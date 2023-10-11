Top deals on Flipkart Big Billion Day sale: iPhone 14 to Samsung Galaxy S22, check out the huge discounts

Top deals on Flipkart Big Billion Day sale: It is that time of the year again when all the festive sales kick off. India's two biggest e-commerce giants, Amazon and Flipkart both have their own sales live, in the form of the Amazon Great Indian Festival and the Flipkart Big Billion Days. As part of the sale, Flipkart is offering massive discounts on a vast range of products such as smartphones, accessories, electronics, home appliances, and more. Smartphones especially have received huge price cuts, in addition to other offers.

So, if you've been waiting for the perfect time to upgrade your smartphone, check out top smartphone deals live during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale on iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy S22, and more.

1. iPhone 14

iPhone 14 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display which is nearly identical to the iPhone 13. It gets Apple's improved A15 Bionic under the hood, as well as a dual 12MP camera system. The iPhone 14 also gets an all-day battery life with 20W fast-charing support, and 5G connectivity. During the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, you can buy the smartphone for just Rs. 56999.

2. Samsung Galaxy S22

The Samsung Galaxy S22 sports a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with 8GB RAM. On the back, you get a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary camera, 10MP telephoto lens and 12MP ultrawide camera. You also get a 10MP selfie shooter on the front. Buy the Samsung Galaxy S22 at just Rs. 39999 during the Flipkart sale!

3. Motorola Edge 40

The Motorola Edge 40 features a 6.55-inch FHD+ display with a high refresh rate of 144Hz. It is powered by the Dimensity 8020 Processor and is the slimmest IP68-rated 5G phone, according to the company. It packs a dual camera setup at the back with a primary 50MP camera and a 13MP ultra-wide lens. You can grab it for just Rs. 24999 during the Flipkart sale.

4. iQOO Neo 7

iQOO Neo 7 5G features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a peak brightness of 1300 nits and is HDR10+ certified. It packs the new MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset coupled with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. You can buy it for Rs. 28999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

5. Oppo Reno 8

The Oppo Reno 8 features a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor and offers 8GB of RAM with up to 256GB storage. The phone boasts a rear camera system comprising a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. For selfies, it offers a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. You can buy it right now for Rs. 29999 during the Flipkart sale.

