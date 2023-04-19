SURPRISE for Apple users! iOS 17 update could finally allow app sideloading on iPhone 14, iPhone 13 and more

A new leak has revealed that the iOS 17 update could finally allow iPhone users to sideload apps from outside of the App Store.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 19 2023, 15:43 IST
iOS 17
If the leak is to be believed, iPhone users will not be restricted by the App Store to download and install applications to their smartphones after the iOS 17 update. (Pixabay)
iOS 17
If the leak is to be believed, iPhone users will not be restricted by the App Store to download and install applications to their smartphones after the iOS 17 update. (Pixabay)

A new leak around iOS 17 has created a big buzz among iPhone enthusiasts. Ever since the introduction of the App Store, iPhone users have been restricted to downloading and installing applications only from within the App Store. This has not been the case for Android phones, where users can download apps from marketplaces outside of the Play Store for years. Known as sideloading, the feature has reduced the options of apps available for iPhone users for a long time. But now, it appears that the iOS 17 update could finally introduce sideloading support for iPhone devices.

According to a report by Apple tipster Mark Gurman in Bloomberg, the iOS 17 update will enable iPhone users to download applications outside the App Store for the first time ever. But the leak is a strange one. While from a user standpoint, this is a great feature that can change the perception of what people can do with their iPhones, it is not so good for Apple itself.

iOS 17 can allow app sideloading on iPhones

If app developers could still make their apps available to iPhone users without needing to be in the App Store, they could effectively save the 15 to 30 percent fee that the company charges. In fact, these steep prices and a strong control on the app marketplace are believed to be the reasons behind Apple potentially agreeing to this move.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The European Union's Digital Markets Act (DMA) went into effect on November 1, 2022, and it had a specific rule that affects how Apple runs its App Store. The rule essentially requires "gatekeeper" companies to open up their services and platforms to other companies and developers.

This can have serious consequences on Apple's platforms as well as the current state of its existing services including App Store, iMessage, FaceTime, Siri, and others. This is why Apple is probably complying with the regulation and opening to sideloading, explained Gurman.

However, we have to wait and see whether Apple will add some loopholes in order to create more barriers for third-party app developers.

It should also be noted that this leak has not come from any official sources, and as such, take the information with a healthy bit of skepticism. To know whether iOS 17 really brings this feature, you will have to wait till the official unveiling at the WWDC 2023.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 19 Apr, 15:43 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News SURPRISE for Apple users! iOS 17 update could finally allow app sideloading on iPhone 14, iPhone 13 and more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now
iPhone_14_Pro_Max_AOD_1663424222157
Control iPhone 14 Pro AOD with this AMAZING iOS 16.4 feature; know how
iPhone
iOS 16.4 Web app notifications now available on your iPhone! Enable feature THIS way
JPG to PDF converter
Convert JPG image to PDF file QUICKLY on Mac and Windows this way
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature

Editor’s Pick

Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!
Samsung Galaxy A34
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G review: Justifies the price and looks good too
Realme C55
Realme C55 Review: Packs iPhone-like Dynamic Island, costs much less, but is it worth it?
Oppo Find N2 Flip
Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT

Trending Stories

Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
keep up with tech

Gaming

Online gaming
Online gaming chats have long been spy risk for US military
Discord
What is Discord, the chatting app tied to classified leaks?
Online gaming
New online gaming rules will propel industry to compete globally, weed out betting platforms, say players
Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard May Face Labor Board Action Over Union’s Allegations
Minecraft Legends
Gamers alert! Minecraft Legends release date announced; Check price, gameplay

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
    Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
    kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets