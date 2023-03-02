    Trending News

    World's fastest 240W charging! Realme GT3 launched at MWC 2023
    Realme GT3
    Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon laptop review: For life on the go
    Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Instagram
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Google Play Store

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets

    Sweet Women's day gift idea! iPhone 13 Mini price cut from Rs. 61999 to JUST Rs. 38999

    Looking for the perfect gift idea for Women’s day? This iPhone 13 Mini price cut lets you save a whopping Rs. 25901. Check details.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 02 2023, 17:23 IST
    Apple iPhone 13 Mini in pictures: Specs, prices and more
    image caption
    1/6 The iPhone 13 Mini features a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a smaller display notch this time. (HT Tech)
    image caption
    2/6 Apple is using the A15 Bionic chipset on the iPhone 13 Mini. Paired with a larger battery, it promises longer battery life than the iPhone 13.  (HT Tech)
    image caption
    3/6 Both the 12MP cameras use a larger sensor, with the main camera getting a sensor shift stabilization system. The front 12MP camera remains unchanged from the iPhone 12 Mini. (HT Tech)
    image caption
    4/6 iOS 15 on the iPhone 13 Mini brings features like Cinematic camera mode, Focus modes, and a lot more.  (HT Tech)
    image caption
    5/6 The iPhone 13 Mini starts at 69,900 for the base 128GB variant. It comes in Pink, White, Blue, Starlight, Midnight and (Product)Red colours. (HT Tech)
    Amritanshu Mukherjee
    6/6 iPhone 13 Mini in Midnight (HT Tech)
    iPhone 13 mini
    View all Images
    Gift a premium smartphone to your loved one’s on this Women’s day.Know about this iPhone 13 Mini deal on Flipkart. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)

    On March 8, which is less than a week away, the world will celebrate International Women's day. And many would be looking for gift ideas to acknowledge and celebrate the women in their life. But finding that perfect gift can often be a daunting task. But fear not! There is an amazing iPhone 13 Mini price cut on Flipkart that will make for an irresistible gift idea for any tech-savvy woman. You can buy the 128GB variant of the iPhone 13 Mini for as low as Rs. 38999, including exchange offers. Check details below.

    iPhone 13 Mini price cut on Flipkart

    On Flipkart, the 128GB variant of the iPhone 13 Mini is currently priced at Rs. 64900. However, there's a fantastic discount available on this popular smartphone. With the iPhone 13 Mini price cut offer, you can enjoy a flat 4 percent discount, which translates to a cool Rs. 2901 off the original price. This means you can now purchase this impressive device for only Rs. 61999, without any exchange deals or bank offers required. If that isn't exciting enough, there's still another opportunity to further reduce the cost. With just one small step, you can shave off a significant chunk of the price.

    If you're looking for even more savings on your iPhone 13 Mini purchase, Flipkart has got you covered with their exchange offer. Depending on the condition of your current smartphone, you could receive a discount of up to Rs. 23000. It's important to note that not all smartphones will have the same exchange value, as the discount is based on the resale value of the device. However, even if you're unable to get the full exchange amount, you'll still receive a discount on your purchase. If you're able to take advantage of the full exchange offer, you could get the iPhone 13 Mini for just Rs. 38999, saving an impressive Rs. 25901.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?
    B09G9HD6PD

    What does the iPhone 13 Mini offer?

    The iPhone 13 Mini features a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with1200 nits of brightness. It comes equipped with Apple A15 Bionic chipset. The smartphone sports a dual rear camera setup with a 12MP primary lens and a 12MP ultrawide lens. On the front, it has a 12MP selfie camera with retina flash. The deal has all the colors available. If you do not mind a smaller display, it is a very capable smartphone.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 02 Mar, 17:22 IST
    Tags:
    Home Mobile News Sweet Women's day gift idea! iPhone 13 Mini price cut from Rs. 61999 to JUST Rs. 38999
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Smartphone
    5 Best hidden features Android users should know about
    Apple Watch
    Take selfies on iPhone using Camera Remote on Apple Watch; here's how
    WhatsApp Payments
    WhatsApp Payments users can check their account balance easily; check steps here
    Gmail
    Unsend an email in Gmail for as long as 30 seconds! Here's how
    iPhone 15
    Hear your Apple iPhone 'speak the screen'; here is how

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    Realme GT3
    World's fastest 240W charging! Realme GT3 launched at MWC 2023
    Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon
    Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon laptop review: For life on the go
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    Instagram
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Google Play Store
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Gran Turismo 7
    AI learns to outsmart humans in video games - and real life
    Road to Valor: Empires
    Krafton to soon launch Indian version of Road to Valor: Empires; Pre-registration now LIVE
    But VR headset makers do not yet shift enough units to sustain the hype.
    Game on: Sony re-enters VR headset fray
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Hogwarts Legacy – An ode to the wizarding world
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Playing Hogwarts Legacy? Know the RIGHT graphics option on Xbox and PS5