Tecno 256 GB: From Tecno Pova 5 Pro to Tecno Phantom X2, check out these 5 handsets

Tecno 256 GB: Tecno is a Chinese mobile phone brand that has established itself in the Indian market. It has introduced a variety of smartphones from budget to premium over the years. If you want a smartphone with good features and extra storage, you can try the Tecno smartphone with 256 GB internal storage. We have made a list of 5 Tecno smartphones with huge storage and you can check out the features and prices below:

Tecno Pova 5 Pro 5G

This smartphone boasts impressive features such as a 68W Ultra Fast Charging capability, allowing users to reach 50% battery charge in just 15 minutes. It features a 6.78-inch FHD+ Dot-in display, and comes with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by the Dimensity 6080 6nm 5G Processor, ensuring efficient performance, and offers customizable multi-colored backlight settings for various notifications and activities. The inclusion of a 50MP AI Dual Camera and a large 5000mAh battery further enhances its appeal. The maximum retail price of this smartphone is ₹16990.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

B0CC36HMDC-1

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Tecno Phantom X2 5G

It stands out with the world's first 4nm Dimensity 9000 5G Processor. Its dual curved AMOLED display, coupled with a 120Hz refresh rate, delivers a truly brilliant visual experience. The device features a 64MP RGBW Camera for exceptional night photography and a MemFusion 2.1 RAM Extension, elevating the total RAM to 13GB. This smartphone comes with powerful performance and a 5160mAh battery. This smartphone is priced at ₹51999.

B0BPS4YLQT-2

Tecno Camon 20

This smartphone focuses on photography with a 64MP RGBW Rear Camera and a 32MP Selfie Camera. It features a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and offers a seamless data experience with 256GB UFS 2.2 Internal Storage. This smartphone comes with features like DC Dimming, and TÜV Rheinland Low blue light emission certification. The device is priced at ₹17999.

B0C5M513PR-3

Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G

This smartphone comes with a 50MP Portrait Lens. This device boasts the 4nm dimensity 9000 5G Processor, a 6.8-inch FHD+ dual curved AMOLED display, and a massive 12GB LPDDR5 RAM. It also features MemFusion 2.1 RAM Extension, a 5160mAh battery, and a 45W In-box Charger. This device is priced at ₹61999.

B0BR87V71Q-4

Tecno Spark 10 5G

This device features a dimensity 6020 7nm Powerful 5G Processor and a 6.56-inch HD+ Dot display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Notable features include a 50MP Superior Rear Camera, 8GB Physical RAM with customizable memory fusion, and a substantial 5000mAh battery with an 18W in-box Flash Charger. This device is priced at ₹16999.

B0C14Q586K-5

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!