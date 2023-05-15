SURREAL offer! Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price plunges in this Amazon deal

It's no less than a blessing to find a great money-saving deal sans big sale season! Most of the e-commerce platforms have wrapped up their big sales. Thanks to this Amazon deal, you still have a chance to nab this premium smartphone at a much cheaper price. It is Samsung Galaxy S21 FE! Our HT Tech review dubbed it as "The nice flagship for everyone."

It's got a superb 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate; genuinely nice triple-camera setup consisting of a 12MP ultra-wide primary lens, a 12MP wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens, with a 32MP selfie camera on the front; effortless performance with Exynos 2100 chipset, and delivers an overall well-rounded user experience.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is the perfect choice for you, providing excellent value for its price. Have a close look at the deal.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price cut

The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is available with a whopping discount of 55 percent on Amazon. With the help of the discount, the phone worth Rs. 74999 (as per the listed price) can be yours for just Rs. 33900. To reduce the price of the phone further, you get the option to opt for exchange and bank offers on Amazon.

Bank offers: The bank offers that can be availed include 7.5 percent off on HSBC credit cards with up to Rs. 2000 on orders of Rs. 8000 and above.

Exchange offer: Moreover, to enjoy the benefits of an exchange offer, all you need to have is an old smartphone in good working condition. You can exchange your old phone to get further off of up to Rs. 21400 on the phone. If you avail maximum discount on the card offers and exchange deal, the price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G can come down to Rs. 10500.

However, it must be noted that the maximum discount will depend on the resale value of your old smartphone. Hence, you should check that before proceeding.