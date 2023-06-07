This cool iOS 17 feature will let you turn any photo on your iPhone into animated stickers

On June 5, Apple hosted one of its biggest WWDC keynote sessions in recent years with multiple product launches including its newest product Vision Pro, a mixed reality headset, as well as new software upgrades announced for all Apple products. iOS 17 was also among them and Apple showcased a bunch of new features that will be making their way to the iPhones this fall. One particular feature caught the attention of many and it was the new animation sticker feature that let users turn any photo in the smartphone into an animated sticker. Let us take a closer look at it.

iOS 17 gets animated stickers

The animated stickers feature will be available in the Messages app. It has already supported stickers for a while now. But with iOS 17, stickers are going to be much more important in communication than in the past. Stickers are going to be more functional, more creative, and generally just more fun to use.

All emojis can be used as stickers in the Messages app. Of course, you can still use your Memoji stickers and any downloaded packs and they will show up separately. While this is a fun feature in itself, it gets better.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Apple is also letting you make your own stickers using the iOS 16 feature that lets users remove the subject from the background of the photos. You can not only do this to any images in the Photos app but also those in Safari and other locations. Now, when you long press on the subject, an options menu appears that lets you add it as a sticker.

Once added, it will show up in the stickers interface. You can also add effects such as puff-up, glitter, and more. The best part? Picking the subject from Live Photos will let you save the subject as an animated sticker.

This new addition is sure to make using stickers more fun.