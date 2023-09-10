Surprise! Samsung Galaxy A54 gets early access to One UI 6 beta ahead of even Galaxy S22

In a surprising move, Samsung grants Samsung Galaxy A54 early access to One UI 6 beta update, leaving Galaxy S22 users waiting.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 10 2023, 14:38 IST
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung's Galaxy A54 takes the lead in One UI 6 beta testing, leaving Galaxy S22 users waiting for this update. (Priya/HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung's Galaxy A54 takes the lead in One UI 6 beta testing, leaving Galaxy S22 users waiting for this update. (Priya/HT Tech)

In a surprising twist, Samsung is shaking up its Android 14 beta rollout strategy by granting early access to One UI 6 for Samsung Galaxy A54 users. While the highly anticipated One UI 6 beta has already made its way to the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S22 users are left waiting for their turn.

Galaxy A54 Leaps Ahead

The announcement came via Samsung's Korean community page, where the One UI beta operation team revealed that the Galaxy A54 will be the next smartphone to receive the One UI 6 beta. According to a Google translation of the post, this update will begin rolling out to eligible devices starting from September 8, Android Authority reported.

Traditionally, such beta updates follow a pattern where the latest flagship models receive priority access before extending to older devices. This pattern had led many to expect the Galaxy S22, Z Fold 5, and others to be next in line. However, the Galaxy A54 has seemingly skipped the queue, taking center stage. The headline of the announcement hints at Samsung's move being an effort to attract more users to participate in testing the new OS. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: Camera smartphones under 40000: Samsung Galaxy A54, Google Pixel 7a, Nothing Phone 1, more

One UI 6 Beta's Global Reach

Currently, the One UI 6 beta is exclusively available for the Galaxy S23 series and now the Galaxy A54. Samsung has not only been actively working on expanding the program to include more countries, such as the UK and India, but has also introduced the second update, One UI 6 beta 2, for the Galaxy S23.

Unfortunately, the announcement does not provide a specific timeframe for when the beta will reach other Samsung devices. Additionally, it remains unclear which regions Galaxy A54 owners must be in to access the beta. However, it is reasonable to speculate that regions like Germany, South Korea, and the US, which were among the first to receive the beta for the Galaxy S23, might be the early candidates.

First Published Date: 10 Sep, 14:38 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Surprise! Samsung Galaxy A54 gets early access to One UI 6 beta ahead of even Galaxy S22
