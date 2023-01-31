Super saver deal! Grab 69900 iPhone 13 at just 43799 on Amazon; Check offer details here

Amazon has an amazing offer live on the iPhone 13 and it can be yours for just Rs. 43799. Check out the offer details here.

The iPhone 13 comes with new and exciting features. It features a smaller notch compared to the iPhone 12. The smartphone also gets bigger sensors with Sensor Shift Stabilization which improve the camera substantially. In fact, the iPhone was also the first iPhone to feature Apple's new A15 Bionic chipset manufactured on a 5nm platform, making it one of the fastest smartphones in the market. So, if you've been searching the market for a new flagship smartphone, then the iPhone 13 is a must look.

Although it is usually priced at a premium, Amazon has announced a stellar offer on the smartphone and the price of this smartphone has taken a huge dip. After applying all the offers, the iPhone 13 can be yours for just Rs. 43799 for the duration of this offer. You can even take advantage of other offers too to bring the price even lower.

iPhone 13 Discount

The 128GB variant of the iPhone 13 is originally priced at Rs. 69900. However, Amazon has announced a huge discount on it and you can grab it for Rs. 43799 after applying all the offers!

After the initial discount, the iPhone 13 is available for Rs. 61999 on Amazon, giving you a direct Rs. 7901 discount. To make this deal even sweeter, you can further reduce the price of the iPhone 13 with the help of exchange and bank offers.

iPhone 13 Exchange Offers

Amazon is also offering a huge exchange bonus on the iPhone 13. You can get up to Rs. 18200 off on the price of the iPhone 13 if you trade-in your old smartphone. However, the exchange bonus depends on the model and the condition of the old smartphone.

Both of these offers combined take down the price of the iPhone 13 to just Rs. 43799! That is even less than the price of an iPhone 12. Offers are also valid on other variants of the smartphone.

iPhone 13 Bank Offers

Although there are no specific bank-related offers available on the iPhone 13, Amazon is offering the facility to buy it with no-cost EMI. That means you can take home the iPhone 12 by paying a nominal amount and pay the rest of it in installments, without any added interest!