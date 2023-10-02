Two more days for Made by Google Event 2023! Know where and when you can stream it live

2023 has been really hectic for tech enthusiasts as there have been continuous launch events happening back-to-back over August, and September and they are stretching into October too. Now, Google is gearing up for its Made by Google event 2023, which is just two days away where the company will unveil a range of exciting products including the Google Pro 8 series smartphones. Check where you can catch the Google event livestream:

When and Where to Watch Google Event Livestream

The most awaited Made by Google event will be held on October 4, 2023, starting at 10AM ET / 7AM PT. This will be an in-person event in the New York City venue.

If you can't attend the event, you can stream it live on Google's website and the YouTube channel.

There are various speculations and leaks from well before the grand event and we have mentioned a few of them below. In fact, Google itself has been accused of having been the source of many of these leaks.

Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro

The stars of the show will be the Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, both featuring significant upgrades. Leaks suggest the Pixel 8 Pro will retain a 6.7-inch display, while the standard Pixel 8 will have a slightly smaller 6.17-inch screen. Camera improvements are anticipated, with the Pixel 8 Pro rumored to boast a 50MP wide lens, 48MP ultrawide with Macro Focus, and a 48MP telephoto lens, possibly with a body temperature reading feature. The standard Pixel 8 is expected to feature a 50MP wide camera and a 12MP ultrawide with Macro Focus. Leaks suggest that both will offer AI-enhanced features like Magic Editor and DSLR-style controls.

Under the hood, they are set to be powered by Google's new Tensor G3 chip, with 8GB of RAM for the Pixel 8 and 12GB for the Pixel 8 Pro. The displays may support a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Google is also rumored to provide seven years of software support for these devices, with a possibility of bundling a free Pixel Watch 2 with the Pixel 8 Pro.

Pricing

While pricing remains unconfirmed, rumors hint at an increase. According to a report by 9TO5Google, the Pixel 8 may possibly start at $699 and the Pixel 8 Pro at $999. Color options may include gray, black, and pink for the Pixel 8 and sky blue, porcelain, and black for the Pixel 8 Pro.

