Top 5 gaming smartphones to satisfy the gamer in you: iPhone 15 Pro Max, Galaxy S23 Ultra, and more

If you’re looking to upgrade to a new gaming smartphone, then check out the top options you can go for such as the iPhone 15 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, iQOO 11, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 18 2023, 19:40 IST
The iPhone 15 Pro Max is one of the most powerful smartphones in the market. (Bloomberg)

Gaming these days does not necessarily require you to sit around a TV with your console plugged in or your PC. Instead, smartphones now offer an excellent gaming experience on the go. Whether you're on the train, flight or even passing time in the office, you can play a variety of games. While these devices are aimed especially at gamers with a flagship processor, they're also equipped with good cameras, and offer a long battery life, making it ideal for most smartphone users.

So, if you're on the hunt for a similar gaming smartphone, then check out the top 5 gaming smartphones that you can buy to satisfy the gamer in you among the likes of iPhone 15 Pro Max, iQOO 11, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, and more.

1. iPhone 15 Pro Max - The iPhone 15 Pro Max is powered by the A17 Pro SoC which is Apple's fastest mobile chip yet. Apple has promised console games on the device, with games like Resident Evil Village, and Death Stranding potentially coming soon. It sports a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display on the front with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. The iPhone 15 Pro Max has a triple camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor at the back.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

2. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra - The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, one of the most powerful chipsets available, paired with Android 13-based OneUI 5.1 OS and a 2X AMOLED display. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra sees the megapixel count increase to 200MP now. With the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, you get improved video stabilization with 2X wider OIS.

B0BTWQZBGP-1

2. iQOO 11 - The iQOO 11 is powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor as the Samsung Galaxy S23 series. It gets a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. There's a triple camera system at the back with a 50MP primary sensor for capturing amazing pictures, thanks to the V2 chip. Moreover, there's 120W FlashCharge support which charges the phone 10% in just 25 minutes.

B07WHQLR7G-2

3. Xiaomi 13 Pro - The Xiaomi 13 Pro features a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with LPDDR5X RAM. It sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP Leica wide lens, a 50MP telephoto camera and a 50MP ultrawide lens. On the front, it gets a 32MP selfie camera. Xiaomi 13 Pro is backed by a 4820 mAh battery which supports fast charging up to 120W.

B0BVMP4NGL-3

5. Realme GT 2 Pro - Despite featuring an inferior processor to its competitors, the Realme GT 2 Pro is still a great option for gamers. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC with a Stainless Steel Vapour Cooling Max system. The phone features a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

B09YGSTLP3-4

First Published Date: 18 Oct, 19:40 IST
