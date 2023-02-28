    Trending News

    Stunning! Xiaomi 12 Pro price cut is HERE! Get the Rs. 79999 smartphone for just Rs. 42299

    Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G price cut means that you can save a massive Rs. 37700 on the smartphone.

    By: HT TECH
    Updated on: Feb 28 2023, 19:17 IST
    image caption
    1/8 The Xiaomi 12 Pro starts at Rs. 62,999 for the base 8GB/258GB variant, and goes up to Rs. 66,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant. The phone is available in Couture Blue, Noir Black, and Opera Mauve. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    2/8 The Xiaomi 12 Pro brings the latest version of Android 12 and Xiaomi's own MIUI 13 interface on top.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    3/8 The MIUI 13 interface on the Xiaomi 12 Pro is clean and smooth. There are a couple of pre-loaded apps from Xiaomi and some third-party developers, most of which can be uninstalled.   (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    4/8 The Xiaomi 12 Pro features a stereo speaker setup tuned by Harman Kardon with a dedicated second speaker. The audio quality is among the best we have heard from smartphones in this price segment. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    5/8 The display on the Xiaomi 12 Pro measures 6.7-inches and uses a WQHD+ AMOLED display with variable refresh rate of upto 120Hz, Dolby Vision support, and Curved edges. Safe to say, it is a visual treat for the eyes.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Xiaomi 12 Pro
    6/8 The Xiaomi 12 Pro relies on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip that powers almost all of 2022's Android flagships in India. The phone gets a Gorilla Glass 5 rear panel, Gorilla Glass Victus on the front, and a metal frame holding them together. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    7/8 Lastly, the cameras are where the Xiaomi 12 Pro shines. It has a 50MP Sony IMX707 with OIS, which is accompanied by a 50MP ultra-wide camera and another 50MP telephoto camera with 2X zoom. The front camera has a 32MP sensor.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    8/8 The Xiaomi 12 Pro relies on a 4600mAh battery and gets Xiaomi's fastest 120W charging solution, which in the Boost mode can do a 0-100 percent charge in 18 minutes.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Xiaomi 12 Pro
    View all Images
    This amazing Xiaomi 12 Pro price cut on Amazon lets you buy it for just Rs. 42299. Check details. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)

    Xiaomi 13 Pro has just launched today. And if you too want to enjoy a premium smartphone like that but the price tag holds you back, then we have some great news for you. You can own its predecessor, which was also launched at a similar price, for almost half the price now. That's right! The Xiaomi 12 Pro price cut on Amazon slashes the price of the 256GB variant of the smartphone from Rs. 79999 to just Rs. 42299. If this has piqued your interest, then check details now.

    Xiaomi 12 Pro price cut on Amazon

    The retail price of this 2021 flagship by Xiaomi (12GB RAM and 256GB storage) is listed as Rs. 79999. However, Amazon has an amazing Xiaomi 12 Pro price cut going on which lets you grab the smartphone at a flat 21 percent discount. This means you get to save a whopping Rs. 17000! And the best part? This deal does not require you to exchange another phone, use a specific credit or debit card or any other loophole. After this discount, the price of the Xiaomi 12 Pro comes down to Rs. 62999. At this price, the smartphone is a bargain. But wait, there is more.

    Amazon also has an exchange offer of up to Rs.20700 for a limited time period. All you need is a smartphone in working condition to be eligible for this. The discount is based on the resale value of the smartphone and to get the entire amount, you might need an expensive smartphone. However, you will get some discount no matter which device you exchange. If you can manage to get the entire value of the exchange offer, then you can take the Xiaomi 12 Pro home for just Rs. 42299.

    Why the Xiaomi 12 Pro

    The smartphone features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. It sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP wide lens, a 50MP telephoto camera and a 50MP ultrawide lens. On the front, it gets a 32MP selfie camera. Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is backed by a 4600 mAh battery which supports fast charging up to 120W wired and 50W wireless.

    First Published Date: 28 Feb, 19:17 IST
