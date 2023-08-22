Stunning deal! iPhone 12 gets a HUGE price cut; Know the offer here

Grab the iPhone 12 with a heavy discount! Along with this price cut, Flipkart has also rolled out exchange offers, and bank deals on the smartphone. Check details.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 22 2023, 14:07 IST
iPhone 12
The iPhone 12 is one of Apple’s most value-for-money iPhones right now. (Unsplash)
iPhone 12
The iPhone 12 is one of Apple’s most value-for-money iPhones right now. (Unsplash)

Owning an iPhone is what many dream of, but the price tag always brings them back to reality. In fact, most premium smartphones are so expensive that purchasing them can create a big hole in finances. However, it is not as difficult if you can be smart about it and find the right deal that makes the phone more affordable. And right now, there is one such smartphone that will give you a premium experience while not costing you a fortune. Flipkart is offering an incredible iPhone 12 price cut deal that you should be aware of. It comes alongside regular bank deals and exchange offers. Check the details below.

iPhone 12 gets a nice discount

Flipkart has reduced the price of the iPhone 12 by a significant amount, and it can be yours for a much lower price. The 64GB variant of the iPhone 12 is originally priced at Rs. 59900. However, the online shopping platform has given consumers a price cut and brought down the cost of the smartphone to just Rs. 51999, giving a 13 percent discount on the smartphone. On top of that, there are further discounts on the smartphone available that you can check below to save even more.

Other offers

Flipkart is offering a massive exchange bonus on the iPhone 12. You can get up to Rs. 50000 off if you exchange your old smartphone. But, do note that the value of the discount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone which is entirely dependent on the valuation system of the platform. You also need to enter the Pincode to check whether the exchange offer is available in your area.

iPhone 12 Bank offers

Customers can get a flat Rs. 2000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card and Debit Card EMI transactions. Also, get a 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card transactions.

First Published Date: 22 Aug, 14:06 IST
