Top 7 Best Year End Deals: From Motorola to Redmi, check out these smartphones under 20000

List of Best Selling Products

Best year end deals: Benefits of buying smartphones under 20000

1. Affordable: Opting for a smartphone under 20000 ensures budget-friendly options, allowing you to find a phone that meets your needs without breaking the bank.

2. Tailored Features: Select a phone that aligns with your requirements. Whether it's ample storage, a quality camera, or extended battery life, budget smartphones offer customizable features.

3. Cost-Effective Maintenance: With budget smartphones sporting less expensive hardware, repairs and maintenance come at a lower cost, making them a practical and economical choice.

Yes, we did say that you can take advantage of year-end sales, but, it's not just about lower prices. It is about variety. Whether you're after a stellar camera, long battery life, powerful processing, or sleek design – the options are aplenty. This is your chance to align your preferences with a device that fits you perfectly and, because of the year end deals, you can get a relatively expensive smartphone at a much cheaper rate. So, why wait? Take advantage of the year-end sales to, not only satisfy your craving for a new smartphone. but also to get the best bang for your buck.

Trustworthy brands are offering top-notch devices, making this the perfect time to step up your smartphone game. Here's the top 7 smartphones under 20000, choose one that fits your preferences.

1. Motorola G54

The Motorola G54, the latest addition to Motorola's smartphone lineup that combines impressive camera specifications and a host of appealing features to cater to diverse user preferences. Boasting a sleek and elegant design with an Acrylic Glass Finish, this smartphone measures a slender 8.89 mm in thickness and weighs a mere 192 g, ensuring a comfortable and stylish user experience.

At the heart of the Motorola G54 is its advanced camera system, featuring Quad Pixel technology. The impressive 50MP main camera, accompanied by an 8MP Ultra Wide Angle Camera and a 16MP front camera, delivers stunning photography capabilities. Capture your moments in various modes, including Ultra Res, Dual Capture, Spot Color, Night Vision, Macro Vision, Portrait, Live Filter, Panorama, AR Stickers, Pro Mode (with Long Exposure), Smart Composition, Auto Smile Capture, Google Lens Integration, Active Photos, Timer, and more.

The device sports a vibrant 6.55-inch IPS LCD pOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate for an immersive visual experience. Performance is driven by a robust 7020 octa-core MediaTek Dimensity processor, paired with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage, ensuring seamless multitasking and ample storage capacity. Notably, the smartphone supports expandable storage of up to 1 TB.

One of the standout features of the Motorola G54 is its robust 6000 mAh battery, which, when coupled with a 33W charger, ensures long-lasting performance. This means you can capture countless memories through the powerful camera without worrying about running out of battery. Priced competitively, this smartphone under 20000 is a compelling choice for users seeking a blend of style, performance, and affordability.

Display 6.55-inch Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Rear Camera 50MP + 8MP Front Camera 16MP RAM 8GB, 12GB Storage 128GB, 256GB Battery Capacity 6000mAh

2. Oppo A79

The next on this best year end deals list is the Oppo A79, a noteworthy addition to the Oppo A-series lineup, coupled by its good camera features and impressive specifications, all packaged at a remarkably affordable price point. The smartphone presents itself in two appealing colour variants, namely Glowing Green and Mystery Black.

When it comes to photography, the Oppo A79 stands out with a 50MP AI camera, a 2MP portrait camera, and an 8MP selfie camera. These specifications ensure the capture of high-quality images, perfect for sharing on social media platforms. The device boasts a huge 6.72-inch FHD+ display, featuring a punch-hole camera and supporting a smooth 90Hz refresh rate for seamless scrolling and an enhanced visual experience.

Under the hood, the Oppo A79 is powered by the MediaTek 6020 SoC, housing dual 2.2GHz Arm Cortex-A76 performance cores and six 2GHz Arm Cortex-A55 efficiency cores. With 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, users can expect smooth multitasking and ample space for their apps and media files. Notably, the smartphone supports expandable storage up to 1TB via microSD cards.

Ensuring enduring performance, the Oppo A79 is equipped with a substantial 5000mAh battery, complemented by a 33W fast charger. This combination allows users to enjoy extended usage without the worry of running out of battery power. Additionally, the device features a private safe to safeguard sensitive documents from unauthorised access. Priced affordably and falling within the category of smartphones under 20000, the Oppo A79 presents an enticing option for users seeking a balance of affordability and impressive features.

Display 6.72-inch Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6020 Rear Camera 50MP + 2MP Front Camera 8MP RAM 8GB Storage 128GB Battery Capacity 5000mAh

3. Poco X5 Pro

The Poco X5 Pro boasts impressive camera specifications typically associated with premium-range smartphones. If your primary criterion for selecting a smartphone is photography prowess, the Poco X5 Pro could be an ideal choice. The smartphone houses a triple-camera setup, with a remarkable 108MP ISOCELL HM2 primary sensor, complemented by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro sensor. Noteworthy is its ability to record videos in 4K at 30fps, ensuring high-quality multimedia content creation. On the front, the device features a 16MP selfie camera, adding versatility to your photographic endeavours.

Beyond its impressive camera capabilities, the Poco X5 Pro boasts a big 6.67-inch Xfinity AMOLED display, delivering a visual feast with 900 nits of peak brightness and a rapid 120Hz refresh rate. Enhancing the viewing experience, the smartphone supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+ playback.

Under the hood, the Poco X5 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 778G chipset, coupled with an Adreno 642L GPU. Operating on the custom MIUI 14 based on Android 12 out of the box, the device ensures a smooth and responsive user experience. For sustained performance, the smartphone is equipped with a robust 5000mAh battery, supporting 67W fast charging. This feature ensures that the Poco X5 Pro maintains an enduring battery life, catering to users who prioritise consistent and reliable performance. Priced competitively and falling within the category of smartphones under 20000, the Poco X5 Pro emerges as an enticing option for users seeking top-notch camera capabilities and an immersive display without breaking the bank.

Display 6.67-inch Ram 6GB, 8GB Rear Camera 50MP + 2MP Storage 128GB, 256GB Rear Camera 108MP + 8MP + 2MP Battery 5000mAh

4. Redmi 12 5G

The Redmi 12 5G boasts a stunning 6.79-inch FHD+ LCD display that elevates visual experiences. With a remarkable maximum refresh rate of 90Hz and a resolution of 1080 x 2460p, this display promises vibrant colours and smooth interactions. Running on the latest Android 13-based MIUI 14 out-of-the-box, the Redmi 12 5G ensures a feature-rich and user-friendly interface.

Under the hood, the smartphone marks a significant milestone as it houses the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, a notable introduction by Redmi in this price segment. Offering up to 8GB RAM and a spacious 256GB internal storage, users can expect seamless multitasking and ample space for their apps and media files. This chipset, making its global debut in the Redmi 12 5G, distinguishes itself from other markets where the MediaTek Helio G88 processor is prevalent.

Noteworthy is the smartphone's dual 5G SIM card slot, positioning it as a device ready for the next wave of connectivity. The photography enthusiasts will appreciate the triple rear camera setup, featuring a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, a 16MP camera ensures captivating selfies.

Powering this device is a robust 5000mAh battery, complemented by 18W charging support for lasting performance. The inclusion of a 3.5mm headphone jack and an IR Blaster adds convenience, and the device ships with a charger in the box.

The Redmi 12 5G comes in three enticing colour options - Jade Black, Moonstone Silver, and Pastel Blue. Positioned as the second-best among smartphones under 20000, the Redmi 12 5G seamlessly combines style, performance, and affordability.

Display 6.67-inch Ram 4GB, 6GB, 8GB Storage 128GB, 256GB Rear Camera 48MP + 8MP + 2MP Front Camera 13MP Battery 5000mAh

5. Lava Agni 2

On the fifth spot on this best year end deals list is Lava Agni 2, a recent addition to LAVA's smartphone lineup, showcasing an appealing design coupled with impressive features. Designed to meet the demands of photography and gaming enthusiasts, this smartphone ensures a comprehensive user experience. The device boasts a generous 6.78-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display, featuring a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Supporting HDR, HDR10, HDR10+, and Widevine L1, the display promises vivid visuals.

In the realm of photography, the Lava Agni 2 excels with its quad-camera setup, including a 50MP main camera, 8MP ultrawide lens, 2MP Macro, and 2MP Depth camera. The 16MP selfie camera adds versatility to your photography endeavours.

Driving this powerhouse is an Octa-core 2.6GHz MediaTek Dimensity 7050 6nm processor, paired with 8GB RAM and a spacious 256GB internal storage. This ensures a smooth and responsive smartphone experience, catering to multitasking and storage needs.

To enhance the overall user experience, the smartphone is equipped with a substantial 4700mAh battery, supporting a rapid 66W fast charger. This feature guarantees prolonged usage without compromising on performance.

Display 6.78-inch Ram 8GB Storage 256GB Rear Camera 50MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 4700mAh

6. Realme C55

The Realme C55 stands as a budget-friendly smartphone that seamlessly integrates essential features and distinctive software capabilities within an elegant design. The 6.72-inch LCD display not only delivers full-HD+ resolution but also offers a smooth 90Hz refresh rate, enhancing the visual experience. Impressively slim at 7.89mm and weighing 189.5g, the Realme C55 incorporates a convenient side-mounted fingerprint reader for secure access.

Powering the device is a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, running on Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13. The smartphone features a dual rear camera setup, led by a 64-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, an 8-megapixel front camera is in place. Boasting a robust 5000mAh battery, the Realme C55 ensures lasting performance, complemented by a 33W SuperVOOC wired charger for swift recharging. Priced affordably, this smartphone under 20000 delivers a compelling blend of style, functionality, and advanced features.

Display 6.72-inch Ram 4GB, 6GB, 8GB Storage 64GB, 128GB Rear Camera 64MP + 2MP Front Camera 8MP Battery 5000mAh

7. Redmi 13C 5G

Last on this list of best year end deals is the Redmi 13C 5G, boasts a 6.74-inch HD+ display with an impressive 90Hz refresh rate, securing its spot as the pioneer among Redmi phones under 20000. Safeguarded by Corning Gorilla Glass, this display ensures resilience against accidental drops, adding to the device's durability. Powering the device is the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, a robust chipset, coupled with up to 8GB RAM and a capacious 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. Notably, Xiaomi has elevated the base storage to 128GB, alleviating concerns of storage scarcity, and the option to expand up to 1TB via a MicroSD card further enhances flexibility.

The Redmi 13C 5G excels in the imaging department with an AI dual-camera setup on the back, featuring a 50MP primary shooter, while an 8MP selfie camera adorns the front. The device boasts a distinctive Star Trail design at the back, available in three colours - Startrail Black, Startrail Silver, and Startrail Green.

Security is prioritised with a side-mounted Quick Unlock fingerprint scanner, ensuring convenient and secure access. Powering these features is a robust 5000mAh battery, complemented by an 18W fast charging capability through the USB Type-C port at the bottom. This combination of innovative design, advanced features, and enduring performance establishes the Redmi 13C 5G as a standout option among smartphones under 20000, providing users with a compelling blend of style, functionality, and affordability.