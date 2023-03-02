Sweet Women's day gift idea! iPhone 13 Mini price cut from Rs. 61999 to JUST Rs. 38999

On March 8, which is less than a week away, the world will celebrate International Women's day. And many would be looking for gift ideas to acknowledge and celebrate the women in their life. But finding that perfect gift can often be a daunting task. But fear not! There is an amazing iPhone 13 Mini price cut on Flipkart that will make for an irresistible gift idea for any tech-savvy woman. You can buy the 128GB variant of the iPhone 13 Mini for as low as Rs. 38999, including exchange offers. Check details below.

iPhone 13 Mini price cut on Flipkart

On Flipkart, the 128GB variant of the iPhone 13 Mini is currently priced at Rs. 64900. However, there's a fantastic discount available on this popular smartphone. With the iPhone 13 Mini price cut offer, you can enjoy a flat 4 percent discount, which translates to a cool Rs. 2901 off the original price. This means you can now purchase this impressive device for only Rs. 61999, without any exchange deals or bank offers required. If that isn't exciting enough, there's still another opportunity to further reduce the cost. With just one small step, you can shave off a significant chunk of the price.

If you're looking for even more savings on your iPhone 13 Mini purchase, Flipkart has got you covered with their exchange offer. Depending on the condition of your current smartphone, you could receive a discount of up to Rs. 23000. It's important to note that not all smartphones will have the same exchange value, as the discount is based on the resale value of the device. However, even if you're unable to get the full exchange amount, you'll still receive a discount on your purchase. If you're able to take advantage of the full exchange offer, you could get the iPhone 13 Mini for just Rs. 38999, saving an impressive Rs. 25901.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

B09G9HD6PD

What does the iPhone 13 Mini offer?

The iPhone 13 Mini features a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with1200 nits of brightness. It comes equipped with Apple A15 Bionic chipset. The smartphone sports a dual rear camera setup with a 12MP primary lens and a 12MP ultrawide lens. On the front, it has a 12MP selfie camera with retina flash. The deal has all the colors available. If you do not mind a smaller display, it is a very capable smartphone.