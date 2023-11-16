Icon

Top 5G mobile phones: Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Motorola Edge 40, Vivo V29, more

Want to upgrade your smartphone from a 4G network? Check out these latest top 5G mobile phones including Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Motorola Edge 40, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 16 2023, 12:14 IST
Icon
Latest phones launched this week: Samsung Galaxy M34, Motorola Razr 40, iQOO Neo 7 Pro, more
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
1/6 Motorola Razr 40 Series: Motorola has launched its foldable smartphones - Razr 40 priced at Rs. 59999 and Razr 40 Ultra at Rs. 89999. The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra features a large cover display of 3.6 inches and a main 6.9-inch full-HD+ pOLED screen. It packs the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and a 3800mAh battery.  (Motorola)
image caption
2/6 On the other hand, the Razr 40 features a 1.5-inch cover display and it is powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset and a 4200mAh battery.  (Motorola)
image caption
3/6 iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G: Starting at Rs. 34999, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro packs Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, and a 50MP OIS camera.   (iQOO)
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
4/6 Realme Narzo 60 5G series: The series unveiled two new smartphones -- Narzo 60 5G priced at Rs. 17999 and Narzo 60 Pro 5G at Rs. 19999. The Narzo 60 Pro is powered by the Dimensity 7050 5G, while the Narzo 50 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset.  (Realme)
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
5/6 Samsung Galaxy M34 5G: It comes at a starting price of Rs. 16999 and is powered by Exynos 1280 chipset, a massive 6000mAh battery, and features a triple camera setup of a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor.  (Ijaj Khan / HT Tech)
image caption
6/6 If you are not content with these, then there are some more smartphone launches on the way. Oppo is all set to launch the Reno 10 Pro Plus on July 10, while the much anticipated Nothing Phone 2 will hit the shelves on July 11.  (HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
icon View all Images
Check out some of the best 5G mobile phones including Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Motorola Edge 40, more. (Samsung)

The world is shifting fully to the 5G network and smartphone companies started developing and marketing devices that support the highest speed internet service since well before the system was even deployed in India. As our requirements for speed and multi-tasking increase, it is essential to upgrade to the new 5G system in order to enjoy its various advantages. With the emerging 5G network, there are various smartphones available that support the newest network. Check the latest and best 5G mobile phones available in the market.

5G mobile phones

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: The smartphone features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with an adjustable refresh rate from 60Hz to 120Hz. It is powered by Exynos 2200 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and two internal storage options of 128GB and 256 GB. It is equipped with a 4500mAh battery and supports up to 25W fast charging. It comes with a triple camera setup which consists of a 50MP primary camera, 12MP ultra-wide camera, and 8MP telephoto camera.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B0CJXPYJC3-1

Motorola Edge 40: It sports a 6.55-inch FHD+ pOLED display with a 144Hz high refresh rate and 1200 nits peak brightness. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8020 Processor paired with 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256 GB of storage. It is backed by a 4400 mAh battery which supports 68W Turbo Power Charger. In terms of photography, it features a 50MP main OIS camera and a 13MP ultra wide camera. The smartphone supports 5G band and WiFi 6 network.

B0CFJF8M7N-2

Vivo V29: The smartphone features a 6.78-inch 3D curved display with 120Hz refresh rate. It sports a 50MP OIS night camera and an 8MP Wide-Angle camera along with a 50MP Eye AF selfie camera. It is equipped with a 4600mAh battery which supports 80W FlashCharger. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

B0CLDQY1ZH-3

Redmi Note 12 Pro: The Redmi smartphone features a 6.67-inch Full HD Display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a MediaTek Dimesity 1080 processor for smooth performance. Users can enjoy lasting performance with a 5000 mAh Lithium Polymer Battery. It features a 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor which captures details images with optimum lighting. It comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

B0BS3RBVSL-4

Oppo Reno10: The smartphone features a 6.70-inch 3D curved display with 120Hz refresh rate. It captures amazing quality pictures with a 64 MP main camera, 32 MP Telephoto camera, and a 32 MP selfie camera. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC Processor for smooth performance. It is backed with a 5000 mAh battery and 67 W SUPERVOOC charger.

B0CG634GNG-5

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 16 Nov, 12:14 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Top 5G mobile phones: Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Motorola Edge 40, Vivo V29, more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature
Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it

Editor’s Pick

Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works
Starlink
Bad news for Elon Musk as US govt toughens stance over Starlink's direct phone connectivity bid
Barrack Obama
Barrack Obama on AI: We should not put the genie back in the bottle despite deepfake threat
Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA Online
GTA 6 leak: From NPCs to open world, know how AI will impact the game
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty introduces funny 'Splat' trick to teach cheaters a lesson! Know how it works
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: All the tools, weapons in Grand Theft Auto 6
Nintendo
Nintendo Has a Silent Problem With ‘Zelda’ Film
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer announcement sparks frenzy about release window
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon