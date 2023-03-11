Surprise! Buy Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G at 47 pct discount; price drops to 29999 from 95999
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G priced at Rs. 95999 is available at a discount of 47 percent on Flipkart. Check price drop details here.
Several smartphone companies like Samsung, Oppo, among others are offering foldable smartphones with amazing specifications. However, foldable phones are also quite expensive and hence, people who want to buy it wait for discounts to be announced. Now, Flipkart has announced a 47 percent price cut on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G. The ecommerce platform is also offering bank and exchange offers along with the discounts. With the help of the discount and the exchange offer, the price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G can come down to just Rs. 29999 from Rs. 95999. Here is all you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G price drop on Flipkart.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Price Drop: Discount on Flipkart
With a retail price of Rs. 95999, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G (8GB RAM and 128GB storage in Phantom Black) is available on Flipkart at a discount of 47 percent for Rs. 49999. Also, you can get the cost of the phone reduced further. All you need to do is grab other offers being provided on the ecommerce platform.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Price Drop: Exchange and bank offers
The price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G can be reduced even further. Here is how: if you have an old smartphone and that too in a good working condition, you can exchange it and thereby get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G even cheaper. Flipkart is offering an exchange value on old smartphones of up to Rs. 20000. However, it needs to be noted that the reduction in price depends on the model of the old smartphone you will be exchanging and its condition.
Flipkart is also offering several bank offers on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G. Some of the offers include: 10 percent off on Samsung axis Bank credit card; 10 percent off on IDBI Bank Debit and Credit Card transactions, up to Rs. 500 on orders of Rs. 1500 and above; 10 percent off on American Express Credit Card EMI transactions, up to Rs. 1000 on orders of Rs. 7500 and above, among others.
How to avail offers on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
Visit Flipkart and search for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G.
Select the size and the colour variant of the phone you want to buy.
Click on 'Buy without Exchange' if you want to avail the exchange offer.
Proceed to buy the phone by making the payment. Also, you can avail the bank offer while making the payments.
