Tempting offer on iPhone SE 2020! Price crashes from 54900 to 20990 on Flipkart

Apple's iPhone SE models are handy, offer amazing performance, and are priced so much less than the other iPhone models. If you are willing to buy an iPhone SE 2022, the phone is out of stock on Flipkart and Amazon. Even the iPhone SE 2020, except for the 256GB storage variant. And this is a not-to-be-missed deal. With the help of amazing offers on Flipkart, the price of the iPhone SE 2020 can be reduced to mere Rs. 20990 now. So, if you want to try out an iPhone, the iPhone SE 2020 can be grabbed today at a much reduced price. Check the offers you can opt for here.

iPhone SE 2020 price on Flipkart: Discount and offers

The 256GB storage variant of the iPhone SE 2020 is available on Flipkart at a discount of 25 percent today. That is, the phone worth Rs. 54900, can be purchased at a discounted rate of Rs. 40990. If you have a budget of Rs. 41000, you can grab the phone on discount. Meanwhile, if you want to save more on the phone, you can opt for the exchange and bank offers too.

In order to opt for the exchange offer, you need to have an older smartphone and that too in a good working condition. On exchange, the price of the phone can further come down by Rs. 20000. Thus, bringing the cost of the phone to Rs. 20990. However, it needs to be noted that the price reduction on exchange depends completely upon the phone you will be exchanging.

Flipkart is also offering two bank offers on the device- 10 percent instant discount on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions up to Rs. 1000, on orders of Rs. 5000 and above; and 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

iPhone SE 2020

The iPhone SE 2020 runs on A13 Bionic Chip and gets a 4.7 inch Retina HD Display. The phone houses a 12MP rear camera and a 7MP front camera. The phone is water and dust Resistant as it comes with IP67 rating and is also capable of fast charging.