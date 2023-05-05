Stunning deal! Flipkart sale knocks down iPhone 14 Pro price to 87499 from 129900

Finding a good discount on Apple flagship models is a challenging task! Well, if you are planning to get a new iPhone for yourself, then this may be the best time, all thanks to Flipkart's Big Savings Days sale, which is offering flagship models at a new low price. Check out the latest iPhone 14 Pro price cut deal during the ongoing Flipkart sale to learn how to obtain it at an insanely low price.

iPhone 14 Pro price cut

Flipkart is offering a flat Rs. 11901 discount on the iPhone 14 Pro bringing its price down to Rs. 117999 from the listed price of Rs. 129900. Along with the discount, you can opt for the exchange and bank offers too to reduce the cost of the flagship iPhone further. If you have an old smartphone in good working condition, you can exchange it to get further up to Rs. 29250 off on the phone.

Apart from this, there are a couple of bank offers. You can find the bank offers available on SBI credit cards with a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 1250.

On combining both the discount and exchange offer considering that you get maximum benefit, the cost of the iPhone 14 Pro can come down to Rs. 87499. However, it is advisable to ensure that your old smartphone is in good working condition to receive a high value through the exchange deal. The discount amount may vary depending on the device being exchanged.

Why should you buy iPhone 14 Pro

The latest iPhone 14 Pro comes with some great features and upgrades over iPhone 13 series. There is a 48MP primary camera that has been introduced for the first time on an iPhone. Before this, all the iPhone Pro models had a combo of 12MP cameras only. Not just this, a new pill-shaped cutout along with the Dynamic Island feature is also here, which offers some interesting functions. Plus, the powerful performance of the A16 Bionic chipset, better battery life, and satellite connectivity.