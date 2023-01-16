Top 5 fast charging smartphones: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and more

Want a smartphone that does not take much time to charge? Then here are some of the considerable options, including iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and more- check the list here.

Tired of smartphones that run out of battery after half-a-day of use? Smartphone companies are now coming up with smartphones that, not only offer long lasting battery backup, but also come up with super fast chargers. If you are looking for a smartphone that charges quickly and offers a long battery backup- here are some of the considerable options, including Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, iPhone 14 Pro Max, and more. Check the list below, but remember, the fast-battery tech is pricey.

1. Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus: The phone houses a 4980mAh battery and assures an all day battery life with ease. It comes along with a 120W wired charger, which helps the phone to charge from 0-100 percent under 30 minutes, with boost charging enabled. The phone is currently available on Flipkart at a discounted rate of Rs. 29999 along with several other offers.

2. Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G: The phone is equipped with a 4500mAh battery and gets the support of the 80W SUPERVOOC charger. The device can give a full day of battery life and can fully charge from 10 percent in 30 minutes. The Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G is currently priced at Rs. 49990 on Amazon. The ecommerce platform is also offering exchange and bank offers on the device.

3. Realme 10 Pro Plus 5G: The phone houses a 5000mAh battery and gets support of the 67W SUPERVOOC charger. The phone can be fully juiced up from 10 to 100 percent in around 50 minutes. The device is currently priced at Rs. 24999 on Flipkart. You can avail the exchange and bank offer on the phone too.

4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Equipped with a 5000mAh battery the phone can easily last over a day. The phone does not come packed with an adapter, however, it supports 45W wired and 15W wireless charging. The 12GB RAM and 256GB Storage variant of the phone is currently available on Amazon for Rs. 91000.

5. Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max: The phone houses a 4323mAh battery and offers a battery life of a day and a half. You can charge the phone faster with the help of the 30W Apple charger. Notably, Apple does not provide an in-box charger. The 128GB storage variant of the phone is available for Rs. 132999 on Amazon.