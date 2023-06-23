Exciting DEAL! iPhone 13 Mini gets a massive price cut today; Check the details

iPhone 13 Mini
If you are in the market for a new smartphone, you need to know two things. First, it is important that you recognize which phone checks all your needs. Whether your priority is performance, camera, and photography, or an OLED display, you have to know your preference. You also have to decide whether you want to opt for a large display or a smaller one. And once you have done this, the second thing you need to know is whether there is a good discount or a deal on the smartphone you seek. And if you are interested in the iPhone 13 Mini, then there is a cool deal that you can take advantage of.

The iPhone 13 Mini is primarily known for being a smaller smartphone by Apple, with a display size of 5.4 inches. But despite its small size, it packs a powerful punch with its A15 Bionic chipset and the iOS 16 functionalities. If you are a fan of smaller smartphones that fit right in your pocket, then this iPhone 13 Mini discount deal is just for you. The iPhone 13 Mini, 512GB variant retails for a whopping Rs. 94900 but right now, you can get it for just Rs. 89999 and even lower if you go for other offers. Let us check the details.

iPhone 13 Mini price cut on Amazon

The price of the iPhone 13 Mini 512GB variant is listed on Amazon at Rs. 94900. However, there is a discount on the smartphone. Under this iPhone 13 Mini price cut offer, you get a flat 5 percent discount. This is an amazing Rs. 4901 off on the iPhone. After this discount, you are only required to pay Rs. 89999. This part of the deal can be claimed without any exchange deals, bank offers, or any other loophole.

iPhone 13 Mini exchange offers

Amazon also has an exchange offer of up to Rs. 22800 on the product. All you need is a smartphone in working condition to be eligible for this. But, not all smartphones will have a similar exchange value. The discount is based on the resale value of the smartphone and to get the entire amount, you might need an equally expensive smartphone. However, you will get some discount no matter which device you exchange.

iPhone 13 Mini Bank offer

You can also take advantage of the bank offers on the device. Using HDFC Bank credit and debit cards while purchasing the device will fetch you a flat discount of Rs. 2000.

First Published Date: 23 Jun, 11:23 IST
