Sweet deal! iPhone 13 gets a very attractive price cut on Amazon; Check details

The hunt for a good smartphone deal never ends. And it is not always when you can find a good discount on an iPhone, but today is one of those days. If you are looking for an iPhone that will click good photos, offer well-optimized performance, and have a good battery life, then you cannot ignore the iPhone 13. We rated it 4/5 in our review of the smartphone. And the best part? It uses the same chipset that also powers the iPhone 14.

So, if you are looking for a good deal on a smartphone, Amazon has an exciting offer. Right now, the iPhone 13 128GB variant has a cool 21 percent discount. On top of that, you can also take advantage of the exchange offer and bank offers. Let us take a look.

iPhone 13 price cut on Amazon

The retail price of the iPhone 13 128GB variant on Amazon is Rs. 79900, currently. However, there is a surreal discount on the smartphone. Under this iPhone 13 price cut offer, you get a flat 21 percent discount. This is a straight discount of Rs. 16910 on the iPhone device. After this discount, you only have to pay Rs. 62990. This part of the deal comes without any exchange deals, bank offers, or any other loophole. But you can find details regarding them below.

iPhone 13 exchange offer on Amazon

Amazon also has an exchange offer of up to Rs. 22500 on the product. All you need is a smartphone in working condition to be eligible for this. The discount is based on the resale value of the smartphone and to get the entire amount, you might need an expensive smartphone. However, you will get some discount no matter which device you exchange.

iPhone 13 bank offers on Amazon

The iPhone 13 also has a bank offer where you can get a flat Rs. 2000 discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card and Debit Card transactions.