This cool iOS 17 feature will let you turn any photo on your iPhone into animated stickers

At the WWDC 2023 keynote session, it was announced that the iOS 17 will get a cool new feature that will allow all iPhone users to turn any photo into an animated sticker. Check details.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 07 2023, 16:35 IST
iOS 17 in Photos: Phone, Messages, and more iPhone apps revamped
iOS 17
1/5 Messages - Messaging gets fun with iOS 17 as Apple brings Live Stickers made from Live Photos to a new Sticker Library in Messages! Furthermore, these stickers can be used in other areas of the system where Markup is available. Other features include a quick gesture to reply to a specific message, the ability to share your location directly in the chat, and the option to jump to the last message you read. (Apple)
image caption
2/5 Phone - In the Phone app, users now have the option to customize their call screen. They can choose different fonts, use Memoji, and more. This allows users to make their call screen unique and give a specific look to different contacts they call. The new Live Voicemail feature on iOS17 shows a live transcription of incoming calls for better screening as people speak. (Apple)
image caption
3/5 Journal app - The new Journal app allows users to easily write down their thoughts, ideas, and experiences in a digital journal. It provides a convenient way to keep track of important moments and memories. You can also add photos, map locations, and music links to journal entries. (Apple)
image caption
4/5 Standby feature - The new Standby feature converts your iPhone into a smart display with information like time and photos available at a glance when it is placed on a nightstand or desk. This feature helps conserve battery life by optimizing system performance when the device is not in active use. (Apple)
image caption
5/5 Other notable features - With iOS17, iPhone users will be able to leave a video message when they try to place a video call on FaceTime in case the receiver does not answer. Moreover, there are also enhanced privacy features in Safari, mental health features in Health, offline maps in Maps, collaborative playlists in Apple Music as well as other security and privacy updates. (Apple)
iOS 17
View all Images
Know all about the animation sticker feature on iOS 17. (Pexels)

On June 5, Apple hosted one of its biggest WWDC keynote sessions in recent years with multiple product launches including its newest product Vision Pro, a mixed reality headset, as well as new software upgrades announced for all Apple products. iOS 17 was also among them and Apple showcased a bunch of new features that will be making their way to the iPhones this fall. One particular feature caught the attention of many and it was the new animation sticker feature that let users turn any photo in the smartphone into an animated sticker. Let us take a closer look at it.

iOS 17 gets animated stickers

The animated stickers feature will be available in the Messages app. It has already supported stickers for a while now. But with iOS 17, stickers are going to be much more important in communication than in the past. Stickers are going to be more functional, more creative, and generally just more fun to use.

All emojis can be used as stickers in the Messages app. Of course, you can still use your Memoji stickers and any downloaded packs and they will show up separately. While this is a fun feature in itself, it gets better.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Apple is also letting you make your own stickers using the iOS 16 feature that lets users remove the subject from the background of the photos. You can not only do this to any images in the Photos app but also those in Safari and other locations. Now, when you long press on the subject, an options menu appears that lets you add it as a sticker.

Once added, it will show up in the stickers interface. You can also add effects such as puff-up, glitter, and more. The best part? Picking the subject from Live Photos will let you save the subject as an animated sticker.

This new addition is sure to make using stickers more fun.

First Published Date: 07 Jun, 16:35 IST
First Published Date: 07 Jun, 16:35 IST
