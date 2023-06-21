Surreal Deal! Bring home realme 10 Pro Plus 5G with a massive discount

Vijay Sales is offering 7 percent initial discount on realme 10 Pro Plus 5G. The price cut drops the rate down to Rs. 25999 from Rs. 27999. Although just the initial discount helps you to save Rs. 2000, you can save even more as the online shopping site also offers bank and exchange deals.

Exchange Deal

Vijay Sales' exchange deal will depend on the resale value of the device you trade-in. You can check the exchange availability by entering your area pin code.

Bank Offers

Vijay Sales is also offering several bank offers, which can help in further cutting down the price of realme 10 Pro Plus. Here is the list of the bank offers available.

1. You can get 7.5% Instant Discount upto Rs.7500 on HSBC Credit Card EMI.

2. You can get 5% Instant Discount upto Rs.2000 on YES Bank Credit Card EMI.

3. You can also get 5% Instant Discount upto Rs.5000 on AU Small Finance Bank Credit Card EMI.

Why buy a realme 10 Pro Plus?

Realme 10 Pro Plus comes with amazing features that includes 6.7 inches (17.02 cm) up to 120Hz Curved Vision Display and is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 5G Chipset and sports a massive 5000mAh battery. The realme 10 Pro plus also features an amazing Rear Camera Setup along with a 16 MP in-display Selfie Camera much to its photogenic users delight.

When you purchase this premium realme smartphone on vijay Sales the alsong with the handset you get 80W Adapter,USB Type-C Cable ,Important Product Information (Including the Warranty Card),Quick Guide,SIM Card Needle,Screen Protector Film,Protect Case inside the box.

On the purchase of this smartphone you also get the One Year Manufacturer Warranty for which you just have to pay a little more amount of Rs. 1,598 on the time of payment.