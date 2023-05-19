This Google Pixel 6a price cut may well be what you have been waiting for

Google has recently launched its latest affordable option in the form of the Pixel 7a. However, despite being the budget smartphone by Google, it comes at a hefty price of Rs. 43999. On the other hand, its predecessor, Google Pixel 6a has been continuously witnessing impressive price cuts, bringing it to a new and quite affordable low. The latest such price cut has been rolled out during the "Big Bachat Dhamaal" summer sale on Flipkart, which starts today.

Don't fret, as the sale will continue until May 21, offering exciting deals on a wide range of products. If you're considering making a purchase, now is the perfect time to do so.

Now, you must be wondering, should you buy a Google Pixel 6a? Then know, Google Pixel 6a comes with a dual-tone colour design and a bold visor. The HT Tech review found that at 6.1 inches, its OLED display is bright and vivid. Also, Google has packed the Tensor chip in the phone and runs Android 13 with the Material You theme to offer the best “Android experience.” It retains dual 12MP cameras and is backed by a 4410mAh battery with 18W charging support.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

We have explained the Google Pixel 6a deal below. Read on.

Google Pixel 6a price cut

The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage version of the Google Pixel 6a is currently available on Flipkart at a discounted price of Rs. 28999, as per the price listing. This deal is quite appealing considering the device's original launch price of Rs. 43999, resulting in a straight discount of Rs. 15000 or a total savings of 34 percent.

B0B4DMBH5T

Bank offers: Moreover, customers can receive additional discounts through bank promotions, including up to Rs. 1000 off with HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Card transactions. This brings the price to just Rs. 27999.

Exchange deal: Additionally, a substantial discount of up to Rs. 28000 is on offer while trading in an old smartphone, subject to meeting all requirements. However, this is the highest discount available under such conditions and you will have to check how much your old smartphone is worth.

Google Pixel 6a price after discounts

With the substantial price drop, bank offers, and exchange deal, you can effortlessly get your hands on the Google Pixel 6a for under Rs. 20000! The discount will be subject to the resale value of your old smartphone. Hence, we advise you to assess the worth of your old smartphone to determine the final cost before finalizing your purchase.