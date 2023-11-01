 Google Pixel 7 Ultra Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Google Pixel 7 Ultra

Google Pixel 7 Ultra is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 89,999 in India with 64 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.85 GHz, Dual core, Cortex X1 + 2.35 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.
Last updated: 01 November 2023
Key Specs
₹89,999 (speculated)
128 GB
6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
Octa core (2.85 GHz, Dual core, Cortex X1 + 2.35 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
64 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP
10.8 MP
5000 mAh
Android v13
12 GB
This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

The starting price for the Google Pixel 7 Ultra in India is Rs. 89,999.  This is the Google Pixel 7 Ultra base model with 12 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

Google Pixel 7 Ultra

(12 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
Rumoured

Google Pixel 7 Ultra Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 64 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP
  • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
  • 5000 mAh
  • 10.8 MP
Battery
  • Yes, Fast, 30W
  • Li-Polymer
  • 5000 mAh
  • Yes
  • No
  • Yes
Camera
  • Yes
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • 10.8 MP, Primary Camera
  • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Single
Design
  • Dust proof
  • Yes, Water resistant, IP68
Display
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • OLED
  • 1440 x 3120 pixels
  • Corning Gorilla Glass, Glass Victus
  • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 120 Hz
  • 513 ppi
General
  • Pixel 7 Ultra
  • Yes
  • Google
  • September 25, 2023 (Unofficial)
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Android v13
Multimedia
  • USB Type-C
  • Yes
  • No
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • Yes, v5.2
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM
  • Yes
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
Performance
  • Octa core (2.85 GHz, Dual core, Cortex X1 + 2.35 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
  • 5 nm
  • 12 GB
  • Google Tensor G2
  • 64 bit
  • Mali-G710 MC10
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • On-screen
Storage
  • 128 GB
  • No
