Wave 1 May 2023 titles REVEALED; Redfall, Ravenlok and more
PS5
Sony casts doubt on PS5 momentum with disappointing outlook
Microsoft
Microsoft signs 10-yr deal with Spain's Nware after UK blocks Activision bid

    Trending News

    Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
    Microsoft Designer
    Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
    iPhone 14
    Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
    Tecno Phantom V Fold
    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
    Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets