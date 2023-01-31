    Trending News

    Super saver deal! Grab 69900 iPhone 13 at just 43799 on Amazon; Check offer details here

    Amazon has an amazing offer live on the iPhone 13 and it can be yours for just Rs. 43799. Check out the offer details here.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 31 2023, 11:05 IST
    Upcoming smartphone launches in Feb: Samsung Galaxy S23, Oppo Reno 8T, iQOO Neo 7, more
    Samsung Galaxy S23
    1/8 On February 1, the flagship Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup will be launched. The series will bring three new phones - standard Galaxy S23, beefed-up Galaxy S23 Plus, and top-end Galaxy S23 Ultra.  (Evan Blass)
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    2/8 All of these models of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series are said to pack the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. One of the most highlighted upgrades of these will be on the S23 Ultra that will use a new 200MP camera sensor.  (fmkorea.com)
    Xiaomi 13 Pro
    3/8 Launched last month in China, the Xioami 13 series may launch global variants in February during the MWC 2023 event in Barcelona. The series will include two models named - Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro.  (Xiaomi China )
    Xiaomi 13
    4/8 Reports suggest that the Xiaomi 13 will feature a 120Hz AMOLED display and may pack the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset with a support of 67W fast charging. On the other hand, the Pro model may arrive with a bigger display, 120W fast charging, and three 50MP rear camera setup. (OnLeaks)
    image caption
    5/8 iQoo Neo 7 5G is confirmed to launch in India on February 17 with some impressive specs such as a 120Hz AMOLED display, OIS-enabled triple camera setup, 120W fast charging, and Dimensity 8200 chipset. Leaks suggest that it will come with a price tag under Rs. 30000. (iQOO)
    image caption
    6/8 Realme GT Neo 5: The company may launch its Realme GT Neo 5 smartphone in China which is tipped to get a massive 240W fast charging solution. It is claimed to charge the smartphone in just 9 minutes. (Representative Image) (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Realme 10
    7/8 Realme 10 5G: The company is expected to launch another member to the Realme 10 series with a 5G variant. Realme already launched the Realme 10 Pro 5G, Realme 10 Pro+ 5G and the Realme 10 4G. The 5G variant may boast similar specs like the 4G model with some minor upgrades such as 50MP rear camera. (Representative Image) (Realme)
    Oppo Reno 8T
    8/8 Oppo Reno 8T: The upcoming Oppo Reno 8T is tipped to launch on February 8, which is expected to be priced around Rs. 27000-29000 in India, tipster Mukul Sharma suggested. It may pack a 120Hz OLED display, 67W fast charging solution, and a Snapdragon 695 chipset.  (Oppo)
    iPhone 13
    View all Images
    Check out this amazing iPhone 13 offer live on Amazon right now. (Apple)

    The iPhone 13 comes with new and exciting features. It features a smaller notch compared to the iPhone 12. The smartphone also gets bigger sensors with Sensor Shift Stabilization which improve the camera substantially. In fact, the iPhone was also the first iPhone to feature Apple's new A15 Bionic chipset manufactured on a 5nm platform, making it one of the fastest smartphones in the market. So, if you've been searching the market for a new flagship smartphone, then the iPhone 13 is a must look.

    Although it is usually priced at a premium, Amazon has announced a stellar offer on the smartphone and the price of this smartphone has taken a huge dip. After applying all the offers, the iPhone 13 can be yours for just Rs. 43799 for the duration of this offer. You can even take advantage of other offers too to bring the price even lower.

    iPhone 13 Discount

    The 128GB variant of the iPhone 13 is originally priced at Rs. 69900. However, Amazon has announced a huge discount on it and you can grab it for Rs. 43799 after applying all the offers!

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    After the initial discount, the iPhone 13 is available for Rs. 61999 on Amazon, giving you a direct Rs. 7901 discount. To make this deal even sweeter, you can further reduce the price of the iPhone 13 with the help of exchange and bank offers.

    iPhone 13 Exchange Offers

    Amazon is also offering a huge exchange bonus on the iPhone 13. You can get up to Rs. 18200 off on the price of the iPhone 13 if you trade-in your old smartphone. However, the exchange bonus depends on the model and the condition of the old smartphone.

    Both of these offers combined take down the price of the iPhone 13 to just Rs. 43799! That is even less than the price of an iPhone 12. Offers are also valid on other variants of the smartphone.

    B09V4B6K53

    iPhone 13 Bank Offers

    Although there are no specific bank-related offers available on the iPhone 13, Amazon is offering the facility to buy it with no-cost EMI. That means you can take home the iPhone 12 by paying a nominal amount and pay the rest of it in installments, without any added interest!

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 31 Jan, 11:05 IST
