Surprise! Samsung Galaxy A54 gets early access to One UI 6 beta ahead of even Galaxy S22

In a surprising twist, Samsung is shaking up its Android 14 beta rollout strategy by granting early access to One UI 6 for Samsung Galaxy A54 users. While the highly anticipated One UI 6 beta has already made its way to the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S22 users are left waiting for their turn.

Galaxy A54 Leaps Ahead

The announcement came via Samsung's Korean community page, where the One UI beta operation team revealed that the Galaxy A54 will be the next smartphone to receive the One UI 6 beta. According to a Google translation of the post, this update will begin rolling out to eligible devices starting from September 8, Android Authority reported.

Traditionally, such beta updates follow a pattern where the latest flagship models receive priority access before extending to older devices. This pattern had led many to expect the Galaxy S22, Z Fold 5, and others to be next in line. However, the Galaxy A54 has seemingly skipped the queue, taking center stage. The headline of the announcement hints at Samsung's move being an effort to attract more users to participate in testing the new OS.

One UI 6 Beta's Global Reach

Currently, the One UI 6 beta is exclusively available for the Galaxy S23 series and now the Galaxy A54. Samsung has not only been actively working on expanding the program to include more countries, such as the UK and India, but has also introduced the second update, One UI 6 beta 2, for the Galaxy S23.

Unfortunately, the announcement does not provide a specific timeframe for when the beta will reach other Samsung devices. Additionally, it remains unclear which regions Galaxy A54 owners must be in to access the beta. However, it is reasonable to speculate that regions like Germany, South Korea, and the US, which were among the first to receive the beta for the Galaxy S23, might be the early candidates.