Top 5G mobile phones: Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Motorola Edge 40, Vivo V29, more

The world is shifting fully to the 5G network and smartphone companies started developing and marketing devices that support the highest speed internet service since well before the system was even deployed in India. As our requirements for speed and multi-tasking increase, it is essential to upgrade to the new 5G system in order to enjoy its various advantages. With the emerging 5G network, there are various smartphones available that support the newest network. Check the latest and best 5G mobile phones available in the market.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: The smartphone features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with an adjustable refresh rate from 60Hz to 120Hz. It is powered by Exynos 2200 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and two internal storage options of 128GB and 256 GB. It is equipped with a 4500mAh battery and supports up to 25W fast charging. It comes with a triple camera setup which consists of a 50MP primary camera, 12MP ultra-wide camera, and 8MP telephoto camera.

Motorola Edge 40: It sports a 6.55-inch FHD+ pOLED display with a 144Hz high refresh rate and 1200 nits peak brightness. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8020 Processor paired with 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256 GB of storage. It is backed by a 4400 mAh battery which supports 68W Turbo Power Charger. In terms of photography, it features a 50MP main OIS camera and a 13MP ultra wide camera. The smartphone supports 5G band and WiFi 6 network.

Vivo V29: The smartphone features a 6.78-inch 3D curved display with 120Hz refresh rate. It sports a 50MP OIS night camera and an 8MP Wide-Angle camera along with a 50MP Eye AF selfie camera. It is equipped with a 4600mAh battery which supports 80W FlashCharger. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Redmi Note 12 Pro: The Redmi smartphone features a 6.67-inch Full HD Display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a MediaTek Dimesity 1080 processor for smooth performance. Users can enjoy lasting performance with a 5000 mAh Lithium Polymer Battery. It features a 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor which captures details images with optimum lighting. It comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Oppo Reno10: The smartphone features a 6.70-inch 3D curved display with 120Hz refresh rate. It captures amazing quality pictures with a 64 MP main camera, 32 MP Telephoto camera, and a 32 MP selfie camera. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC Processor for smooth performance. It is backed with a 5000 mAh battery and 67 W SUPERVOOC charger.

