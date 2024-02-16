Top 10 Motorola phones under Rs. 10,000: smart choices for smart users

Introduction

With the smartphone market more competitive than ever, consumers in India have an increasing number of affordable yet powerful options to choose from. Motorola has emerged as a leading brand when it comes to delivering quality phones with great specs at reasonable prices. For budget-conscious buyers looking for sub-Rs. 10,000 options, Motorola offers an attractive range of models packing impressive hardware suited for everyday usage. Products included in this article Motorola E32 (4GB, 64GB) 6.5 Inches, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi (Eco Black) (64) MOTOROLA e32s (Misty Silver, 4GB RAM 64GB Storage) (722) 39% OFF Motorola Moto g22 (Iceberg Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) (109) Motorola Moto g22 (Cosmic Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) (147) 35% OFF Motorola G32 (4GB, 64GB) (Mineral Gray) (544) 10% OFF Motorola E7 Power (Tahiti Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) (460) 35% OFF Motorola E32 (4GB, 64GB) (Arctic Blue) (26) 31% OFF Motorola e40 (Pink Clay, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) (27)

List of Best Selling Products

In this price segment, Motorola stands out with phones featuring high-resolution displays, long-lasting batteries, decent cameras and contemporary designs. Motorola ensures that even its affordable offerings come with a pure Android experience without unnecessary interface skins or bloatware eating up storage. This commitment to providing the latest software with regular security updates is a big plus for discerning Indian buyers. With a diverse range of phones appealing to specific consumer requirements in different price tiers, the Motorola portfolio below Rs. 10,000 offers devices for all needs. Whether your priority is an all-around phone, a style-focused device, a battery champion or a photography-centric model – there should be a suitable match in Motorola's line-up. We pick out and compare the 10 best Motorola has on offer to help you identify the right device as per usage and budget.

We take into account specifications, real-world usage, customer reviews and value-for-money while recommending the 10 Motorola phones which provide the most bang for the buck below the Rs. 10,000 mark. Read on for an in-depth look at smart choices that balance performance with affordability.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Also Read: Want a new phone? Buying guide for Vivo phones

Product Description

Motorola e13 (Creamy White, 4GB RAM 64GB Storage)

In this price segment, Motorola stands out with phones featuring high-resolution displays, long-lasting batteries, decent cameras and contemporary designs. Motorola ensures that even its affordable offerings come with a pure Android experience without unnecessary interface skins or bloatware eating up storage. This commitment to providing the latest software with regular security updates is a big plus for discerning Indian buyers. With a diverse range of phones appealing to specific consumer requirements in different price tiers, the Motorola portfolio below Rs. 10,000 offers devices for all needs. Whether your priority is an all-around phone, a style-focused device, a battery champion or a photography-centric model – there should be a suitable match in Motorola's line-up. We pick out and compare the 10 best Motorola has on offer to help you identify the right device as per usage and budget.

We take into account specifications, real-world usage, customer reviews and value-for-money while recommending the 10 Motorola phones which provide the most bang for the buck below the Rs. 10,000 mark. Read on for an in-depth look at smart choices that balance performance with affordability.

Also Read: Want a new phone? Buying guide for Vivo phones

Product Description

Motorola e13 (Creamy White, 4GB RAM 64GB Storage)

B0C1CD8B9Q-1

This creamy white smartphone packs big features into a compact size. The Motorola e13 sports 4GB of RAM and a generous 64GB of storage that can be expanded up to 1TB via microSD card. The 6.5 -inch HD+ display is crisp and colorful, while the 13MP rear camera and 5MP front camera capture sharp photos. Powering it all is the Unisoc T606 processor and a massive 5000mAh battery that keeps you going all day long. This simple yet stylish smartphone offers more than enough performance for everyday tasks like social media, emails, browsing and streaming. With reliable hardware, a premium finish and an affordable price tag, the Motorola e13 gives you everything you need in a smartphone without going overboard.

Specifications of Motorola e13 (Creamy White, 4GB RAM 64GB Storage)

RAM/Storage: 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage

Color: Creamy White

Pros Cons Affordable Limited camera capabilities Decent battery life Basic processor performance 4GB RAM for smooth multitasking Not suitable for heavy gaming Adequate storage space Basic display quality

2. Motorola E32 (4GB, 64GB) (Eco Black)

B0BNKJ3TZX-2

The Motorola E32 features an ultra-wide 90 Hz display for immersive viewing of videos and photos, a premium design with water-resistant materials, and a 50 MP quad pixel camera system that captures sharp images day or night. Powering it all is a massive 5000 mAh battery for all-day usage on a single charge. The 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage provide ample memory for storing your photos, videos, and apps, while the premium design features a thin, lightweight chassis in an eye-catching Eco Black finish. Whether you're streaming the latest shows, scrolling through social media, or snapping photos of your adventures, the E32 delivers a stylish, powerful experience that won't break the bank.

Specifications of Motorola E32 (4GB, 64GB) (Eco Black)

RAM/Storage: 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage

Color: Eco Black

Pros Cons Good build quality Average camera performance Reliable battery life Not ideal for high-end gaming 4GB RAM for efficient operation Display could be brighter Expandable storage Limited advanced features

3. Motorola e32s (Misty Silver, 4GB RAM 64GB Storage)

B0B6JF4W2Y-3

This smartphone packs a punch with its powerful specs and sleek style. Featuring 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage that can be expanded up to 1TB, the Motorola e32s keeps you powered up for all your multitasking and media streaming needs. The 6. -inch HD+ display provides crisp visuals, while the 16-megapixel triple camera system and 8-megapixel front camera capture sharp photos and videos. The massive 5000 mAh lithium battery provides enough juice to keep you going all day long, and the MediaTek Helio G37 processor ensures fast and smooth performance. The misty silver color is stylish yet subtle, complementing the slim and lightweight design. With its many features and attractive price point, the Motorola e32s offers high-end performance for your everyday needs.

Specifications of Motorola e32s (Misty Silver, 4GB RAM 64GB Storage)

RAM/Storage: 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage

Color: Misty Silver

Pros Cons Sleek design Moderate processor speed Long-lasting battery Camera quality is average Decent storage and RAM Display resolution is basic Good value for money Not for intensive multitasking

4. Motorola Moto g22 (Iceberg Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

B0B317SL3R-4

This sleek Motorola smartphone delivers big performance in a beautiful package. The 5000 mAh lithium-ion battery provides all-day power so you can stream, surf and snap to your heart's content. The Mediatek Helio G37 processor ensures smooth multitasking and speedy app launching, while the 4GB of RAM means apps load quickly and run without stutter. The 13MP dual rear camera system captures sharp photos even in low light, while the 8MP front camera is perfect for selfies and video calls. The Max Vision HD+ display offers vivid colors and crisp text, and the fingerprint scanner on the back allows for quick, secure unlocking. Made from a durable blend of materials, this Motorola smartphone is built to last through your busy life, while the Iceberg Blue color adds a stylish touch. Packed with features at an affordable price, the Motorola Moto g22 ensures you get the most for your money.

Specifications of Motorola Moto g22 (Iceberg Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

RAM/Storage: 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage

Color: Iceberg Blue

Pros Cons Vibrant display Camera struggles in low light 4GB RAM for smooth performance Not the fastest processor Stylish design Mediocre speaker quality Durable build Limited high-end features

5. Motorola Moto g22 (Cosmic Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

B0B18R11RC-5

The Motorola Moto g22 packs a powerful punch in a slim and stylish design. With a massive 5000 mAh lithium-ion battery, you'll have the juice to last through binge-watching, gaming sessions and more. The Mediatek Helio G37 processor ensures smooth performance and responsiveness, while 4GB of RAM keeps apps and tasks running seamlessly. The touchscreen display offers vibrant visuals and the convenience of touch input. Connectivity features include Bluetooth, dual-band Wi-Fi and a USB port for charging and file transfers. Available in a sleek Cosmos Black finish, the Moto g22 is designed to look great while delivering the latest smartphone essentials at an affordable price. So, if you're looking for a reliable and feature-packed phone without the frills, the Moto g22 is a solid choice for everyday use that won't break the bank.

Specifications of Motorola Moto g22 (Cosmic Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

RAM/Storage: 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage

Color: Cosmic Black

Pros Cons Attractive design Average battery life Reliable performance with 4GB RAM Camera could be improved Dual SIM support Not suited for heavy gaming Ample storage Basic display quality

6. Motorola G32 (4GB, 64GB) (Mineral Gray)

B0BNKK7VTL-6

This smartphone comes in a slim, stylish package. With its 4GB of RAM and Snapdragon 680 processor, the Motorola G32 breezes through apps and multitasking without breaking a sweat. The FHD+ Ultra-wide display brings you closer to your content with stunning clarity and a smooth 90Hz refresh rate for fluid scrolling and gaming. The 50MP triple camera system captures every moment in sharp detail with the help of an 8MP ultra-wide lens for epic landscape shots. Its long-lasting 5,000 mAh battery keeps you powered through the day and beyond. The mineral gray finish adds an understated elegance that's ready for any occasion. So whether you're scrolling social media, streaming your favorite shows or snapping photos of your adventures, the Motorola G32 delivers a lag-free experience to keep you connected - all at an attractive price.

Specifications of Motorola G32 (4GB, 64GB) (Mineral Gray)

RAM/Storage: 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage

Color: Mineral Gray

Pros Cons Solid performance Camera performance is average Good battery life Screen brightness is lacking Sleek design and build Not ideal for demanding applications 4GB RAM for multitasking Limited upgradeability

7. Motorola E7 Power (Tahiti Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

B08XQYFBM7-7

This smartphone is ready for whatever life throws at it, thanks to features like a massive 5,000 mAh battery, expandable storage up to 1 TB, and 4 GB of RAM. The HD+ display makes media come alive, while the dual rear camera setup captures sharp 13 MP photos and crisp 2 MP macros. For selfies that stun, use the 5 MP front camera. Powering it all is the MediaTek Helio G25 processor, ensuring smooth performance for apps, gaming, and multitasking. Best of all, the Tahiti Blue color gives this phone a stylish, eye-catching look that stands out from the crowd. All in all, the Motorola E7 Power packs serious value for the price, offering a full day's worth of power, capable cameras, and ample storage - everything you need in a smartphone on a budget.

Specifications of Motorola E7 Power (Tahiti Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

RAM/Storage: 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage

Color: Tahiti Blue

Pros Cons Impressive battery capacity Basic camera setup Durable design Display lacks high resolution 4GB RAM for good performance Not suitable for graphic-intensive games Water-repellent design Limited processing power

8. Motorola Moto E6s (Rich Cranberry, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

This stylish smartphone brings big performance in a petite package. The rich cranberry color suits your personality, while the 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage keep you running smoothly. Powered by a Qualcomm processor and Android 7. , this Moto E6s handles all your apps, texts, photos and more with ease. The slim design and lightweight feel make it comfortable to use all day, and the long-lasting battery keeps you connected for hours on end. An ideal choice for those looking for an affordable smartphone that still delivers on style and performance, the Moto E6s is a little marvel of technology that packs a punch far beyond its size.

Specifications of Motorola Moto E6s (Rich Cranberry, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

RAM/Storage: 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage

Color: Rich Cranberry

Pros Cons Eye-catching color option Moderate battery life Decent performance for daily use Average camera quality Expandable storage Not for heavy multitasking 4GB RAM for smooth operation Display could be more vibrant

9. Motorola E32 (4GB, 64GB) (Arctic Blue)

B0BNKJVS1G-8

Get ready for hours of binging your favorite shows, movies and social media apps with the Moto E32 smartphone. This phone has all the specs you need to stream and snap to your heart's content. The huge 5000 mAh battery means you'll get uninterrupted runtime for days on a single charge, so feel free to stay up all night watching Netflix. And when you want to capture the action, use the 50 MP camera with quad pixel tech to shoot pictures and videos that pack in the details, even in low light. The 16.5 cm ultra wide 90 Hz display brings your content to life, so your favorite movies and shows will seem like you're right there. With 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, multitasking and app switching are smooth as butter. The thin and water resistant design with premium materials means this phone feels good in your hand while keeping up with your active lifestyle.

Specifications of Motorola E32 (4GB, 64GB) (Arctic Blue)

RAM/Storage: 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage

Color: Arctic Blue

Pros Cons Stylish design Limited camera capabilities Good battery life Processor not suited for heavy tasks 4GB RAM aids in multitasking Screen resolution is basic Ample storage space Not optimized for high-end gaming

10. Motorola e40 (Pink Clay, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

B09PL5HF7G-9

The joy of a rosy-hued phone shouldn't cost an arm and a leg. Enter the Motorola e40, a budget-friendly smartphone with a peppy pink hue and ample features to keep up with your busy life. The 16.5 cm HD+ display offers splendid visuals, while the 48-megapixel triple rear camera system clearly captures photos and videos. The massive 5,000 mAh battery powers through your day without fuss, and the 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage - expandable up to 1TB - keep your apps and files close at hand. Need a selfie break? The 8MP front camera is ready when you are. All in all, this affordable pink clay phone has all the basics - and then some - covered for an everyday device that packs a little punch of personality.

Specifications of Motorola e40 (Pink Clay, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

RAM/Storage: 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage

Color: Pink Clay

Pros Cons Unique color option Camera quality is average Long battery life Not ideal for demanding applications 4GB RAM for efficient multitasking Basic display quality Adequate storage with expansion option Limited high-end features

Also read:

Three best features

Model Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Motorola e13 (Creamy White) 4GB RAM 64GB Storage Budget-friendly Motorola E32 (Eco Black) 4GB RAM 64GB Storage Budget-friendly Motorola e32s (Misty Silver) 4GB RAM 64GB Storage Budget-friendly Motorola Moto g22 (Iceberg Blue) 4GB RAM 64GB Storage Budget-friendly Motorola Moto g22 (Cosmic Black) 4GB RAM 64GB Storage Budget-friendly Motorola G32 (Mineral Gray) 4GB RAM 64GB Storage Budget-friendly Motorola E7 Power (Tahiti Blue) 4GB RAM 64GB Storage Budget-friendly Motorola Moto E6s (Rich Cranberry) 4GB RAM 64GB Storage Budget-friendly Motorola E32 (Arctic Blue) 4GB RAM 64GB Storage Budget-friendly Motorola e40 (Pink Clay) 4GB RAM 64GB Storage Budget-friendly

Best value for money product

The Motorola e40 is a phone that packs a punch without blowing your budget. With 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage that you can expand up to 1TB, this e40 has the power and space for all your apps, files, photos and more. The 6.15-inch HD+ display gives you plenty of room for streaming, browsing and gaming, while the 48MP triple camera system takes beautiful photos in any light. The 8MP front camera is perfect for selfies and video chats, and the massive 5,000mAh battery keeps you going all day long. Powering it all is the UNISOC T700 processor for speedy performance that won't let you down. The e40 comes in a stylish pink clay color that stands out from the crowd but still feels comfortable in your hand. Overall, the e40 gives you flagship features at an affordable price so you can focus your budget on the things that really matter.

Best overall product

Motorola Moto g22 Iceberg Blue truly lives up to its name with this smartphone battery that keeps chugging along like an icebreaker. The 5000 mAh lithium-ion battery means you can browse at your leisure without constantly searching for an outlet. The Mediatek Helio G37 processor ensures your emails load, videos stream, and apps open without annoying lag. The slim bar form factor means it slips easily into pockets and purses while still providing a large screen for all your on-the-go entertainment. Pull this smartphone out during your next grocery or transit trip and binge to your heart's content without ever running outta juice.

How to find the best Motorola phone under rs 10,000 ?

Here are some effective tips to find the best Motorola phones under Rs. 10,000:

Research thoroughly online - Check out e-commerce sites like Amazon to browse the latest and top-rated Motorola models in this price segment. Watch video reviews on YouTube as well.

Focus on the processor and RAM - Look for phones with processors like Snapdragon 6-series or MediaTek Helio G and at least 4GB RAM for smooth performance. More RAM and storage is better.

Check the camera megapixels and features - Motorola packs good triple cameras even in affordable phones nowadays. See samples and check megapixel counts - 48MP, 50MP, and 64MP cameras often indicate better-quality photos.

Compare displays and battery specs - OLED screens provide deeper blacks and consume less power. Battery capacity above 5000mAh tends to deliver over a day's usage per charge. Fast charging should also be noted.

Give importance to software - Motorola provides near-stock Android and quick security updates even for cheaper models, adding major value. This ensures better long-term reliability.

Look out for the latest releases - Newly launched models typically pack better processors and cameras compared to older ones in the same price range.

Read reviews from top tech sites - Trusted publications like GSMArena and TechRadar point out the pros and cons in detail, helping make the right purchase decision.