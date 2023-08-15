Top 5 affordable smartphones: From Redmi 12C to Samsung Galaxy M04, check discounts now

Amazon has come up with huge deals on top affordable smartphones, which tout some amazing features. Here is how you can get the maximum discount on these smartphones. So, if you are looking for an affordable smartphone, then you must have a look at these top five handsets.

Redmi 12C:

B0BYN48MQW-1

The Redmi 12C is a power-packed smartphone that features a stunning 6.71-inch HD+ Dot Drop display and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset which helps you to get great speed and excellent performance. The smartphone comes with 5000mAh(typ) battery with 10W charger in-box. You can get it for a 39% initial discount making the price of the smartphone drop to Rs. 8499 from Rs. 13999. You can further reduce its price by taking advantage of exchange deals. Amazon is offering Rs. 8050 off as an exchange offer too.

B0BZ479WZD-2

The realme narzo N55 comes with Super High-res 64MP Primary AI Camera to give you an amazing photography experience. The smartphone comes with fast 33W SUPER VOOC charging. Narzo N55 charges up the massive 5000mAh battery from 0-50% in just 29 minutes, making your life super convenient and stress free. You can buy it on Amazon with 15% initial discount making its price drop to Rs. 10999 from Rs. 12999.

Samsung Galaxy M04:

B0BMGB2TPR-3

Another one in the list is Samsung Galaxy M04 which comes with a powerful MediaTek Helio P35 Octa Core 2.3GHz with Android 12 and One UI Core 4.1. With an initial discount of 29% it is available at Amazon for just Rs. 8499 instead of Rs. 11999.

realme narzo N53:

B0C45N5VPT-4

This smartphone is available for Rs.10999 instead of Rs.12999 in this Amazon deal. You can also get an exchange offer of up to Rs. 10300.The smartphone comes with an amazing combination of design, storage, and performance in the segment.

Redmi A2:

B0C46H59YD-5

Another one in the list is Redmi A2 series, which comes with a classic 16.56 (6.52”) High Definition Plus display. You can buy the smartphone for just Rs. 6,499 as Amazon is offering a 28% discount. Its usual price is Rs. 8999.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?