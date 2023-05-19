This Google Pixel 6a price cut may well be what you have been waiting for

Google Pixel 6a price has been cut substantially during the Flipkart "Big Bachat Dhamaal" sale. Check out the deal.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 19 2023, 12:04 IST
Google Pixel 7a launched: 5 points to know-Price, Camera, Battery and more
Google Pixel 7a
1/5 Google Pixel 7a Price and Colours: Launched at the Google I/O event, Google Pixel 7a is priced at Rs. 43999 and will be made available in three colour options namely- Charcoal, Sea, and Snow. (Shaurya / HT Tech)
image caption
2/5 Google Pixel 7a Chipset and Display: The Pixel 7a runs on the Google Tensor G2 chipset, the same chip that's in Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Coming to the display, the phone gets a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED Always-on display with up to 90 Hz refresh rate, making the phone quick in response. According to the company, the display is scratch resistant, featuring Corning Gorilla Glass and it is made with recycled aluminium, glass and plastic. Pixel 7a can handle water and dust with IP67 protection too. (Shaurya / HT Tech)
image caption
3/5 Google Pixel 7a Camera: The handset is equipped with an upgraded dual rear camera setup with a 64MP main camera and a 1 MP ultrawide camera. While you can take selfies with the help of the 13MP front camera. According to the company, you can even fix your blurry photos, whether they are new or old, or remove distractions with a few taps in Google Photos with Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur. Pixel 7a also includes Super Res Zoom. (Google)
image caption
4/5 Google Pixel 7a Battery: According to the company, the phone comes with 4385mAh battery and supports fast charging. The Pixel 7a can charge wirelessly with any Qi-certified device. You can turn on Extreme Battery Saver, and the battery can last up to 72 hours, as per the company. (Shaurya / HT Tech)
image caption
5/5 Google Pixel 7a Security: With Google Tensor G2 and the Titan M2 security chip, Pixel is built with multiple layers of security to help keep your personal info safe. Face Unlock and Fingerprint can help you unlock your phone quickly and easily. Pixel 7a also comes with at least five years of security updates. The phone also gets Feature Drops – automatic software updates with new and improved features, tips, tricks and more. Pixel 7a even includes three months of YouTube Premium and Google One for new users to help you get the most out of your new Pixel. (Google)
Google Pixel 6a
View all Images
Grab the Google Pixel 6a at its lowest price ever during the Flipkart sale. (Google)

Google has recently launched its latest affordable option in the form of the Pixel 7a. However, despite being the budget smartphone by Google, it comes at a hefty price of Rs. 43999. On the other hand, its predecessor, Google Pixel 6a has been continuously witnessing impressive price cuts, bringing it to a new and quite affordable low. The latest such price cut has been rolled out during the "Big Bachat Dhamaal" summer sale on Flipkart, which starts today.

Don't fret, as the sale will continue until May 21, offering exciting deals on a wide range of products. If you're considering making a purchase, now is the perfect time to do so.

Now, you must be wondering, should you buy a Google Pixel 6a? Then know, Google Pixel 6a comes with a dual-tone colour design and a bold visor. The HT Tech review found that at 6.1 inches, its OLED display is bright and vivid. Also, Google has packed the Tensor chip in the phone and runs Android 13 with the Material You theme to offer the best “Android experience.” It retains dual 12MP cameras and is backed by a 4410mAh battery with 18W charging support.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

We have explained the Google Pixel 6a deal below. Read on.

Google Pixel 6a price cut

The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage version of the Google Pixel 6a is currently available on Flipkart at a discounted price of Rs. 28999, as per the price listing. This deal is quite appealing considering the device's original launch price of Rs. 43999, resulting in a straight discount of Rs. 15000 or a total savings of 34 percent.

B0B4DMBH5T

Bank offers: Moreover, customers can receive additional discounts through bank promotions, including up to Rs. 1000 off with HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Card transactions. This brings the price to just Rs. 27999.

Exchange deal: Additionally, a substantial discount of up to Rs. 28000 is on offer while trading in an old smartphone, subject to meeting all requirements. However, this is the highest discount available under such conditions and you will have to check how much your old smartphone is worth.

Google Pixel 6a price after discounts

With the substantial price drop, bank offers, and exchange deal, you can effortlessly get your hands on the Google Pixel 6a for under Rs. 20000! The discount will be subject to the resale value of your old smartphone. Hence, we advise you to assess the worth of your old smartphone to determine the final cost before finalizing your purchase.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 19 May, 12:04 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News This Google Pixel 6a price cut may well be what you have been waiting for
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Gmail
We tried these top 5 Gmail keyboard shortcuts and you NEED to try them out
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 17: Grab Project Crimson rewards this way!
AC
AC tips and tricks: 10 things to remember when buying an AC online or at retail stores
iPhone
Forget magnifying glass, just turn your iPhone into a magnifier! Here is how
iPhone
These top 5 tips will turn you into an iPhone typing wizard; it's easy, just do it this way

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Google
Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
Google Search vs Google Bard
Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
Google Map
Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI
Gamers alert! BGMI ban in India likely to be lifted, comeback soon
Pokemon GO
Pokemon GO warning! New Peridot game hit by massive bug
Zelda
Gamers rush to get Nintendo's new 'Zelda' after 6-year wait
Zelda
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is HERE; Check this out before you begin playing
“Internet gaming has stepped up with new advancements like computer-based intelligence, ML, and Data Science,” says Mihir Sanchala.
National Technology Day: How AI is revolutionizing online gaming, PlayerzPot's Mihir Sanchala explains

    Trending News

    Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
    Google
    Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
    Google Search vs Google Bard
    Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
    Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
    Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
    Google Map
    AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
    artificial-intelligence-7934465__480

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets