Sweet Valentine’s Day gift! Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price cut from 74999 to just 13999

As we are nearing Valentine's Day, several e-commerce websites and stores are offering some very interesting deals that will let you choose the best gift for your loved one without hurting your pocket too much. From smartwatches, and wearables to smartphones, you can find huge discounts on almost all products. One of these interesting ones is the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone, which has seen a tremendously deep price cut on Flipkart during the sale.

Equipped with the Exynos 2100 chipset and a triple-camera setup of a 12MP ultra-wide primary lens, a 12MP wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is perfect for your loved one. Here's how much it will cost you.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price cut

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is currently available on Flipkart with a substantial discount of 53 percent. The phone, which is normally priced at Rs. 74999, can now be yours for just Rs. 34999 thanks to this offer. Additionally, you can further reduce the cost by taking advantage of exchange and bank offers available on Flipkart.

B09P7G7Y95

Flipkart is offering bank offers including a 10 percent discount on IDFC First Bank, American Express Credit Card, and Bank of Baroda Bank Credit Cards with a cashback of up to Rs. 1000 on orders of Rs. 5000 and above, as well as a 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE with exchange offer

Additionally, if you have an old smartphone in good working condition, you can take advantage of the exchange offer to save even more. You can exchange your old phone to receive a discount of up to Rs. 20000 on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G. By combining the maximum discounts from the card offers and the exchange deal, the price of the phone can be reduced to as low as Rs. 13999.

To take advantage of this offer, simply visit the Flipkart website or mobile app, search for the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, choose your preferred colour and size variant, and select the "buy with exchange" option. Provide the necessary information about your old smartphone, such as the brand, model, and IMEI number, to determine the exact discount amount. Finally, complete the payment process and enjoy the maximum savings on your purchase of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G.