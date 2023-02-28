Stunning! Xiaomi 12 Pro price cut is HERE! Get the Rs. 79999 smartphone for just Rs. 42299

Xiaomi 13 Pro has just launched today. And if you too want to enjoy a premium smartphone like that but the price tag holds you back, then we have some great news for you. You can own its predecessor, which was also launched at a similar price, for almost half the price now. That's right! The Xiaomi 12 Pro price cut on Amazon slashes the price of the 256GB variant of the smartphone from Rs. 79999 to just Rs. 42299. If this has piqued your interest, then check details now.

Xiaomi 12 Pro price cut on Amazon

The retail price of this 2021 flagship by Xiaomi (12GB RAM and 256GB storage) is listed as Rs. 79999. However, Amazon has an amazing Xiaomi 12 Pro price cut going on which lets you grab the smartphone at a flat 21 percent discount. This means you get to save a whopping Rs. 17000! And the best part? This deal does not require you to exchange another phone, use a specific credit or debit card or any other loophole. After this discount, the price of the Xiaomi 12 Pro comes down to Rs. 62999. At this price, the smartphone is a bargain. But wait, there is more.

Amazon also has an exchange offer of up to Rs.20700 for a limited time period. All you need is a smartphone in working condition to be eligible for this. The discount is based on the resale value of the smartphone and to get the entire amount, you might need an expensive smartphone. However, you will get some discount no matter which device you exchange. If you can manage to get the entire value of the exchange offer, then you can take the Xiaomi 12 Pro home for just Rs. 42299.

Why the Xiaomi 12 Pro

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. It sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP wide lens, a 50MP telephoto camera and a 50MP ultrawide lens. On the front, it gets a 32MP selfie camera. Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is backed by a 4600 mAh battery which supports fast charging up to 120W wired and 50W wireless.