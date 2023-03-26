Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more

If you spend most of your time on games, then these smartphone options are perfect for you! Check out Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Mar 26 2023, 17:48 IST
Top Gaming phones under 25000
View all Images
From Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus to Realme GT Neo 3T, check out the top Gaming phones under Rs. 25000. (HT Tech)

If you're looking for a decent gaming phone, but don't want to go for an expensive one, then know that there are affordable smartphones that can offer high performance without breaking your savings! Whether you prefer playing games like Call of Duty: Mobile, BGMI, or Fortnite, you can actually enjoy really satisfying gaming sessions. If you have a budget of Rs. 25000, then here are some recommendations for you.

Gaming smartphones under 25000

  • Redmi K50i: At a starting price of Rs. 23999 on Amazon, the Redmi K50i brings the powerful performance of the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset. Usually, we have seen the same chipset in some upper-mid-range smartphones such as Realme GT Neo 3 or the Pro version of the Reno 8 series. It also packs a powerful 5080mAh battery with a 67W fast charging option.
  • Realme GT Neo 3T: It is priced at Rs. 24999 on Amazon. Powered by Snapdragon 870 5G, the Realme GT Neo 3T packs 5000mAh with 80W fast charging, 64MP lef triple camera setup, and more.
  • Xiaomi 11i: Xiaomi 11i 5G is priced at Rs. 24999 on Flipkart for its 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It comes with a 6.67-inch display and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G chip.
  • Realme 10 Pro Plus: It comes with a premium curved 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset, along with a 108 MP primary sensor paired with an 8 MP and 2 MP cameras. All of these features come at a price of just Rs. 24999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variants.
  • iQOO Neo 6: It is more than just a gaming phone! Powered by a Snapdragon 870 processor, it offers a great gaming experience as well as decent camera performance. It is still an interesting option at Rs. 28999 after the launch of Neo 7. However, with the help of bank offers and exchange deal, you can get it for under Rs. 25000.
First Published Date: 26 Mar, 17:48 IST
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
