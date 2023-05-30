Sweet deal! iPhone 13 gets a very attractive price cut on Amazon; Check details

There is a massive iPhone 13 price cut opportunity that you should not let go of. Know all the details here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 30 2023, 14:00 IST
iPhone 13
iPhone 13 is powered by A15 Bionic chipset, which also powers the iPhone 14. (HT Tech)
iPhone 13
iPhone 13 is powered by A15 Bionic chipset, which also powers the iPhone 14. (HT Tech)

The hunt for a good smartphone deal never ends. And it is not always when you can find a good discount on an iPhone, but today is one of those days. If you are looking for an iPhone that will click good photos, offer well-optimized performance, and have a good battery life, then you cannot ignore the iPhone 13. We rated it 4/5 in our review of the smartphone. And the best part? It uses the same chipset that also powers the iPhone 14.

So, if you are looking for a good deal on a smartphone, Amazon has an exciting offer. Right now, the iPhone 13 128GB variant has a cool 21 percent discount. On top of that, you can also take advantage of the exchange offer and bank offers. Let us take a look.

iPhone 13 price cut on Amazon

The retail price of the iPhone 13 128GB variant on Amazon is Rs. 79900, currently. However, there is a surreal discount on the smartphone. Under this iPhone 13 price cut offer, you get a flat 21 percent discount. This is a straight discount of Rs. 16910 on the iPhone device. After this discount, you only have to pay Rs. 62990. This part of the deal comes without any exchange deals, bank offers, or any other loophole. But you can find details regarding them below.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B09G99CW2N

iPhone 13 exchange offer on Amazon

Amazon also has an exchange offer of up to Rs. 22500 on the product. All you need is a smartphone in working condition to be eligible for this. The discount is based on the resale value of the smartphone and to get the entire amount, you might need an expensive smartphone. However, you will get some discount no matter which device you exchange.

iPhone 13 bank offers on Amazon

The iPhone 13 also has a bank offer where you can get a flat Rs. 2000 discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card and Debit Card transactions.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 30 May, 14:00 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Sweet deal! iPhone 13 gets a very attractive price cut on Amazon; Check details
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

pexels-cottonbro-studio-4542998
Full coverage! Google Maps Street View India: Know how to use it
Summer_AC
How to cut AC bill without feeling hot
smartphone-5064084_1280
How not to fall for WhatsApp scams: Top 5 tips
Productivity Apps
Productivity Apps that will transform your workday
Gmail
We tried these top 5 Gmail keyboard shortcuts and you NEED to try them out

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

pexels-sergey-meshkov-8481934
Shocked and awed! This iPhone survived 12 months under water
BGMI
BGMI release date revealed! Know when you can play Battlegrounds Mobile India again
pexels-cottonbro-studio-5081918
Apple WWDC 2023: When will iOS 17 be released? Should you download update?
Twitter
Twitter Withdraws From EU Disinformation Code, Commissioner Says
WWDC 2023
WWDC 2023: From iOS 17, mixed reality headset to 15-inch MacBook Air, know what to expect
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI
BGMI 2.5 update: Battlegrounds Mobile India servers to go LIVE today
BGMI
BGMI release date revealed! Know when you can play Battlegrounds Mobile India again
BGMI
Will BGMI return in the form that you loved? Check out the likely Battlegrounds Mobile India changes
BGMI
BGMI update: Krafton updates Battlegrounds Mobile India description on Play Store
GTA Online
GTA Online Gun Van is here! Know Daily location, best weapons and more

    Trending News

    Shocked and awed! This iPhone survived 12 months under water
    pexels-sergey-meshkov-8481934
    BGMI release date revealed! Know when you can play Battlegrounds Mobile India again
    BGMI
    Apple WWDC 2023: When will iOS 17 be released? Should you download update?
    pexels-cottonbro-studio-5081918
    Twitter Withdraws From EU Disinformation Code, Commissioner Says
    Twitter
    WWDC 2023: From iOS 17, mixed reality headset to 15-inch MacBook Air, know what to expect
    WWDC 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets