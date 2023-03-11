    Trending News

    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    Gizmore Cloud
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets

    Surprise! Buy Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G at 47 pct discount; price drops to 29999 from 95999

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G priced at Rs. 95999 is available at a discount of 47 percent on Flipkart. Check price drop details here.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 11 2023, 13:46 IST
    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 rival Oppo Find N2 Flip: Brief look
    image caption
    1/6 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 rival Oppo Find N2 Flip packs the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor with ultra-fast 5G connectivity.  (Oppo)
    image caption
    2/6 Apart from this, it packs a dual-camera system of a 50MP Sony IMX890 camera system, the MariSilicon X NPU for low-light 4K videography. It also offers Hasselblad colour tones in photos coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide camera.  (Oppo)
    Oppo Find N2 Flip
    3/6 For selfies and video calls, Oppo Find N2 Flip has a 32MP camera sensor. (Oppo)
    image caption
    4/6 The Oppo Find N2 Flip has a 6.8-inch main FHD+ AMOLED panel with a dynamic refresh rate of 120Hz. The Cover Display has a 3.26-inch AMOLED panel with peak brightness of 900 nits. (Oppo)
    image caption
    5/6 The Find N2 Flip is TUV Rheinland certified to withstand 4,00,000-folds and unfolds, the equivalent of opening and closing the phone 100 times daily for 10+ years, the company claims.  (Oppo)
    image caption
    6/6 How much does it cost? Oppo has only revealed the prices for the UK as of now, which costs GBP 849 (approx. Rs. 84,300) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.  (Oppo)
    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
    View all Images
    Here is how you can get Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G at a discount of nearly 50 percent. (HT Tech)

    Several smartphone companies like Samsung, Oppo, among others are offering foldable smartphones with amazing specifications. However, foldable phones are also quite expensive and hence, people who want to buy it wait for discounts to be announced. Now, Flipkart has announced a 47 percent price cut on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G. The ecommerce platform is also offering bank and exchange offers along with the discounts. With the help of the discount and the exchange offer, the price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G can come down to just Rs. 29999 from Rs. 95999. Here is all you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G price drop on Flipkart.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Price Drop: Discount on Flipkart

    With a retail price of Rs. 95999, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G (8GB RAM and 128GB storage in Phantom Black) is available on Flipkart at a discount of 47 percent for Rs. 49999. Also, you can get the cost of the phone reduced further. All you need to do is grab other offers being provided on the ecommerce platform.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Price Drop: Exchange and bank offers

    The price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G can be reduced even further. Here is how: if you have an old smartphone and that too in a good working condition, you can exchange it and thereby get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G even cheaper. Flipkart is offering an exchange value on old smartphones of up to Rs. 20000. However, it needs to be noted that the reduction in price depends on the model of the old smartphone you will be exchanging and its condition.

    B09GYSLQB1

    Flipkart is also offering several bank offers on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G. Some of the offers include: 10 percent off on Samsung axis Bank credit card; 10 percent off on IDBI Bank Debit and Credit Card transactions, up to Rs. 500 on orders of Rs. 1500 and above; 10 percent off on American Express Credit Card EMI transactions, up to Rs. 1000 on orders of Rs. 7500 and above, among others.

    How to avail offers on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G

    Step 1:

    Visit Flipkart and search for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G.
    Step 2:

    Select the size and the colour variant of the phone you want to buy.
    Step 3:

    Click on 'Buy without Exchange' if you want to avail the exchange offer.
    Step 4:

    Proceed to buy the phone by making the payment. Also, you can avail the bank offer while making the payments.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 11 Mar, 13:46 IST
    Tags:
    Home Mobile News Surprise! Buy Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G at 47 pct discount; price drops to 29999 from 95999
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    How to check iPhone battery health and when to replace it
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheat codes
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheats: List of EVERY GTA V cheat codes you will need
    Google Pay
    Making UPI payments? Know your bank's limit; SBI, HDFC to ICICI, Google Pay releases full list
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Happy Holi! How to take beautiful photos with iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max 48MP camera
    Smartphone
    5 Best hidden features Android users should know about

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately

    Trending Stories

    Gizmore Cloud
    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    PS5
    PS5 update! Sony adds Discord Invite, Variable Refresh Rate and other new features
    Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League
    Warner Bros. Delays ‘Suicide Squad’ Game Again After Fan Backlash
    Call of Duty Warzone Mobile
    Call of Duty Warzone Mobile to launch soon; Could mean BAD NEWS for CoD: Mobile
    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats for PS5: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes; get stunning booster shot
    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4