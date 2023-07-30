This is not good! Samsung Galaxy S23 FE charging speed set to suffer a setback?

Samsung is likely to launch the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE (Fan Edition), an affordable option, soon. It will join the premium Galaxy S23 family as its cheapest variant. The phone was rumored to launch quite some time ago, but the company has not done so till now, but there have been numerous leaks and rumors about its arrival. Now, the latest leak suggests that there will be some disappointment all around regarding the Galaxy S23 FE charging speed.

4.4 watts wireless charging

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE was recently listed on the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) website. The listing reveals that the phone has a "maximum received power" rating of 4.4 watts for wireless charging. According to 9to5Google, it might take "three or more hours" to complete a full wireless charge. However, there is currently no available information about the charging time using a USB-C connection.

In 2023, it's surprising to see such a long charging time for smartphones. As reported by Techradar, Anker, a company specializing in power banks and chargers, the average phone charge takes around 30 minutes to an hour. However, the reason for the slow charging in the leaked information remains unknown. It's possible that Samsung may enhance the charging capabilities of the Galaxy S23 FE to improve the situation. The previous Fan Edition phone, the Galaxy S21 FE, supported 15W wireless charging, which was an improvement, although not extremely fast.

Expected launch

An imminent launch of the new Samsung Fan Edition device seems likely, given recent statements by Justin Hume, Vice-President of Samsung Mobile in South Africa. He mentioned that there's an "FE-sized gap" between the Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy S23, and an announcement for a new Fan Edition phone is expected soon. Although the exact date is not disclosed, a recent WPC registration on July 25 could indicate that Samsung is finalizing paperwork before the official reveal.

Furthermore, a leaked image of the potential Galaxy S23 FE on someone's desk has surfaced, showing the front of the phone with visible bezels around the screen and buttons on the right side. Unfortunately, the rear view is not available, leaving the rear camera design a mystery. However, recent renders suggest that the Galaxy S23 FE might adopt a camera system similar to the standard Galaxy S23.

However, despite the WPC post suggesting otherwise, there's a belief that the S23 FE will offer improved wireless charging capabilities. If Hume's statement holds true, we can expect the confirmation of these details very much in the near future.