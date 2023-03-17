    Trending News

    Tempting offer on iPhone SE 2020! Price crashes from 54900 to 20990 on Flipkart

    The 256GB storage variant of the iPhone SE 2020 can be grabbed now for as low as Rs. 20990 on Flipkart. Check the deal details here.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 17 2023, 09:32 IST
    Yellow iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus go on sale TODAY! Amazon offers 9 pct discount
    iPhone 14
    1/5 Apple recently took the wraps off the colourful new variants of iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus. The non-Pro iPhone 14 models debuted last year with five colour options - Midnight, Starlight, Product RED, Blue, and Purple. Now, there’s one more option to choose from as Apple has introduced a new Yellow colour.  (Apple)
    iPhone 14
    2/5 The Yellow colour has not been seen on iPhones for some time now. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series had new shades of colours but not yellow, and the last time it was seen was with the iPhone 11. Apple announces one bonus colourway for its iPhones every year to boost the sales of the device midway through the first year. (Apple)
    Yellow iPhone 14
    3/5 Those looking to purchase this new colour option can now buy the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus starting today, March 14, priced at Rs. 79900 and Rs. 89900 respectively. In addition to this, you can already grab the iPhone 14 with a massive discount right now.  (Apple)
    image caption
    4/5 The iPhone 14 is originally priced at Rs. 79900 on Amazon but it has received a price cut on the e-commerce platform. As a result, the price has dropped to Rs. 72999, giving users a 9% discount on the iPhone. Moreover, you can get up to Rs. 18050 as trade-in bonus if you exchange your old smartphone.  (Apple)
    image caption
    5/5 Buyers of the iPhone 14 series will receive free two years of Emergency SOS via satellite and Find My via satellite features which are currently available in countries like Canada, France, the U.K., and the U.S. right now. Moreover, customers will receive three free months of Apple Arcade and Apple Fitness+ with a new subscription.  (Apple)
    iPhone SE 2020
    View all Images
    Apple iPhone SE 2020 prices crashes to Rs. 20990. Here's how. (HT tech)

    Apple's iPhone SE models are handy, offer amazing performance, and are priced so much less than the other iPhone models. If you are willing to buy an iPhone SE 2022, the phone is out of stock on Flipkart and Amazon. Even the iPhone SE 2020, except for the 256GB storage variant. And this is a not-to-be-missed deal. With the help of amazing offers on Flipkart, the price of the iPhone SE 2020 can be reduced to mere Rs. 20990 now. So, if you want to try out an iPhone, the iPhone SE 2020 can be grabbed today at a much reduced price. Check the offers you can opt for here.

    iPhone SE 2020 price on Flipkart: Discount and offers

    The 256GB storage variant of the iPhone SE 2020 is available on Flipkart at a discount of 25 percent today. That is, the phone worth Rs. 54900, can be purchased at a discounted rate of Rs. 40990. If you have a budget of Rs. 41000, you can grab the phone on discount. Meanwhile, if you want to save more on the phone, you can opt for the exchange and bank offers too.

    In order to opt for the exchange offer, you need to have an older smartphone and that too in a good working condition. On exchange, the price of the phone can further come down by Rs. 20000. Thus, bringing the cost of the phone to Rs. 20990. However, it needs to be noted that the price reduction on exchange depends completely upon the phone you will be exchanging.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Flipkart is also offering two bank offers on the device- 10 percent instant discount on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions up to Rs. 1000, on orders of Rs. 5000 and above; and 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

    iPhone SE 2020

    The iPhone SE 2020 runs on A13 Bionic Chip and gets a 4.7 inch Retina HD Display. The phone houses a 12MP rear camera and a 7MP front camera. The phone is water and dust Resistant as it comes with IP67 rating and is also capable of fast charging.

    First Published Date: 17 Mar, 09:31 IST
