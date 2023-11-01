Google Pixel 7 Ultra Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Google Pixel 7 Ultra Google Pixel 7 Ultra is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 89,999 in India with 64 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.85 GHz, Dual core, Cortex X1 + 2.35 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.

1/3 2/3 View all Images View all Images 3/3 Key Specs Price ₹89,999 (speculated) Internal Memory 128 GB Display 6.7 inches (17.02 cm) Processor Octa core (2.85 GHz, Dual core, Cortex X1 + 2.35 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Rear Camera 64 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP Front Camera 10.8 MP Battery 5000 mAh Operating System Android v13 RAM 12 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Google Pixel 7 Ultra Price in India The starting price for the Google Pixel 7 Ultra in India is Rs. 89,999. This is the Google Pixel 7 Ultra base model with 12 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Google Pixel 7 Ultra in India is Rs. 89,999. This is the Google Pixel 7 Ultra base model with 12 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Google Pixel 7 Ultra (12 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) Google Pixel 7 Pro Google Pixel 7 Pro (128 GB) - Hazel Google Pixel 7 Pro Google Pixel 7 Pro (128 GB) - Obsidian Google Pixel 7 Pro Google Pixel 7 Pro (128 GB) - Snow

Google Pixel 7 Ultra Full Specifications Key Specs Rear Camera 64 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP

Display 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)

Battery 5000 mAh

Front Camera 10.8 MP Battery Quick Charging Yes, Fast, 30W

Type Li-Polymer

Capacity 5000 mAh

Wireless Charging Yes

User Replaceable No

USB Type-C Yes Camera Autofocus Yes

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Resolution 10.8 MP, Primary Camera

Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Camera Setup Single Design Ruggedness Dust proof

Waterproof Yes, Water resistant, IP68 Display Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Display Type OLED

Screen Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels

Screen Protection Corning Gorilla Glass, Glass Victus

Screen Size 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Refresh Rate 120 Hz

Pixel Density 513 ppi General Model Pixel 7 Ultra

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Brand Google

Launch Date September 25, 2023 (Unofficial)

Network 5G: Not Supported in India,

4G: Available Supported in India,

3G: Available, 2G: Available

Operating System Android v13 Multimedia Audio Jack USB Type-C

Loudspeaker Yes

Fm Radio No Network & Connectivity GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

NFC Yes

Bluetooth Yes, v5.2

Wifi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM

VoLTE Yes

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging Performance Processor Octa core (2.85 GHz, Dual core, Cortex X1 + 2.35 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)

Processor Fabrication 5 nm

RAM 12 GB

Chipset Google Tensor G2

Architecture 64 bit

Graphics Mali-G710 MC10 Special Features Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen Storage Internal Memory 128 GB

Expandable Memory No

Not sure which

mobile to buy?