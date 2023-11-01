Icon

Top 5 flagship smartphones to buy: iPhone 15 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and more

If you’ve been in the market for a new flagship smartphone, then check out the top options you can go for among the likes of iPhone 15 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, and more.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Nov 01 2023, 19:31 IST
iPhone 15 Plus in Photos: Gets the Dynamic Island makeover
iPhone 15 Pro Max
1/5 The iPhone 15 Plus gets the same 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display as its predecessor, although the peak brightness has now been bumped up to a staggering 2000 nits, which is super useful especially outdoors. However, it still sticks with the 60Hz refresh rate. Therefore, the lack of ProMotion is a bummer. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
image caption
2/5 Finally! Apple has got rid of the notch and brought the Dynamic Island, which debuted with the iPhone 14 Pro models, to the iPhone 15 Plus. It is a nifty little feature that is useful when you’re streaming music, navigating routes, ordering food, or doing all of those things simultaneously. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
image caption
3/5 The shiny glass at the back is no more, and the iPhone 15 Plus now gets a new soft, matte finish which is less of a fingerprint magnet. While the smartphone’s design is almost identical to its predecessor, it now gets slightly rounded edges which makes it far more comfortable to hold for longer periods. And yes, the iconic mute switch is still here on the iPhone 15 Plus. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
image caption
4/5 Lightning is officially dead! After years of resisting peer pressure, Apple has finally adopted USB Type-C, complying with the EU’s new regulations. But we’re not complaining. Apple has provided a nice, braided cable with the iPhone 15 Plus, although the charging speed is still limited to 20W. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
image caption
5/5 One of the main changes this year is the camera system. After a couple of generations featuring the same 12MP camera, Apple has finally brought the 48MP camera to the iPhone 15 Plus, and the difference is instantly noticeable, with well-detailed images. With the new Smart HDR 5, photos are now well-balanced with good exposure. Stay tuned for some amazing snapshots in our full review which comes out soon! (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
iPhone 15 Pro Max
The iPhone 15 Pro Max is one of the top smartphones you can buy. (Unsplash)

Smartphone technology is evolving at a rapid pace, and we see new advancements every day. This fast-developing nature has resulted in the shelf life of smartphones becoming very short, so much so that most smartphones become obsolete within two years of launch. But that isn't the case with flagship smartphones. Featuring top-of-the-line processor, camera, and battery, flagship smartphones are the very best in the business and can last for years without needing to upgrade.

So, if you've been in the market for a new flagship smartphone, then check out the top options you can go for among the likes of iPhone 15 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, and more.

Top 5 flagship smartphones to buy

1. iPhone 15 Pro Max - The iPhone 15 Pro Max is powered by the A17 Pro SoC which is Apple's fastest mobile chip yet. Apple has promised console games on the device, with games like Resident Evil Village, and Death Stranding potentially coming soon. It sports a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display on the front with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. The iPhone 15 Pro Max has a triple camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor at the back.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B0CHX68YG9-1

2. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra - The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, one of the most powerful chipsets available, paired with Android 13-based OneUI 5.1 OS and a 2X AMOLED display. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra sees the megapixel count increase to 200MP now. With the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, you get improved video stabilization with 2X wider OIS.

B0BTYWFXKC-2

3. iQOO 11 - The iQOO 11 is powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor as the Samsung Galaxy S23 series. It gets a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. There's a triple camera system at the back with a 50MP primary sensor for capturing amazing pictures, thanks to the V2 chip. Moreover, there's 120W FlashCharge support which charges the phone 10% in just 25 minutes.

B07WHQLR7G-3

4. Xiaomi 13 Pro - The Xiaomi 13 Pro features a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with LPDDR5X RAM. It sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP Leica wide lens, a 50MP telephoto camera and a 50MP ultrawide lens. On the front, it gets a 32MP selfie camera. Xiaomi 13 Pro is backed by a 4820 mAh battery which supports fast charging up to 120W.

B0BVMP4NGL-4

5. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra - The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra features a 6.9-inch full-HD+ pOLED screen with a refresh rate of 165Hz. Moreover, it gets a larger 3.6-inch AMOLED cover display. The phone packs the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and a 3800mAh battery. It also supports 30W charging support and 5W wireless charging.

B0C7QCHGLF-5

First Published Date: 01 Nov, 19:31 IST
keep up with tech

