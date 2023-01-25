    Trending News

    Super deal! Don't pay 69900, grab iPhone 13 for just 38999 on Flipkart

    Flipkart has a super offer live on the iPhone 13 and it can be yours for just Rs. 38999. Here's how.
    By: HT TECH
    Updated on: Jan 25 2023, 10:24 IST
    NASA reveals house-sized Asteroid 2023 BY is all set to pass Earth today. (Unsplash)

    The iPhone 13 is one of the best smartphones you can buy today so if you've been searching the market for a new flagship smartphone, then it is a must look. Despite being a year old, the iPhone 13 stands at par with the best smartphones in the market today. Although it is usually priced at a premium, Flipkart has announced a stellar deal on the smartphone and the price has taken a huge dip. In fact, after applying all the offers, the iPhone 13 can be yours for just Rs. 38999.

    You can even take advantage of other offers too to bring the price even lower. So, what are you waiting for? Check out the details of the iPhone 13 offer on Flipkart here.

    iPhone 13 Discount

    The 128GB variant of the iPhone 13 is originally priced at Rs. 69900. However, Flipkart has announced a huge discount on it and you can grab it for Rs. 38999 after applying all the offers!

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    After the initial discount, the iPhone 13 is available for just Rs. 61999 on Flipkart, giving you a direct Rs. 7901 discount. To make this deal even sweeter, you can further reduce the price of the iPhone 13 with the help of exchange and bank offers.

    iPhone 13 Exchange Offers

    Flipkart is also offering a huge exchange bonus on the iPhone 13. You can get up to Rs. 23000 off on the price of the iPhone 13 if you trade-in your old smartphone. However, the exchange bonus depends on the model and the condition of the old smartphone.

    Both of these offers combined take down the price of the iPhone 13 to just Rs. 38999! That is even less than the price of an iPhone 12. Offers are also valid on other variants of the smartphone.

    B09G9D8KRQ

    iPhone 13 Bank Offers

    Lastly, you can avail bank offers on the iPhone 13 to reduce its price even further. Get Rs. 2000 off on HDFC bank Credit Non-EMI, Credit and Debit Card EMI transactions. Moreover, get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank card transactions.

    So, grab this amazing iPhone 13 offer before it runs out!

    First Published Date: 25 Jan, 10:07 IST
