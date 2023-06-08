Surreal deal! Samsung Galaxy A23 price cut by 31% on Amazon; more offers available

What do you need from a smartphone for under Rs. 20000? Good battery life, decent performance, and satisfactory camera performance according to price? You can find all these in this mid-range Samsung Galaxy A23 which is now more affordable than before! Amazon has recently announced an offer on the Samsung Galaxy A23 that lets you save a whopping amount.

What does it have to offer? The Galaxy A23 5G features a 6.6-inch FHD+ Infinity-V display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the phone packs a powerful 5000mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset and offers up to 16GB of RAM with the RAM Plus feature. For photography, the Galaxy A23 5G also features a 50MP quad rear camera setup with ultra-wide, depth, and macro lenses.

If you're looking to take advantage of this Samsung Galaxy A23 5G price cut deal, here's what you need to do.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G price cut

You can currently purchase the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G, featuring 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, on Amazon for Rs. 16600, which is a 31 percent discount compared to its regular price of Rs. 23990. In addition to this offer, there are various bank deals available to help you save even more.

Bank offers: For instance, if you use an HDFC bank card for a minimum transaction of Rs. 15000, you can receive an instant discount of Rs. 1250. Similarly, Bank of Baroda credit card users can also avail a flat Rs. 1000 discount on a minimum purchase of Rs. 10000. Also, there is a 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions for a minimum purchase of Rs. 1000. With the maximum bank offers applied, you can purchase the phone for as low as Rs. 15350.

To further bring down the cost of the smartphone, you may want to explore the option of exchanging your old device, provided it's functioning well. Through the exchange program, you can avail yourself of a discount of up to Rs. 15550 on the phone. Although you may not receive the full value, an old smartphone that is in decent condition can help you obtain good value in an exchange deal.