Surprise! Apple may take big step, push AI onto iPhone 15

iPhone 15 leaks have predicted that a number of notable upgrades are coming to the handset including a bigger battery, Dynamic Island, new chipset, camera, and a lot more. If even half the expected features make it to iPhone, the fans would be happy. However, so far, whenever iPhone 15 is talked about, there is no mention of artificial intelligence. Now, AI has taken the world by storm and the biggest tech company of them all is not talking about it and neither are tipsters. Till now, that is.

Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities has told Daily Mail that iPhone 15 will be a game-changer iPhone, especially for those who haven't upgraded their device in the last four years. So, what may Apple have in store for them?

Ives said that iPhone 15 may lead Apple's charge into the world of AI! Why? After all, you can do so much with the iPhone hardware, but with software, there are many physical limits that can be leapfrogged. Ives has suggested that Apple is planning to use AI in the Health app on the iPhone 15. How? The AI will feed on all the data collected by the user from heart rate, breathing, mood, sitting, sleeping, and more. Using that data, here is how AI may transform the Health app and make iPhone 15 a game-changer device that many have talked about.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

iPhone 15 health app with AI?

As per the report, the Health app on the iPhone 15, after all the data crunching by the AI tool, is expected to provide customized, precision-tailored, workout and meal plans for iPhone users based on what is good for them. It would be a personalized plan like none that has ever been generated earlier. The mind boggles at the thought.

However, that is not where AI's role will end. Apple is expected to use the AI system to even monitor moods by analyzing speech and text messages! Something that many people would be seriously against over concerns about privacy. Nevertheless, through the analysis of spoken words, the software could determine emotions such as happiness, sadness, and stress in users. A truly daunting prospect.

The launch of the iPhone 15 is still months away, but turning to AI makes perfect sense for Apple, simply because rivals like Google Pixel have stolen a march on it and it will have a pretty big job on its hands to try and catch up. But even more importantly, it is something that will make iPhone 15 stand apart from all the other smartphones around. And surely, Apple does not want to leave it till too late.