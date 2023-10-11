Icon

Top deals on Flipkart Big Billion Day sale: iPhone 14 to Samsung Galaxy S22, check out the huge discounts

Top deals on Flipkart Big Billion Day sale: If you’ve been waiting for the perfect time to upgrade your smartphone, check out the top smartphone deals live now on iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy S22, and more.

By: HT TECH
Oct 11 2023, 11:30 IST
iPhone 15 Plus in Photos: Gets the Dynamic Island makeover
iPhone 14 Plus
1/5 The iPhone 15 Plus gets the same 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display as its predecessor, although the peak brightness has now been bumped up to a staggering 2000 nits, which is super useful especially outdoors. However, it still sticks with the 60Hz refresh rate. Therefore, the lack of ProMotion is a bummer. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
image caption
2/5 Finally! Apple has got rid of the notch and brought the Dynamic Island, which debuted with the iPhone 14 Pro models, to the iPhone 15 Plus. It is a nifty little feature that is useful when you’re streaming music, navigating routes, ordering food, or doing all of those things simultaneously. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
image caption
3/5 The shiny glass at the back is no more, and the iPhone 15 Plus now gets a new soft, matte finish which is less of a fingerprint magnet. While the smartphone’s design is almost identical to its predecessor, it now gets slightly rounded edges which makes it far more comfortable to hold for longer periods. And yes, the iconic mute switch is still here on the iPhone 15 Plus. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
image caption
4/5 Lightning is officially dead! After years of resisting peer pressure, Apple has finally adopted USB Type-C, complying with the EU’s new regulations. But we’re not complaining. Apple has provided a nice, braided cable with the iPhone 15 Plus, although the charging speed is still limited to 20W. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
image caption
5/5 One of the main changes this year is the camera system. After a couple of generations featuring the same 12MP camera, Apple has finally brought the 48MP camera to the iPhone 15 Plus, and the difference is instantly noticeable, with well-detailed images. With the new Smart HDR 5, photos are now well-balanced with good exposure. Stay tuned for some amazing snapshots in our full review which comes out soon! (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
iPhone 14 Plus
Check out the Flipkart Big Billion Day offer on the iPhone 14. (REUTERS)

Top deals on Flipkart Big Billion Day sale: It is that time of the year again when all the festive sales kick off. India's two biggest e-commerce giants, Amazon and Flipkart both have their own sales live, in the form of the Amazon Great Indian Festival and the Flipkart Big Billion Days. As part of the sale, Flipkart is offering massive discounts on a vast range of products such as smartphones, accessories, electronics, home appliances, and more. Smartphones especially have received huge price cuts, in addition to other offers.

So, if you've been waiting for the perfect time to upgrade your smartphone, check out top smartphone deals live during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale on iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy S22, and more.

1. iPhone 14

iPhone 14 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display which is nearly identical to the iPhone 13. It gets Apple's improved A15 Bionic under the hood, as well as a dual 12MP camera system. The iPhone 14 also gets an all-day battery life with 20W fast-charing support, and 5G connectivity. During the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, you can buy the smartphone for just Rs. 56999.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

2. Samsung Galaxy S22

The Samsung Galaxy S22 sports a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with 8GB RAM. On the back, you get a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary camera, 10MP telephoto lens and 12MP ultrawide camera. You also get a 10MP selfie shooter on the front. Buy the Samsung Galaxy S22 at just Rs. 39999 during the Flipkart sale!

3. Motorola Edge 40

The Motorola Edge 40 features a 6.55-inch FHD+ display with a high refresh rate of 144Hz. It is powered by the Dimensity 8020 Processor and is the slimmest IP68-rated 5G phone, according to the company. It packs a dual camera setup at the back with a primary 50MP camera and a 13MP ultra-wide lens. You can grab it for just Rs. 24999 during the Flipkart sale.

4. iQOO Neo 7

iQOO Neo 7 5G features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a peak brightness of 1300 nits and is HDR10+ certified. It packs the new MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset coupled with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. You can buy it for Rs. 28999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

5. Oppo Reno 8

The Oppo Reno 8 features a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor and offers 8GB of RAM with up to 256GB storage. The phone boasts a rear camera system comprising a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. For selfies, it offers a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. You can buy it right now for Rs. 29999 during the Flipkart sale.

