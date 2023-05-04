SURREAL Flipkart deal! Samsung Galaxy S23 price cut to just 35749

Flipkart Big Savings Days is here which is offering the Samsung Galaxy S23 deal at an imaginably low price. Know the best price here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 04 2023, 14:09 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23 series at a glance: Big specs at iPhone 14 rivalling prices
image caption
Samsung Galaxy S23 series has a starting price of Rs. 74999 for the Galaxy S23 and goes up to Rs. 154999 for the top-spec Galaxy S23 Ultra.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Series
Samsung Galaxy S23 series relies on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip with a boosted performance core. The phones also come with One UI 5.1 based on Android 13.
image caption
Samsung Galaxy S23 series offers 1750 nits of peak brightness, 120Hz variable refresh rate and in-display fingerprint sensor as standard, The Galaxy S23 Ultra offers a QuadHD+ resolution display.
image caption
Samsung uses a new 200MP camera sensor and a wider OIS tech on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, promising better photography. Cameras on the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus remain unchanged.
image caption
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a big 5000mAh battery while Galaxy S23 Plus has a 4700mAh battery. The Galaxy S23 has a 3900mAh battery. 
image caption
6/6 Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus
Samsung Galaxy S23
View all Images
Samsung Galaxy S23 is now available with a massive discount during the Flipkart sale. (HT Tech)

Flipkart Big Savings Days summer sale is currently underway on the platform. It started from May 4 and will be running till May 10. The sale offers a variety of enticing deals to help customers save big on smartphones, electronic gadgets, and other products. As part of the sale, Flipkart has announced a huge discount on the latest Samsung Galaxy S23, making it a great choice for anyone seeking a smartphone with excellent camera capabilities, excellent performance, and an overall great user experience. Here is more about this money-saving offer on the Samsung Galaxy S23 5G.

Samsung Galaxy S23 price cut

The Samsung Galaxy S23, an entry-level smartphone, is currently being sold on Flipkart at a starting price of Rs. 74999 for the 128GB storage variant. This marks a flat 16 percent discount from its original price of Rs. 89999, as stated on Flipkart. Additionally, customers can take advantage of exchange offers and bank benefits while purchasing the Samsung Galaxy S23.

HDFC Bank Credit Card holders can enjoy a flat discount of Rs. 5000 on the Samsung Galaxy S23, bringing the price down to just Rs. 69999. Furthermore, Flipkart is offering an exchange deal where customers can receive a discount of up to Rs. 34250 by exchanging their old phone. Combining this deal with the bank offer, customers can purchase the Galaxy S23 for just Rs. 35749. It's important to note that the discount amount will depend on the model and condition of the old smartphone, as well as the availability of the exchange offer in the customer's area.

Samsung Galaxy S23: Why you should buy it

Before proceeding to purchase, you should know that the Samsung Galaxy S23 packs the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which brings a lot more power efficiency and speed to the phone. Also, it features the 50MP + 12MP + 10MP triple camera setup for your photography needs. It features a brighter display with 1750 nits of peak brightness. The 6.1-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz variable refresh rate makes for a great experience while consuming content.

First Published Date: 04 May, 14:09 IST
